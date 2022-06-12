A visitor to the Effingham County Museum sees a wide variety of objects that present stories about the rich heritage of the area. There are numerous themes attached to the artifacts, videos and photographs contained in the exhibits on both floors of the historic courthouse. There is only one topic, however, which is found on both floors; it is the story of the tragic 1949 St. Anthony Hospital Fire.
On the second floor, a recently added feature in the dome mural shows the old hospital all ablaze. The first floor train room has a detailed scale model of the building as it appeared before the fire. In the first floor corridor, there is a video monitor that presents interviews with people who tell what they know about the “Sorrow in the Heart of the USA,” as Life magazine called it. There is also a display containing framed images that show pictures of the old hospital building in the aftermath of the blaze that led to the deaths of 76 people, as well pictures of many who perished in the fire. There are images of those who performed heroic deeds during the inferno, often leading to their own deaths. One of the frames shows the people who worked diligently to gather monetary donations needed to build a new structure to provide medical services to those suffering from a variety of medical conditions. There is one frame that contains materials related to a medical supplies salesman who willingly joined in the effort to perform work needed following the disaster.
The salesman’s name was Vernon (Vern) Barnes, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin in 1947. After completing his undergraduate degree, he began working for Ohio Chemical, a corporation that sold a variety of products to hospitals. There was a branch of the company in Madison, Wisconsin, the city in which Vern lived. Although there was a wide variety of products to sell, it seems that his primary one was the sale of Scanlan sutures. Other salespeople sold products such as surgical anesthesia apparatus, Operay surgical lights, and “Ohio” medical gases. His brother, Bob, worked for the same company
His typical week consisted of driving out of Madison on Monday morning, traveling to a wide variety of hospitals, then returning to his hometown on Friday afternoon. At least once a month, Vern completed a two-week long trip, often spending the weekend in St. Louis or Kansas City.
Vern’s territory consisted of Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, which meant that when he faithfully wrote to Helen Schaars, a student at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the postmark on the envelope might be Chicago, Omaha, Joplin, or any one of the many small towns where he had clients. He wrote to her at least twice a week, sometimes more often. She was the young woman who would someday be his bride.
Typically, Vern’s letters to his future wife dealt with his feelings about his college student girlfriend: He wished he was with her, and he was lonely without her. Occasionally, he wrote about his clients and others with whom his travels brought him into contact. Other men in his occupation would have written similar things; however, one of the letters to Helen was unlike anything which neither he, nor she, could have ever imagined.
Written on stationary from the Hotel Evans in Vandalia and dated April 5, 1949, the first sentence the 23-year-old Ohio Chemical representative ominously wrote prepared Helen for what was to come: “Dear Helen, Before I relate my experiences of today I suggest you sit down, swallow twice, and breathe deeply, for what I have to tell today is ghastly. ... When I had just turned out the light last night in my hotel room in Decatur, I heard the beginning wails of the firefighting equipment as it left the firehouse across the street and headed out of town. Little did I think then that their mission would be mine in the morning.”
Vern was up bright and early the morning of April 5. Finishing his breakfast quickly. He proceeded to Pana, a town 35 miles away, to visit Huber Memorial Hospital.
This medical facility began providing health care in 1914 as the result of the last will and testament of Dr. Jacob Huber, a local physician, who wanted the city where he had practiced medicine to have a modern hospital. When he died in 1910, Huber’s large monetary donation provided the basis for a fund that resulted in a building providing medical services to the community and to the area that surrounded it. A Catholic order of nuns, the Sisters of Misericorde of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, became the owners and operators of the hospital. A generation after that hospital had been established, nuns from that hospital were in need of a ride to Effingham, 45 miles away.
