Dr. Peter C. Rumore was the son of first generation immigrants.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 11, 1915, the oldest of seven. His parents were Calogero and Maria de Carlo Rumore. They had come to the United States from Menfi, Agrigento, Italy. Menfi is in southwestern Sicily, an agricultural area known for wine, and for the pristine white beaches off the west coast. About one-third of Menfi's residents came to the United States around 1910, due to limited economic opportunity and increased lawlessness in the area.
Mary Casilda Van Alst's family was from Dexter, a town about six miles from Altamont. She was born April 9, 1913, to parents Albert and Alvirta Doty Van Alst. Casilda's paternal grandparents were second-generation immigrants from Holland and Austria. Her maternal grandfather was a descendant of the 39th signer of the Mayflower Compact. Casilda had two younger siblings.
Peter Rumore earned a BA from Columbia University in New York, and a MD degree in 1939 from Loyola University in Chicago. Casilda Van Alst attained a nursing diploma in 1933 from St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, followed by a BS in Nursing from St. Louis University in 1936. That level of education for a nurse was uncommon at the time. According to the National League for Nursing, less than 4% of RNs possessed a baccalaureate that year. It was the year after Isabel Stewart wrote the basic curriculum for BSNs that was gradually implemented at all university schools of nursing.
Casilda qualified for a Nursing Arts instructor position at All Souls' Hospital School of Nursing in Morristown, New Jersey. Dr. Rumore started his internship at that same hospital shortly thereafter. He wasn't too far from home, as Morristown is just a little over a 30-minute drive across the border from Brooklyn. Peter and Casilda met at All Souls', and they were married in August of 1942 at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. By that time, Peter Rumore was in the U.S. Army Medical Corp, and he went on to serve for 4 1/2 years.
He was shipped overseas to Ireland in 1943 and worked there for seven months. He landed at Normandy shortly after D-Day as part of the 8th Motorized Division (Golden Arrow). In December of 1944, he entered Germany near Aachen. By May of 1945, he was in charge of 20 hospitals in Schwerin, and eventually managed 30 Occupied Germany hospitals, treating 15,000 German sick and wounded. His knowledge of the language was helpful, as the staff doctors and nurses were all German. After the hospital program was taken over by the British, he returned to the United States. He was awarded a Bronze Star and discharged with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Dr. and Mrs. Rumore came to Effingham, and he set up his practice in the space over Underriner's Drug Store on West Jefferson Avenue. Peter and Casilda Rumore raised three children: Charles, Paul and Anne. He functioned as a family practitioner until 1950. Then he did a three-year surgical residency at the Hines Veterans Administration Hospital, which prepared him for the surgery certification exam administered by the American Board of Surgeons. After that, he returned to Effingham and reopened his practice as a fully qualified surgeon, along with a general medical practice.
However, Museum President Delaine Donaldson can attest that Dr. Rumore had considerable surgical skill before the Hines residency. In 1946, the car in which he and his mother were traveling was struck by a train, and they were violently ejected from the vehicle.
The railroad doctor offered little hope for their survival. The car was totaled. Both were in shock due to blood loss from lacerations, massive bruising, and other soft tissue injuries. Both had skull fractures. Mrs. Donaldson suffered from a fractured pelvis, plus she was pregnant and at term. Two-year-old Delaine had a complicated fracture of both bones of his left lower leg.
Dr. Rumore told Mr. Donaldson that he believed all three could be saved, and with his interventions, they were. Mrs. Donaldson had a healthy baby girl and was left only with residual arthritis in her hips. Delaine developed a bone infection, but after a second hospitalization, the fractures healed. Dr Rumore persisted with exercise therapy at the Donaldson home for several years until Delaine was able to walk without a limp, allowing him to excel as a runner later on.
Peter Rumore was a member of the medical staff at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and he took his turn in service on the Physician Executive Committee. In the 1973-74 cycle, he was the secretary-treasurer, Dr. Delbert Huelskoetter was president, Dr. Henry Thompson was vice president, Dr. William Sargent was past president, and Dr. Peter Kollinger was member-at-large.
Rumore used his combat experience and surgical knowledge in other ways. He taught some of the first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) classes in the Effingham area in the early 1970s. The course was sponsored by Lake Land College. Many of the early students were RNs, LPNs and nursing school faculty. Some, like Mary Meinhart and Joyce Waitkus, worked in the emergency room, where the acquired trauma-management skills were useful when accident victims were handed off to them from ambulances.
Much of the treatment for cancer was surgical at the time, and Dr. Rumore recognized the need for a cancer registry. It contained data on all patients with cancer who were diagnosed and/or treated at St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. Individuals in the data base were followed indefinitely. Statistics from the registry drove diagnosis, treatment, education and prevention screenings. The registry was accredited by the American College of Surgeons in 1980, and Rumore chaired the Cancer Committee for years, turning it over to a new chair in 1993. He also offered educational programs to the local ostomy support group, and appeared on local TV to warn about the emerging relationship between smoking and the development of various cancers.
After he retired, he was a regular at the local senior center, and he gave a number of talks there about the relationship between diet and vascular disease. At that time, he was particularly helpful to me. In order to teach in the Lake Land College nursing program, I needed to complete the requirements for a Master in Nursing at the University of Illinois-Chicago. My terminal research project explored the potential relationship between a hardy personality and good health practices among seniors.
Dr. Rumore helped me recruit 50 participants from the people who came to one of his presentations. He didn't just introduce me and explain what I was doing, he stayed to help answer questions, fill out consent forms, and complete the data collection tools. The project was a success; it turned out that hardy people report they are more likely to choose good health practices. I suspect things would not have gone so smoothly without his assistance.
Dr. Peter Rumore died in 1997, and Casilda Rumore followed him in 2000. They are buried at the cemetery of Casilda's childhood parish, St. Clare's in Altamont.
Sources:
