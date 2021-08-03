Companies in the early 20th century developed “kit homes” to buy, transport to the home site, and be erected by competent carpenters and their owners.
They were a cheaper alternative to custom-built homes by local companies and their craftsmen. Kit houses, also known as mill-cut houses, pre-cut houses, ready-cut houses, mail-order homes or catalog homes, were a type of housing that was popular in the United States, Canada and elsewhere in the first half of the 20th century.
Kit house manufacturers sold houses in many different plans and styles, from simple bungalows to imposing colonials, and supplied at a fixed price all materials needed for construction of a particular house, excluding brick, concrete or masonry, such as would be needed for laying a foundation, which the customer would have to arrange to have done locally). Stick-built, balloon-framed kit houses were built as permanent, not temporary structures. Over 100,000 kit homes were built in the United States between 1908 and 1940.
Unlike “modular homes”, which are built in sections at a factory, in a kit house every separate piece of lumber was shipped already numbered and cut to fit its particular place in the house, thus eliminating the need for measuring and cutting, and likewise, the waste of time (especially in the days before power tools) and of materials. Kit home manufacturers claimed to save the customer as much as 30 to 40 percent over traditional building methods.
Driving around Effingham County, there are older homes built between 1908 and 1939. Some of them were package homes sold by Sears and Aladdin companies. As a family searching for plans for a new house, both companies offered catalogs of various styled houses. They ranged from bungalows to mansions.
The Sears catalog transformed America with mass consumption offering customers in every part of the country access to modern conveniences and retail goods of all kinds at unheard-of prices. Beginning in 1908, Sears started selling entire houses in approximately 25-ton kits transported by railroad to the intended destination. The kits consisted of 30,000 pre-cut parts, plumbing and electrical fixtures, and up to 750 pounds of nails.
In an era before commercial aviation and long-haul trucking, Sears, Roebuck & Company set up an operation that would package and ship more than 400 different types of homes and buildings by rail to anyone who had cash and access to a catalog. Sears started small, and just as it did not come up with the concept of the mail-order catalog, Sears did not invent the kit house. Instead, they may have taken the idea from another company called Aladdin. Aladdin houses have been forgotten, however, and even Sears’ main competitor, Montgomery Ward did not catch up until 1921 and only lasted 10 years in the kit house business.
The lasting effect is that Sears homes are celebrated and sought out as models of early 20th century American homes. Between 1908 and 1939, Sears sold 70,000-75,000 houses in 447 different styles all over the country.
“From Craftsman to Cape Cods, they offered a custom home at budgets and sizes that could accommodate any size family,” wrote Popular Mechanics magazine.
These Sears homes were not cheap, low-end houses. Many of them were built using the finest quality building materials available during that time. It is not uncommon to find Sears homes today with oak floors, cypress siding and cedar shingles. Even more extraordinary is the fact that 50 percent of the homes were erected by the owners themselves. It was a “barn raising” affair with friends, neighbors and relatives assisting them. The other 50 percent were erected by professional builders and carpenters. Local builders and carpentry companies purchased homes from Sears to build as model homes and marketed their services to potential customers.
Sears houses could have a significant effect on the character of a neighborhood. Not only could potential buyers see firsthand and participate in the construction, but they could order the same or a similar model, customize it, and even as the company tells us in its own short history of the “Sears Modern Home” design their own homes and submit the blueprints to Sears, which would then ship off the appropriate precut and fitted materials.
Sears sounds modest about its impact. The company writes it was not “an innovative home designer” but instead “a very able follower of popular home designs but with the added advantage of modifying houses and hardware according to buyer tastes.” Sears houses are not beloved for their architectural sexiness, but for their sturdiness and variety, as well as their impact on “the emotional lives of rural folk,” as “Messy Nessy” says. “The Sears mail-order catalogues were sitting on kitchen countertops inside millions of American homes, allowing potential homeowners to both visualize their new home and purchase it as easily as they might have bought a new toaster.”
Building a house required a little more investment than plugging in a toaster, and required a 75-page instruction book, but that is another part of why Sears house hunters are such a dedicated bunch, awestruck at each still-standing model they can photograph and match up with its catalog illustrations and floor plans.
