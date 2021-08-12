Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.