It was at the Pana site that Vern first learned about the tragic fire. On his journey from Decatur to Pana, the young sales rep had not listened to his car’s radio, so the news that Sister St. Valarie provided him with certainly was stunning. He learned the Effingham fire had started around 11:45 p.m., and that a general appeal to all nurses, doctors and priests had been issued to call them to the terrible scene that he had planned to visit as part of his sales route. He also learned that three nuns from Huber Memorial needed transportation to St. Anthony Hospital so they could minister to the needs of those so deeply affected by the fire. Vern volunteered to provide a ride for the three to Effingham.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., the group of four completed their journey. Along the way, Illinois State Police had provided a siren-blazing special escort for entering the town where the 100-bed hospital stood as a smoldering skeleton of a building. Because of the police escort, Vern and the nuns were able to pass through the police and National Guard perimeter that those groups had established to keep the curious from interfering with the important work needing to be done.
In his letter to Helen, Vern described his participation in the disaster cleanup work, with his assignment being that of helping in the morgue. In referring to his tasks, he wrote: “I never dreamed of the horror we'd find or the job I'd have thrust on me.” He graphically described what he saw and what he did. Twice he used “ghastly” to refer to his experiences. By the time he finished the assigned work, he was emotionally exhausted.
Vern also wrote about the other types of work being performed by others who had come to the disaster area: “Most of the escaped patients had been removed to other hospitals in neighboring towns. But in one half of the hospital recreation hall-barn behind the main building, they set up temporary quarters for those who were so badly injured by jumping from windows and falling debris that immediate removal was impossible. I learned later that one of the sisters I brought helped deliver a baby there, without instrument or anesthesia.”
He described acts of heroism and of small details that had personal significance to him.
“I saw myself a clock in the surgical wing, the least destroyed of the whole, that had stopped at 12:15. There in surgery, with some fortune, they had kept a new shipment of large Ohio Chemical gas cylinders from exploding. Had they gone, the little of the building that offers some salvage possibilities would have landed in the next county.”
He wrote about the bombardment of the senses — the sights, the sounds and the smells — he experienced that day. The psychological impact was overwhelming to many of those who participated that day. Toward the end of his letter to his future wife, Vern wrote about the conclusion of his day at St. Anthony Hospital: “Obviously, I got no actual work done for Ohio Chemical today, but what little I could do in Effingham was 100 times what I could have done today. I took the sisters of Pana home and got to the hotel here just at six o'clock.”
Vern described so well the anguish of the day’s experience: “Perhaps I err in writing you the details of what I saw today, but somehow I feel if I put my memory down on paper I can get rid of it. Right now, it is too unpleasant to have around.”
For many witnesses who shared the terror of April 4-5, 1949, the memories stayed around for a long, long time. Demons seemed to haunt them. Some were willing to talk about the experience. Some were not. Vern was in the latter category. And so, life went on.
Within two years of the fire, Vern had decided he was not going to spend the rest of his life being a traveling salesman. It was time to add to his resume, so he set his sights on attending Harvard and obtaining an MBA.
In 1952, he married Helen. The two of them would spend most of their married life in Bayside, a suburb of Milwaukee. They had two children.
Most of his work career was spent with Unit Crane and Shovel Corporation, a company that manufactured backhoes, cranes and excavators. He became vice president of sales. At the end of that career, Vern served as a technical consultant in construction equipment product liability lawsuits.
When Vern died in 2004, his letters to Helen remained, providing insights into his thoughts and experiences, eventually leading to the gifting of the April 5, 1949, letter to Helen, to the Effingham County Museum, where visitors today can read the unique pages through which the terror of that “ghastly night” come to life once again.
“The Letter” is a good example of what the museum intends to do: To tell the story of Effingham County by gathering materials that add to that which is already known, thereby providing a more complete picture of the rich heritage of the area and a more complete understanding of the events and people who have been important in those events. “The Letter” was part of the hidden history of the tragic fire — a document stored out of state, hours away from the community. It now is housed as part of an exhibit on the museum’s first floor, where visitors can read it and feel the emotions of the fateful night on April 4, 1949.
The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, or by appointment. The public is invited to visit.
