When Effingham celebrated its centennial in 1954, some of the older residents of the community recalled what life was like when they were young, before the beginning of the 20th century. One shared recollection was that of the early days of the motion pictures when the venue where the movies were shown was much different than what was available in mid-century when a grand celebration took place in the county seat. The Effingham Daily News printed the memory: “The flicker of oil lights is shining from the third floor of the Register Building (the building on the southwest corner of Jefferson and Banker streets). What’s showing tonight? Maybe ‘Cy Perkins,’ ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin,’ or ‘Peck’s Bad Boy.’ ”
By the time of the Centennial, there were two movie theaters in town: the Effingham Theater and the new Heart Theater. The latter building still stands across the street from the Effingham County Museum. The structure has a special prominence in Effingham’s history.
Many Effingham County people whose hair is turning gray have fond memories of a time long ago when the county seat’s downtown area had a bright glow coming from a building on East Jefferson Avenue. The building was the Heart Theater, looking spectacular in the town with slightly more than 6,000 residents. This art deco site with its cream and maroon-colored terra-cotta tiles covering the exterior of the structure perfectly matched with colorful neon and brightly-lit marquee lights. The effect of those lights eventually led the theater management to use the term, “The Brightest Spot in Town,” in its newspaper advertising.
Because the theater was for years a landmark building in Effingham, it is, of course, a part of the train table in the Effingham County Museum’s Gallery 5. The marquee is an attractive part of that model of the building with the lights being a prominent element visible to visitors. On the museum’s second floor, the Heart is a part of the dome mural.
When standing in front of the display, or when looking up at the second floor ceiling, more mature visitors frequently reminisce: Some talk about their early childhood when the whole family went to the “show” to enjoy an evening together in the comfort of an air-conditioned building when their homes did not have such a convenience. Other memories are part of the teenage years, when the theater was part of the dating scene. The reasons for being in the Heart varied, but there was, nonetheless, a commonality in minds of the moviegoers with a sense of excitement and anticipation when purchasing the ticket often after standing in a long line on the sidewalk in front of the very brightly lit location.
Although no one yet has stood in front of the model of the Heart and recalled being there on the day the theater opened, such a memory would be quite a story:
The grand opening occurred on Thursday, Jan. 25, 1940. However, even before the theater was open to the public, there was a widespread awareness that this new business, located where Hightower’s Garage had been, was a great asset to the community. One newspaper described it as “a boon to the business district of Effingham in that it has also provided new locations for two other businesses.” Timperman’s new store, the Heart Jewelry, was on the east side of the theater’s entrance while candy and sandwich shop, the Heart Confectionery, was on the west side.
The outside of the art nouveau structure was quite attractive — a front was composed of terra cotta tiles of a light cream color trimmed with maroon. The spectacular marquee was made of porcelain and stainless steel studded with numerous flashing electric bulbs and neon lights. Atop all the really bright lights was the name of the theater, HEART, in tall neon-lit boldness with a red background highlighting the word. Area residents knew, of course, The name of Heart was the result of the slogan, “Effingham, the heart of the U.S.A.,” a description created by Ada Kepley, local resident and a major personality in America’s women’s history.
Before entering the building on that opening night, there was a special preliminary: A Tribute to the Flaming Hearts of Effingham High School. Band Director Andrew Mikita led the local high school band in a brief concert in front of the new theater as part of a dedication ceremony. With police keeping the street free of traffic, people gathered for the presentation. They marched in the front of the theater, then played beneath the brightly lit marquee, with additional light provided by two floodlights that had been erected across the street. It was quite a sensory experience for all involved.
While still on the sidewalk, theatergoers purchased their tickets, 10 cents for children and 30 cents for adults. Upon entering the foyer of the theater, guests were quite impressed by what they saw. A local newspaper described the scene this way:
"Beauty and utility are combined in the unique curve stairs at each side of the foyer. The stairs lead to the lounge room, the men’s and women’s restrooms, the manager’s office, the ushers room, and the air conditioning room.
Glass brick risers lighted from behind make the stairs both beautiful and much safer than ordinary stairs which are usually poorly lighted. There will be individual lights behind each riser, so that each step will be clearly visible.
Fancy metal ornamental railings on the stairs add to the atmosphere of the place as well as performing a useful function.
