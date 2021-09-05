Visitors viewing the Illinois College of Photography exhibit at the Effingham County Museum are well aware there were three buildings associated with the college: Garnet Hall, containing the administration offices and the Retouching Department; Rembrandt Hall, where the laboratories, studios and printing and finishing rooms were located, as well as studios fitted with two magnificent ground-glass north skylights; and Engraving Hall, the building being devoted to the various branches of the Photo-Engraving work. The first two buildings have been well described in museum articles; however, the last named has been given very limited press. After reading this article, the public should know more about the school of photo engraving.
When the National Association of Photo-Engravers met at their convention in St. Louis on June 22, 1904, the group issued the following statement:
“The National Association of Photoengraving, in our eighth annual convention assembled, do find, after a careful and thorough investigation at the Bissell College of Photo- Engraving, located at Effingham, Ill. and conducted in connection with the Illinois College of Photography, is an institution worthy of the hearty encouragement of this association.
“We further find that the students attending the school are taught each and every department of photoengraving in a thorough and practical manner, whereas, in an engraving plant, where the usual manner of apprenticeship reveals the apprentices are restricted to a single branch of work. We further find that the school is well equipped and provided with competent instructors, and we do most heartily endorse the same, and recommend anyone desiring to learn the art of photoengraving to take a course of instruction at this college.
“We further agree to access a certificate of graduation as sufficient recommendation for a position in our work rooms.”
Lewis Bissell, founder of the school, indicated there was a heavy demand for photo engravers, with pay ranging from $20 to $50 per week, a good income for the time period.
The two Bissell Colleges were distinct from each other. For instance, they had competing athletic teams, “The Photographers” and “The Engravers” whose baseball games and other competitions were described in a monthly newsletter, The Photo-Student, produced jointly by both colleges.
The missions of the two colleges were also decidedly different. The school of photography was best described as a college developing “the art of manipulating various chemicals and mechanical agents so as to reproduce the forms and faces and scenes that we see, on a chemically-prepared paper; the art of making and taking pictures.” Photo-engraving, on the other hand, “is the art of indelibly etching on metal for the purpose of book printing or commercial printing, any photographs, works of art or commerce desired for such reproduction. Secret processes and formulas are involved.”
A major moment historically for the Bissell College of Photo-Engraving occurred when Lewis Bissell purchased Austin College from the city of Effingham in 1905, opening it by Sept. 1 of that year. The building had an extensively equipped physical and chemical lab with all the necessary equipment and apparatuses needed for training engraving students.
The Effingham Republican, a local newspaper, declared: “Bissell College of Photo-Engraving enjoys the distinction of being the only institution of the kind in the world. It stands preeminent, as it is endorsed by the International Association of Photoengravers. . . . Photo-engraving affords a proper vocation for the young man. In the United States, there are only 3,000 and not a man out of employment. The salary is good, and the demand for engravers has never been met. As an illustration, one young man 20 years old is now making $100 a month after taking the course seven months. Another boy, aged 18, Homer Krone, made $110 last month, and had only partially finished the course. The demand for photo-engravers is so great that President Bissell has no hesitancy in guaranteeing positions.”
“President Bissell is already preparing to increase his facilities by installing a larger electric light plant. The new quarters will also have very fine chemical and physical laboratories.”
“The tuition for the entire course is only $150, and after all is considered, a young man can enter no profession that will pay so well for so small an amount in preparation.”
“The new property is valued at $30,000, but in reality is worth much more in the use to which it will be put.”
“Lon Sanders, president of the Sanders Engraving Company, St. Louis; George Benedict, president of the Globe Engraving Company, Chicago, and C.C. Cargil, president of a large engraving company in Grand Rapids, constitute the advisory board appointed by the association.”
“The personnel of the advisory board is the best assurance of the merits of the new institution and its high standing among them are going rumors of the country. From the very onset, it has every mark of success, and will bring a large number of students into this city.”
The establishment of the Photo-Engraving College caught international attention. An English journal, The Process Photogram, in October 1905, described the establishment of the Effingham school as fulfilling the desire of many American photo-engravers to have a school “similar to the Bolt Court School or the Manchester College of Technology, or to those excellent organisations(sic) in Germany and Austria, which have done so much to spread a knowledge of technical methods.” The Journal author went on to say that the “cause of complaint” appeared to have been removed by the establishment of the Effingham school.
