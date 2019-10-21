Both the Heart Theater and the Rustic Starlight Drive-In hold special places in my memories. As a kid, I knew nothing of the specifics of each building but I knew that I loved going to the Heart and the Drive-In.
The Heart Theater opened in Effingham Jan. 25, 1940, on Jefferson Avenue just across from the courthouse. The building on Jefferson had previously held a garage before it was remodeled into this iconic art deco movie theater. The exterior features smooth wall surfaces of tiles, zigzags and chevrons. This was part of the Frisina family’s line of theaters. Dominic Frisina of the Frisina Amusement Company built many area theaters. They had previously opened the Effingham Theater on 5th Street in Effingham. The Frisina family was from Taylorville, Illinois.
I remember the free movies at Halloween and Christmas when I was a kid. If your mom was shopping or had errands to run, she could drop you off at the show. That made both mothers and children happy. “Snow White and the Three Stooges,” “Francis the Talking Mule” and “Ma and Pa Kettle at Home” are some of the free movies I remember.
Disney movies were a big treat to see when I was a kid. I remember the thrill of seeing these movies: “Pollyanna,” “The Parent Trap,” “101 Dalmations,” “The Absent-Minded Professor,” “Mary Poppins” and so many more. Disney movies were always a treat especially if you got to watch them at the Heart Theater.
The winding stairway to the upstairs bathroom looked so glamorous and made me feel like a movie star when I climbed up those stairs. There were glass blocks with lights in them below each step and they made the stairs look so cool. Of course, I raced up the steps and got back down as quickly as possible because I didn’t want to miss the movie!
If I had extra money, I’d stop at the concession stand for a box of popcorn. Cathy Bussman at the concession stand could add numbers in her head faster than anyone I’d ever known, and she worked at the Heart for years. She always smiled at me because I grew up in the neighborhood where she lived. In fact, one time I was running down the sidewalk near her house when I tripped and fell. I really did a number on my knee and it was bleeding a lot. Cathy came out, helped me up, and then cleaned and bandaged my knee. I’ll always remember how kind she was to me.
In high school, our English classes went to see “Romeo and Juliet.” It sure made the Shakespeare we were reading come to life. (That and every girl left the movie wanting to look like Olivia Hussey!) Another big movie was “Love Story” with Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw. My friends and I cried our eyes out. (Then we all wanted to look like Ali McGraw!)
One of the funniest memories I have from the Heart Theater happened when I was in college. Mark and I went to see the movie “Jaws.” The show was sold out and we had to sit in the front row next to the side aisle and the exit to the alley. The music got all dramatic the first time the shark headed toward the girl swimming by herself. When the shark attacked her, I screamed. Just as I calmed down, I started to scream again when I felt something grab my leg. I looked down and found a nun in a full habit holding on to my leg! It turns out that this nun had been sitting on the edge of her seat about five rows back on the side aisle. She screamed when the shark attacked, fell out of her seat, and skidded down the aisle in her full black habit and grabbed my leg to stop! After we both quit screaming, she said, “Sorry!” and hurried back to her seat. Even now if I watch “Jaws” or even hear the music, I always look around to see if there’s anybody behind me who might grab my leg when the shark attacks.
The Heart Theater closed for good in 2007. I for one will always miss it. We have a replica of the Heart movie theater in our train room.
The Rustic Starlight Drive-In also was a special place for me. It was another theater from the Frisina family and opened in 1950. It was located on the north side of Route 40 between Effingham and Teutopolis. One of Dad’s cousins, George Auton, ran the projector there and at the Heart. His wife, Vera, sometimes worked at the concession stand at the drive-in.
A cousin of mine, Les Gambee, worked at the drive-in in the early 1950s and emailed me many of his pictures. In 1953, they even had a jeep with the name of the drive-in on it and drove it around for advertisement. Those pictures that Les sent me brought back many memories. Following is one of my favorite memories from going to the drive-in when I was a child.
It started out as an ordinary fall day. I played outside, rode my bike, and ran in the sunshine. At supper that night, Mom and Dad smiled big as they told us they had a special treat for us. We were going to the drive-in! Excitement built as we helped Mom pop corn. We filled a grocery bag with enough popcorn to feed an army and hoped it was enough. Mom filled a thermos with orange Kool-Aid and ice. You see, they scrounged up enough money to take us to the drive-in but we knew there wasn’t enough money for all of us to visit the concession stand. That didn’t bother us one bit ... we were going to the DRIVE-IN!!
Finally, we loaded up in the old Ford station wagon. “Dibs on the window!” Dad backed the station wagon out of our driveway and headed down the road. Cars were lining up to pay admission as Dad swung off Route 40 and joined the line. He reached in his old worn wallet and pulled out his hard-earned money to pay our way into the enchanted world of the drive-in.
We drove down the rocked road until Mom and Dad agreed on a good spot in the middle. Dad turned the car off, rolled his window down partway and placed the speaker on his window. Doors flew open as we kids raced for the playground. Ohhhh!! There was nothing more exciting than swinging and watching cartoons as the sun started to set. Laughter echoed all over the playground as kids pumped their legs to see who could fly higher in those wonderful swings.
Finally, it was almost time for the featured movie to begin. Advertisements to visit the concession stand came on. We slowly swung as we watched the little man on the screen eat a whole hot dog, slurp a coke, and devour a bag of popcorn. We headed back to the car and scrambled for our big bag of popcorn. Mom doled out the orange Kool-Aid, and the car fell silent waiting for the speaker to blare the movie to us. The story unfolded amongst the quiet munching of popcorn and slurping of Kool-Aid. If you had to go to the bathroom, you raced like the wind not wanting to miss a single second of this magical night.
As the movie ended and credits rolled, headlights started turning on as the rumble of cars starting up echoed across the lot. I snuggled under the blanket Mom had brought for us and leaned against my sister. The stars twinkled brightly as we headed back home.
Star light ... Star bright. First star I see tonight. Wish I may ... wish I might ... have the wish I wish tonight.
I got that wish. I spent a glorious night at the drive-in movie.
I went to the drive-in many, many times after that and always loved it. Once again, I remember a time when Mark and I went there when we were dating. He liked scary movies. I did not. However, he usually talked me into going to one that he said wasn’t really scary. (Ha! They were always scary!) This time he talked me into going to see “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” I’d already made up my mind that I was going to stick my fingers in my ear and close my eyes during the scary parts. This was probably the first “slasher” movie that I remember.
The first time the slasher approached with the chainsaw, I stuck my fingers in my ears and closed my eyes as tightly as I could. All of a sudden it sounded like the chainsaw was near our car! And it was! A prankster had brought a chainsaw with them and fired it up at the same time the slasher did as a joke. I’ve never seen so many cars head for the exit in my life! I was screaming and crying, dropped my popcorn, and spilled my coke! Horns were honking and people were screaming when the chainsaw prankster shut it off and disappeared. In case you hadn’t figured it out yet, I didn’t like scary movies then and I still don’t now.
The Rustic Starlight Drive-In closed in the 1980s. This place also holds a special place in my heart. We also have a model of the drive-in in the train room at the Effingham County Museum. The big sign from the drive-in is now located at Mid America Motorworks.
I hope this brings back good memories for you about the Heart and the Rustic Starlight Drive-In. Those were the days, my friends ... Those were the days!