In its first year of production, 1908, Sears sold only one model, number 125, an Eight-Room Bungalow Style House for $945, advertised as “the finest cottage ever constructed at a price less than $1500.” In 1918, the company moved from a numbering system to named models, most of which sound like the names of cozy small towns and bedroom communities: Adeline, Belmont, Maplewood, Avalon, Kilbourne, Del Ray, Stone Ridge, etc.
The blog, Kit House Hunters, has found over 10,000 Sears houses still standing across the country, most of them in the Northeast and Midwest, where they sold best. One community in Elgin, Illinois, has over 200 verified Sears homes. Carlinville ordered 156 of them to build in its newest neighborhood using a new railroad spur line to transport the packages to the sites.
Over the years, researchers have located many of the Sears homes in Illinois. One such researcher is Rosemary Thornton, who published two books on them — "The Houses That Sears Built" and "Sears Homes in Illinois." My wife, Jeri, and I attended her presentation about the first book in 2001 in Effingham. After her presentation, she answered questions about Sears homes. Some local county residents had taken her around Effingham and Teutopolis to identify potential Sears homes. One was located on West Walnut Street in Teutopolis. It is called the “Avondale” from the Sears catalogs. It was built for Clemens Uptmor Jr. in 1913. When we first moved to Teutopolis for my first teaching job, the Siemer family rented it to us before selling it to a local dentist. The ironic thing is that a friend of ours in Cheyneville, Illinois, has a house just like it, only a mirror image of it. There are lots of oak woodwork, fluted columns between the living room, a fireplace in the living room and beamed ceiling in the dining room. Thorton also located another Avondale in Effingham. One thing to look for is the floor joists being stamped Sears. Sadly, Sears destroyed all the records of purchases for their unique homes. There is a nine-step procedure to identify Sears package homes. It takes some detective work around the homes and maybe a trip to the courthouse for building permits and grantor records.
The Aladdin Company was a pioneer in the pre-cut mail order home industry. Sometimes referred to as Aladdin Readi-Cut Houses, the company was the first to offer a true kit house composed of pre-cut numbered pieces. Its primary competitors were Montgomery Ward and Sears, Roebuck and Co. in the U.S. and Eaton’s in Canada. Two other kit home manufacturers, Lewis and Sterling, were also based in Bay City, Michigan. Aladdin began operations in 1906 and ceased operations in 1987. In 2014, the rights to the company name and logo were acquired by Charles Munro and sold in 2018.
Aladdin was founded by two brothers, W.J. Sovereign and O.E. Sovereign, in Bay City after W.J. observed the success of the Brooks Boat Manufacturing Company in selling knock-down boats. The company began by selling boat houses, garages and summer cottages. Almost immediately, the company was also involved in the Canadian market, and eventually opened a branch office in the prestigious Canadian Pacific Building in Toronto, and several other regional offices in Canada.
The Aladdin Company began the development of a planned community called Aladdin City in southern Miami-Dade County, Florida, during the Florida Land Boom of the 1920s. The collapse of the boom not long after construction had begun proved disastrous. Aladdin's output fell below 1,000 homes in 1928 on the eve of the Great Depression and never recovered. It exited the Canadian market in 1952. The company continued to produce catalogues and maintained sales of a few hundred homes per year through the 1960s. During the 1970s, sales fell further and by 1982 the company ceased manufacturing. The company ceased all operations in 1987. Years ago, Jeri and I went to the big outdoor antiques market in Brimfield, Massachusetts. There I bought an original Aladdin Homes catalogue, which I still have. As I drive around Effingham, I can see how some homes might possibly be Aladdin homes on East Jefferson Avenue and near South Side School.
Montgomery Ward Kit Homes are also referred to as Wardway Kit Homes. Montgomery Ward, a Chicago company, sold catalog homes or "kit houses" under the name Wardway Homes from 1910 to 1931, with sales of pre-cut home kits beginning in 1921 and ending in 1931. There were several other companies like Bennett Kit homes, Bilt-Well Kit homes, Dodds Homes, Eaton Catalog Homes, Sterling Homes, Liberty Homes, and Harris Homes, which were kit home manufacturers. None of them lasted as long or produced as many houses as Sears did.
Ladies Home Journal offered architectural house plans drawn by designers or architects. The plan book gave the floor plans for each house, along with a drawing of the exterior of the house, and approximate cost of the materials, cellar and a heating plant. I recognize several styles in Effingham County, which could be from Ladies Home Journal from the 1930s.
