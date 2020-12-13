There are number of St. John's Schools of Nursing within easy reach of Effingham County. This profile is about the one in St. Louis, Missouri, and should not be confused with the St. John's in Springfield, Illinois, nor the St John's in Springfield, Missouri.
The first St. John's School in St. Louis was founded in 1871, but is was restricted to women who were members of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, the Catholic order that ran St. John's Hospital. The Sisters of Mercy originally came from North Ireland, where they were founded in 1831 by Catherine McAuley.
Historically, the Mercy Sisters have been social justice advocates. Serving the poor is their core value. The initials after each Sister's name are R.S.M. (Religious Sister of Mercy). The "R" acknowledges that for their first three years the women were lay social workers who sheltered and taught destitute girls and women. It was only when the Archbishop of Dublin encouraged McAuley to form a Catholic congregation that they became Religious Sisters.
The St. John's Mercy in St. Louis that admitted lay women was established in 1905. It was planned as a three-year course, but there were some experienced practical nurses working at the hospital at the time. As an acknowledgement of their prior learning, they were given credit if they could pass an examination. So, the first diploma was actually issued to one of them on July 3, 1906.
In the early 20th century, St. John's Mercy students spent a great deal of time with patients. They worked an 11-hour day with one-half day off per week. Classes were held on their off-duty time. The first teachers were from St. Louis Medical School, which promoted rigor. Lectures were scheduled 8-9 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as 2-3 p.m. on Saturdays. Subjects included Medical Nursing, Surgical Nursing, Obstetrics, Children's Diseases, Anatomy/Physiology, Bacteriology, Dietetics and Materia Medica (Pharmacology).
Around 1917, the National League for Nursing published a Standard Curriculum for Schools of Nursing. It was in response to the wide variation in quality among the schools of nursing. The NLN document had a profound effect on how St. John's Mercy students were educated. One difference was the affirmation that the purpose of the school was primarily to educate future nurses; the school was not intended to be a source of cheap labor for the hospital.
As a result, students spent less time mopping, washing instruments, and rolling bandages, and more time learning about how to provide science-based nursing care. As the program evolved from the 1930s into the 1960s, students benefited from faculty who took the lead in advancing nursing education. One of these innovators was Imogene King.
Imogene King graduated from St. John's Mercy with the Class of 1945. One of her curricular innovations was matching students' clinical experiences with classroom content. For example, if nursing care associated with cardiac conditions was presented in the classroom, students were assigned on the hospital unit to patients with congestive failure or angina or valve problems or some other common heart problem.
Another 1950s trend she embraced was to send nursing students to the state psychiatric hospital on Arsenal Street for a three-month experience. This was possible because medicines like Thorazine damped the old "snake pit" image of the mental hospital. The phenothiazine drugs rendered people with serious mental diagnoses more reachable and thus able to benefit from other treatments.
King was also an advocate for advanced education for nurses. She earned a Master in Nursing from St. Louis University while teaching at St. John's Mercy. Later she developed, tested and wrote about a nursing theory she developed, the Theory of Goal Attainment. The central premise of her theory was this: A nurse's job is to help a patient reach his or her own goals for health — not the goals on some medical chart.
The high quality of the school provoked applications from many high schools and from states outside of Missouri. In 1955, the capping group originated from 56 different high schools across seven states. But that same high-quality program also led to attrition. Seventy-seven of the 91 who entered in September of 1954 went on to graduate in 1957, an attrition rate of about 15%. Not all attrition was academic, some students left due to health issues. For others, a taste of nursing helped them decide that the profession was not their calling.
The Sisters of Mercy who ran the school made a tremendous effort to build balance and recreation into the lives of the students. Religious services, teas, parties, dances, sports and singing were all part of the mix. Those inclined toward photography and/or journalism could help develop the annual yearbook, The Misericordian, which included both formal and informal depictions of student life. Students lived together with chaperones in a six-story dormitory. Those long-term close relationships led to friendships that still flourish today. The current St. John's Mercy alumnae call themselves The Golden Girls.
Capping was a big event about six months into the first year. In the 1950s, freshmen students wore a beanie prior to capping, which bore the emblem of the Mercy Sisters. The distinctive student uniform featured stripes with a white pinafore. The graduate cap added a wide stripe. Students received it at graduation, along with the school pin and a diploma.
The St. John's Mercy graduate pin acknowledges the school's affiliation with St. Louis University. Students were bused to the university for chemistry and cadaver anatomy as freshmen. The required lab experiences were challenging, and another indication of the school's high standards.
Area St. John's Mercy graduates from the 1950s era include Paula Schieber Moore ('51), Gloria Miraniniti Ellis ('53), Rose Marie Bauer Zimmer, Jean Cain Springer and Kay Weber Adams ('57). Some from the 1960s are Mary Jo Brumleve Schulte ('64), Jane Brumleve Austin ('66), Betty Jansen Bailey and Colleen Hecht Nuxoll ('67), and Lenora Probst Dress ('68). Thank you to Kay Weber Adams for artifacts, photographs and alumnae information.
Because of COVID-19, the Effingham County Museum is closed. When the pandemic abates, we will reopen. We hope you will come see our Diploma Nursing exhibit in Gallery 4, as well as all the other displays on Level I and Level II.
