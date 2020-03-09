Hunting has long been an integral part of Effingham County history.
The local pursuit of small game was an enjoyable sport for many, and a dependable source of food for others. But like many activities in the early years of the 20th century, there were ups and downs.
In the 19th century, hunting was largely unregulated, but the state of Illinois changed that shortly after 1903 with a law mandating resident hunting licenses. For many years, a resident hunting license cost $1. That doesn’t sound expensive, but an inflation calculator notes that a dollar then would be equivalent to about $25 today. That was a challenge in an era when many local manual laborers earned 50 cents a day. In the early years, Illinois led the Union in the number of licenses issued. In 1903, the state took in $95,000 in resident license fees. By 1906, the revenue generated jumped to over $160,000.
Licenses were issued by the county clerk or the clerk’s deputies in the county. The very first licenses were dark red in color. Clerks objected because the appropriate shade of red parchment paper was difficult to come by, and even harder to work with. A license had to be legible when handwritten in ink. So the law changed in 1909, and later licenses were cream colored or pastel. Licenses were numbered, good for a maximum of one year, and included an expiration date. A physical description of the hunter was also handwritten, including age, height, weight, eye color and hair color.
The back of the license listed open seasons for various forms of game. This information included the opening and closing dates, and bag limits. A bag limit referred to the number of animals that could be harvested on a given day, and it quashed any protest to the game warden that “I didn’t know squirrel season didn’t start till next week.”
Hunters were wary of game wardens (today’s conservation police), because fines for hunting without a license, and exceeding bag limits, were costly.
Dr. John Wheeler, the state game commissioner, issued a report noting the successful prosecution of game law violators from mid-1903 to end-December 1905. Of the 321 prosecutions, 84% were successful, and produced about $3,000 in fines from across the state.
Many of the guilty parties were from the Chicago area and other northern counties, but two Effingham County men made the list. Both of them were from Mason, and they were fined $15 each for the illegal harvest of prairie chickens. That $15 fine would be equivalent to around $375 today.
A couple of years after the licensure law was passed, some hunters attempted to bypass the law by claiming they were hunting crows, if caught without a license. Crows were considered a nuisance. Building on federal statutes, Illinois allowed for a 10-cent-each bounty on crows starting in 1907. Of course, this excuse didn’t work if the hunting sack demonstrated that the hunter was lying, and farmers with trespassers in their creek bottoms were more annoyed by the hunters than they ever were by crows.
A hunting license was a small piece of paper and easy to leave behind at home, misplace or lose out in the woods. Game wardens didn’t like excuses, and clerks didn’t want to replace lost licenses. Illinois addressed the lost license issue eventually. It required the clerk to make an affidavit that the original license had indeed been issued, and that the owner had stated it was lost. Some hunters ensured that a license was never accidentally left at home by storing it inside the stock of their weapon. This required removing the end plate, rolling the license tightly, and slipping it into the void at the broad end of the stock.
Hunters were proud of their prowess in providing fresh meat, and photographs of family men posing with a hunting sack and the day’s yield were common. The wife was in charge of making the hunting sack. A good sack was made of striped duck or denim, of the type used in overall pants. The strap had to be strong, with reinforced stitching. Ideally, it was long enough to drop past the hunter’s waist line, and wide enough to support the bag when full of game. Some sacks were passed down in the family, with old blood stains providing mute evidence of an ancestor’s hunting skill.
For the uninitiated cook, preparing wild game was a challenge. The best specimen was a young animal with small and underdeveloped muscle. It could be rolled in flour and fried in bacon grease or lard. Onion masked the gamey taste, and the odor of frying meat was sure to unify the family at the table. Undetected shot embedded in the meat were a hidden hazard, and people learned to chew carefully in bony areas.
The more mature rabbit or squirrel called for a tenderizing marinade, parboiling, or the stew pot.
Squirrel had a smaller muscle mass than rabbit, and a group of kids at the table demanded multiple animals in the pot. All in all, it was high-quality protein that put little saturated fat on the meat platter, beyond what was added to the fry pan by the cook.
The Fannie Farmer Boston Cooking School Cookbook was a classic wedding gift, but it wouldn’t have been particularly helpful to the newlywed Effingham bride. It contained recipes for pigeon, grouse and duck, but just one recipe for rabbit. Farmer apparently didn’t know about squirrel; the edible rodent was missing from the 740-page body of the cookbook’s text.
Accidental shootings were part of the hunting scene.
Four Effingham men went across the county line to Spring Point Township in October of 1920. They unexpectedly ran into two teenagers who were also looking for game birds. One of the adult males shot a 14-year-old, mistaking him for a prairie chicken in a corn field. The shot hit the teen’s head in a glancing blow on the left side and created a three-inch gap in the scalp near the ear. He was brought to St. Anthony Hospital and he did recover, but it took about five months for him to heal.
On a late December morning in 1929, an Altamont woman went rabbit hunting with her husband and a friend. She was walking about 12 feet ahead of her husband when he slipped on a patch of ice. The shotgun he was carrying accidentally discharged, and the full load hit her on the right side of her back. She died at St. Anthony Hospital that evening. It is telling that the news report noted the shooting was “one of the season’s first hunting accidents.”
