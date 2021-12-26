Nineteenth Century Effingham, Illinois, had a number of interesting residents.
One such person was Frank Wise Goodell, a man who gained considerable fame as a physician and surgeon, but whose multifaceted life showed talents in many other areas as well.
Dr. Goodell’s letterhead showed part of who he was: After indicating in bold letters FRANK WISE GOODELL, M.D., PHYSICIAN AND SURGEON EFFINGHAM, ILL., line by line he indicated his memberships and accomplishments:
Ex-Vice President Sydehnam Medical Society, Member South–Eastern Illinois Medical Society, Member “Rochester Surgeon’s Club” – (Mayo’s), Ex-Coroner, City Health Officer, Ex-Local R.R. Surgeon, President of Board of “United States Examining Surgeons,” County Physician of St. Anthony’s Hospital Poor Farm and Jail, Ex-Supreme Medical Examiner Modern American Fraternal Order, Member Auxiliary ”Committee of Hundred on National Health,” Member Physicians’ National Board Inter-State Committee on Nursery, President Local Board of the “Illinois Children’s Home and Aid Society,” Member of the National Association of “United States Examining Surgeons,” Author “Goodell’s Pocket Anatomy” Member National Board of Regents, Member Medical Society of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, St. Louis, President Local Board of State Charities, Auxiliary to State Board of Health, Member Illinois State Medical Society. Member American Medical Association, Ex-Secretary Inter-State Medical Society. Member Pure Food Legislative Committee, Member, Ex-Secretary and Treasurer Effingham County Medical Society and Delegate to State Society, Member of the Illinois Auxiliary of the National Legislative Conference of the American Medical Association on Health and Public Instruction, Special lecturer and Professor of Anatomy “College of Physicians and Surgeons” St. Louis, Mo., and Honorary President of Its Alumni, Received “Ad Eundem Degree,” 1912.
Frank Wise Goodell, born in 1859, was 7 years old when his parents moved to Effingham. Both of them were highly respected members of the community being described this way: “Dr. William S. Goodell was distinguished in his day as a man of letters, a widely informed scientist, journalist and orator, while his wife and mother of (Frank Wise Goodell), was a lady of finely balanced domestic, scientific and literary tastes and high Christian character. The former died in 1877, aged 65 years, and the latter in 1908, aged 86 years.”
As a youngster in Effingham, Frank Goodell attended the German Catholic School so that he would be proficient in the German language, a very beneficial trait to possess in a county in which many spoke that language daily. Young Frank also attended a private school taught by the local Presbyterian minister, Reverend Bissell. In addition, he later enrolled in the Effingham public schools, while continuing to be home-schooled in anatomy, chemistry, physiology, history and biography.
That childhood education provided a strong base for him when, beginning in 1877, Goodell attended medical lectures in the Louisville (Kentucky) Medical College. Although he was quite young, he was very successful. The next year, in 1878, he returned to his hometown to begin, under the tutelage of his older brother, Dr. William L. Goodell, a medical practice that rapidly increased in size. Since he was only 19 years of age at the time of beginning his practice, he was known for some years as the “Boy Doctor.”
The young doctor returned to higher education and in the spring of 1880, he completed the course of study and graduated from the medical department of Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana, ranking fifth in a “large and unusually well-informed class.” Although offered two different positions in Indianapolis — one at the City Hospital and another in the State Insane Asylum — while also being invited by several prominent citizens of a small town near Indianapolis to begin practicing in their town, he decided to return to his Effingham practice.
As his letterhead mentioned above indicated, he was very successful in his practice and widely respected. One writer said of him in the 1910 History of Effingham County: “During 31 years, he has never lost a case of childbirth, except that of one woman who died from hemorrhage of the brain, has never set a bone crooked or left a badly deformed joint, and has lost but three cases of typhoid fever.”
Dr. Frank Goodell began his practice here during a time when many crude methods were employed by the early settlers in dealing with accidents and disease. In writing about the history of medicine in Effingham County, Goodell wrote: “In a case of typhoid fever, which was very common in those days, the patient was usually denied water and left to starve to death, and if he survived the doctor was given the credit and was a fine fellow and if he died it was an act of providence.”
Goodell wrote that if a person was bitten by a rattlesnake he usually was given “a good, stiff drink of ‘old rye,’ a chicken was killed, cut open while warm and applied to the wound. Sometimes the patient recovered, whether due to the healing qualities of one or both of these remedies, was never proven.”