When President Bissell in 1907 addressed the convention of the Employing Photo-Engravers Association, meeting in Cleveland, Ohio, he began by explaining the object of the Bissell College of Photo-Engraving: First of all, the school intended to give a practical training to those who wanted to pursue photo-engraving work as a business; second, the school wanted to provide instruction in different branches of the work for those who were engaged in the profession and who were able to spare the necessary time. The course of the work included a certain amount of time dealing with theoretical principles underlying the practical work. However, the school planned to teach skills not just theories.
Bissell said that one of the principal difficulties faced by the college was that of securing competent instructors. Those instructors had to possess three essential qualities: first, a good technical knowledge of the business; second, the ability to communicate that knowledge to all kinds of students; and third, a good general education.
Bissell told the convention that about a year earlier the school changed its method of instruction. Rather than providing students with a broad knowledge of all phases of the photography field, it began to train them to be specialists in various branches. The reason for doing that was that when starting the school with 45 students, almost every student wished to specialize in operating, thereby requiring about 40 cameras, leading to the neglect of the rest of the work. By the time of the convention, the school had been successful in getting a fair distribution of students in the different branches, leading the college to believe that specialization was much more satisfactory to the students and to the parties who employed them. With the exception of foreign students, who generally desired to take an all-around course, which they felt would be valuable when returning to their home country, practically all of the students were specializing in a specific branch of photo-engraving.
President Bissell also said the college had no trouble finding good positions for the graduates, that the school easily could place 100 workers as skilled photo-engravers.
Bissell indicated the College of Photo-Engraving was not yet on a paying basis; however, he believed that such would be the case in a short period of time.
The college was in session 12 months in the year with around 10 days for vacation in August and the same amount of time during the holidays. Bissell told the convention that a really great help to the students in the engraving school was the Engravers’ Working Club, organized by the students for work outside of school hours. Leaving the formal classrooms at 4 p.m., they continued work in the club rooms until 10 in the evening and all day on Saturdays. During the course of nine months that gave them as much as two months extra practice. Photographic students also had two clubs like this.
President Bissell explained to the convention that for some time the college operated in its own electrical light and power plant. However, in 1907 a contract was secured with the city lighting plant for a term of 10 years at four cents per kilowatt, something Bissell thought was much more satisfactory.
The convention learned about the college’s advisory board consisting of three members of the International Association of Photo-Engravers, which also endorsed the college. In 1907, the advisory board was composed of two advisers mentioned earlier, Sanders and Benedict, and one new board member, Mr. Meinshausen of the Clegg, Goesner, McFee Company of Cincinnati. Upon concluding the speech, Bissell invited the convention attendees to visit the Effingham institution.
Endorsement of the college was shown by the fact that three very prominent engravers sent their sons to the Bissell College of Photo-Engraving: Two sons of George Benedict enrolled, one in 1905 and the other in 1911. A son of Albert Van Leyen of the Van Leyen and Hensler Engraving Company of Detroit enrolled in the course in photo-engraving and three-color work. C.S. Partridge of the Partridge and Anderson Engraving Company of Chicago also had a son who enrolled in 1911.
Another endorsement came in 1919, when Photo Era magazine editors wrote: “The U.S. Government thinks so highly of the photo-engraving department of the Bissell College, that it sends disabled soldiers there to learn this important and lucrative trade.” That was of great importance for recruitment of students.
The only downside was that some former students used their skills for illicit purposes — namely, counterfeiting. In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1915, a graduate of the school was arrested for passing over $100,000 throughout the nation using his skills of photoengraving so that he and his colleagues could make the plates for the counterfeit bills. However, one photography magazine stated that the case showed indirectly “the thoroughness of the instruction given at the colleges when a three or four months’ student can make plates so perfect that the product can be passed for over two years without being stopped.”
The Engraving Hall’s training stopped forever as the result of a 1927 fire that started on June 5 and burned through the night and well into June 6. The hall, a total loss, was not rebuilt, although photo-engraving remained as part of the curriculum at the Illinois College of Photography. Today, the memories are preserved at the Effingham County Museum.