Two codes in the walls of the stairways are lighted, and in addition to serving as decorations also help to light the stairs. These codes are decorated with mural paintings.
Each step is carpeted with the same pattern of carpet used in the foyer and in the aisles of the theater."
Beyond that entrance was the interior area where 750 “plush-backed chairs, with leather seats and natural wood-colored arms, welcomed the guests.” Looking upward to the green ceiling, the audience saw “beautiful artistic designs and carvings.”
Prior to watching the main feature of the evening, “His Girl Friday,” there were additional parts of the dedication exercise. The audience stood and sang as the national anthem was flashed on the screen; next came the presentation of the “dedication trailer” then the audience watched a series of “selected short subjects,” a popular part of movie going in the World War II era. Leading off the short films was Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Crawford in “An Organ Novelty,” a nine-minute film that was released on Jan. 13. That was followed by Donald Duck in Walt Disney’s Technicolor cartoon “Officer Duck,” a seven-minute film released on Oct. 10, 1939; then, in the concluding portion of the short subjects, the crowd saw “Phil Spitalny and his all-girl orchestra in 'Moments of Charm of 1940.'”
Then it was time for the feature film — the first shown in the new theater — “His Girl Friday,” starring Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell and Ralph Bellamy. The movie’s running time was 92 minutes. It was well received, as a lighthearted theme was blended with suspense and melodrama to keep the whole audience totally involved in viewing the movie.
Beyond what was on the screen, that opening night crowd experienced the results of new technologies that later audiences would take for granted. The projector had the latest RCA sound equipment; restrooms were much improved with some carpeting, as well as with tile floors and walls. The Heart Theater had the “very latest in heating and ventilating,” as well as “warm air dryers in the wash rooms.” When “going to the show,” the theatergoers knew they were in a location that had the most modern amenities available to audiences anywhere in the country.
There was also a promise to those who frequented the Heart Theater by local manager Russel Hogue, who stated in the days preceding the grand opening that “only the best shows available would be shown in Effingham just as quickly as they could be secured after they have been released.”
A change in theater practices was also coming to the community in both the older Effingham Theater and the new Heart Theater. Matinees were going to be shown each afternoon in both locations, with three or four different movies being shown each week at each movie house. At the matinees, adult ticket prices were a bit lower than at the evening presentations. At the Heart, that meant 25 cents in the afternoon versus the evening cost of 30 cents. At the Effingham, it was 20 cents in the afternoon and 25 cents at night.
By Feb. 7, 1940, the people of Effingham had the opportunity to view through both theaters Charles Laughton in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” David Niven and Olivia de Havilland in “Raffles,” Ann Sothern in “Congo Maisie,” Greta Garbo and Melvyn Douglas in “Ninotchka,” Jeanne Cagney in “All Women Have Secrets,” Bill Elliot in “The Law Comes to Texas,” Kay Kyser and his orchestra in “That’s Right, You’re Wrong,” Jane Withers and Joe Brown in “High School,” and Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard in “The Cat and the Canary.”
Thus began the life of the Heart Theater, a life which provided the location where many people saw their very first movie, where couples had their first date, where families came for an evening of entertainment, where many pleasant memories were formed, where “The Brightest Spot in Town” provided something that could not be found anywhere else. It continued to serve in that role throughout the rest of the 20h century.
A Chicago-based reporter in a 1996 article describing the city of Effingham wrote this: “If you venture downtown at night, the dramatically lit Heart Theatre, 133 E. Jefferson, with its glass block and old-fashioned neon sign will certainly catch your eye. The restored art deco theater features comfortable seats and one very large screen; even the bathroom fixtures are original.” The Heart was still “The Brightest Spot in Town.” Soon the magic disappeared.
The Heart Theater’s sale in 2002 began a rather depressing time for a building for which words like “picturesque” were used as descriptors. An attempt to operate it as an “art” theater, focusing on award-winning and classic movies, did not have much popular appeal, nor did any other strategies. And, yet, the building still has an attraction to anyone who ventures down East Jefferson Avenue, so much so that Enjoy Illinois, on the official website of the Illinois Office of Tourism, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, stated: “While the theatre itself is no longer in operation, it a staple of Downtown Effingham.” There is a sense of historical presence when standing in front of the Heart Theater, or when viewing it from the old courthouse square.