The “Boy Doctor” also gained considerable fame as the result of attending to the victim of a gunshot wound on Feb. 3, 1882. A local barber, George Holliday, was shot in the left side of his chest with a .32-caliber pistol while in his shop in downtown Effingham, near the post office. It was the judgement of some older physicians the barber would not survive through the night; the case was hopeless. Some said the wound of Holliday was even more serious than that of President Garfield who died by an assassin’s bullet the preceding year. Nonetheless, Goodell was successful.
The life of a small-town doctor in the last quarter of the 19th century sometimes had its perils also, especially when it came to visiting patients who lived in the country. Roads were narrow and of poor quality. Transportation was by horseback.
Goodell often related the story involving traveling to Shumway to pay a visit to a patient. He was riding his very fine horse, “Tangent,” which got its name because it tended to jump sideways when startled. The road between Effingham and Shumway was parallel to the railroad track. The trip to the patient went well; however, on the return journey, when a train came upon the doctor and his steed, the engineer blew its whistle loudly thereby causing the horse to live up to its name. Goodell indicated that “Tangent” became frightened and leaped into a dead run, stubbed his foot against the stump and fell, throwing the doctor partly out of the saddle. One foot hung in the stirrup and as his horse leaped to his feet the doctor grabbed hold of one ear and the horse’s mane and held back until he finally worked himself back into the saddle, while “Tangent” ran through the brush at high speed. The Effingham doctor finally “controlled the frightened horse and went back after his saddlebags, which had fallen off when the horse fell.”
Local people knew Goodell in numerous other ways. Like other physicians in the 19th century in small towns in Illinois, he was a figure who dominated the local scene in matters of culture and leadership. From being a role model in clothing style, to acquainting the townspeople with literature and scholarship in general, Goodell played a role of great importance. He was active in both the business and social affairs of his hometown and county.
He was an able writer, both of prose and poetry. He wrote about history giving great insights into life in Illinois during the time of early settlement, with special emphasis on medical history, of course. His long poems could be used at club meetings as special programming lasting at least an hour. He could also describe in detail his extensive travels to numerous countries, one of which consisted of traveling over 4,000 miles in Mexico during a six-month-long tour in which he visited Cuba as well. The Effingham doctor could also present his scrapbook in which he had collected medicinal plants from those trips. The public could learn much from the knowledge stored in his brain.
Goodell served as historian of the Effingham Old Settlers Reunion for a few years. He was active in the Effingham chapter No. 149 AF and AM, a group of which he was also Past Master. He also taught the Men’s Bible Class of the Presbyterian Church.
Goodell’s personal library reflected the various facets of his life, especially telling was a statement he wrote inside the front cover of a book that was one of his prized possessions, “The Works of Flavius Josephus,” a record of ancient Jewish history that placed great emphasis on the First Century. He penned: “Purchased by my beloved Father and Mother in 1840. They were both students and scholars. Gone away, they now to a better land I know.” That same description could have been written about him.
Within his library, of course, there were great numbers of medical books covering all aspects of personal and public health. There were also numbers of books that helped him be well-informed in his many areas of interest.
He had old textbooks, math and geography, in particular. One of the geography books was in German. The library contained biographies, such as “Doctor Livingstone’s Life and Explorations in Africa,” a book that recounted the famous missionary’s travels in the African interior. It is a tale of adventure, but also one that describes Livingstone’s Christian world view, a view which allowed him to survive in the midst of great hardship on the African continent.
William Jennings Bryan’s “In His Image” was part of the library, a book that was written to confirm “the faith of men and women, especially the young, in a Creator, all-powerful, all wise and all-loving, in a Bible, as the very Word of a Living God and in Christ as Son of God and Saviour of the world” and to apply “the principles of our religion to every problem in life.” Bryan, like Goodell, was a Presbyterian.
Goodell’s library also contained books dealing with secular topics, such as Victor Lefebure’s “The Riddle of the Rhine,” a work written by a French chemical liaison officer during World War I. The study provided “a comprehensive description of the development of chemical warfare, from the first use of gas by the Germans in 1915 to the last campaigns of the war.”
This sampling of the books composing Dr. Frank Goodell’s library demonstrates quite clearly that he was well-informed in a wide range of topics. Just as his parents had been, their youngest son also was a student and scholar.
Goodell’s story is just one of many about the wonderful heritage of Effingham County, another part of the Effingham County Museum’s preservation of the rich history of the area.
