If you’ve lived in Effingham for any length of time, you have witnessed many changes in buildings.
I’ve tried to point out some of them to my grandkids, but sometimes it’s hard when some areas have changed so drastically. Sit back and enjoy the journey as I share with you my memories of riding my bike to Central School from 1965 to 1969. Central School was located on the southwest corner of Fayette and Fifth Street.
I grew up on Cherry Street in Effingham. From kindergarten through fourth grade, I usually walked to school at West Side. It was located on the northwest corner of Edgar and Cherry streets. Back then, a lot of us walked home for lunch because this was the time of neighborhood schools. However, when I entered fifth grade at the old Central on Fifth Street, that was too far to go home for lunch. I usually took a sack lunch or occasionally ate a school lunch.
My neighbor, Susan “Sus” White, and I rode our bikes lots of days to school. If we weren’t riding our bikes, we walked to school but the bikes were the fastest way to go. It had to be a blizzard or drenching downpour before one of our mothers would get up early to drive our dads to work so they could keep the car. Back then I didn’t know anybody in our neighborhood that had more than one car. That’s just the way it was. By the way, if the country roads were too bad for the buses to run, the town kids still had school back then. It’s not that way now!
The only time I remember being not very happy about riding my bike to school and home again is when our band director, Mr. Radford, announced that everyone had to take their instruments home and practice that day because we had band contests coming up. Sus played the flute, so she had no problems riding her bike and hanging on to her flute. I, on the other hand, played the baritone saxophone and it was huge! I still got my sax from the band room and rode home with one hand clutching that big old baritone saxophone as I pedaled as fast as I could. I made it home with my baritone sax and repeated that bike ride in the opposite direction the next morning.
Cherry Street to Clinton Street Route
If Sus or I needed lunch meat or something else for our sack lunch, we’d start on Cherry Street and ride straight east on Clinton Street. On the northeast corner of Clinton and Walnut was Marks Sheltered Care Home. We used to go there and sing Christmas carols with our Girl Scout troop. Once we passed Marks Shelter Care Home, we pedaled as fast as we could so we could make it up the hill to the railroad crossing at the end of Clinton Street. This crossing was just for walkers or people riding their bikes.
After we checked to make sure no trains were coming, we crossed the tracks near the depot. Back then the Illinois Central had two set of tracks so we had to look both directions for trains. Looking at the depot always reminded me of our kindergarten train ride to Mattoon. That was a big deal! We rode the train to Mattoon and then came back to Effingham on school buses. I also took the train to Chicago several times to visit with relatives. Once we passed the depot, the road was brick and kind of bumpy. I remember looking up at the water tower and seeing a freshly painted “Class of ‘65." I’m not overly fond of heights, so I could not imagine climbing the water tower at all. In fact, thinking about climbing that water tower gave me the shivers.
When we were just past the Tower building, we’d make sure it was safe to cross because Banker made a big curve into National Street and there was a railroad crossing at Park Street right south of the grocery store. You had to watch carefully for cars speeding around that curve or cars speeding up before the gates went down at the Pennsylvania Railroad crossing at National and Park. We never tried to beat the train because we knew who would win and it wasn’t us. Back then people spent a lot of time waiting on trains on either the Pennsy tracks or the Illinois Central tracks.
Once we crossed safely, we’d park our bikes near the front of Thies Super Market and head on inside. I’d have Ernie Niccum, the butcher, cut me a couple of slices of lunch meat. I wasn’t really picky except I always told him NO PICKELOAF! I’d grab a couple of Ding Dongs, head to the cash register, tell Margaret to put it on my parents’ tab, and away Sus and I would go. We then went down National Street to Rhinehart Street and on to Central. We usually went in the back gate at Central if we were riding our bikes.
Cherry Street to Fayette Street Bike Route
Variety is the spice of life, so we had a different bicycle route to Central School. Sometimes we’d ride our bikes down Cherry Street to Fayette Street and headed east on Fayette to Central School. Back then, it was mainly homes until we got closer to the Illinois Central tracks. As we crossed over Mulberry, we looked to the north to Lolami Keller’s house located at the northeast corner of Fayette and Mulberry streets. Every kid we knew headed there on Halloween because Mr. Keller gave out full-size candy bars. You had to sing for him, and I usually belted out “On Top of Spaghetti” and gratefully thanked him for my candy bar when I was done singing. Since my buddies and I usually scrounged for old pop bottles to turn in to the grocery store so we could pick out penny candy, Lolami Keller giving out full-size candy bars was GREAT! I know that he had hundreds of kids come each Halloween.
We then rode past lots of houses and one of the last ones we rode past was Lowell Samuel’s big two-story brick house. We also went past the Deep Rock/Kerr McGee gas station. Wayne Riley would help us put air in our bike tires if we had a tire that was a little low. I really don’t remember exactly when Deep Rock was built but I sure remember Riley’s smiling face. Then we pedaled by the Moose and the Old Trail Tavern. As we went by the Old Trail Tavern, the door was often open in good weather and the smell of beer and cigarettes wafted out to us. Next was the Chicken Plate café and it smelled a lot better than the Old Trail.
We crossed the tracks and waited to cross Banker Street at Bob Stofer’s car dealership. A lot of times we waited even longer because the students from Sacred Heart School were crossing to go to Sacred Heart Church. Sacred Heart Church was on the northeast corner of Fayette and Banker. The northwest corner was the location of the Raleigh Hotel and the Effingham Medical Clinic was in back of it. Once it was OK to cross Banker, we’d proceed on past the First Baptist Church, which was located on the southeast corner of Fayette and Banker. We usually turned right onto Rinehart Street and wheeled into Central through the back entrance. For the life of me, I can’t remember if the PlaZona Motel was still standing. I do know that the owners of it, Plaford and Zona B. Davis, were living on First Street by 1965. We parked our bikes and headed inside Central School. By the way, there was a block enclosure near the back of Central that I remember quite well because we had to dig through all of the trash after Sus left her retainer on her lunch tray when she put it in the window to be washed. We never did find her retainer, but we sure did learn how much food was left on trays. Blech!
Let’s take a look at some of those places we rode by on our way to Central. First, was our Clinton Street route. The big building we knew as Marks Sheltered Care was originally built as a hotel because of its proximity to the railroad. It was a place where drummers (traveling salesmen) stayed and sold their wares. They traveled by train so they chose places near the train station. That building is still standing but it now houses apartments.
The railroad depot, Union Station, is still there but only one building is used by the railroad. If you want to buy tickets to ride the train, they have to be purchased online. This brick depot was built in 1924 and was called Union Station. It used to feature a beautiful heart-shaped garden filled with flowers but not much grows there now. There is also only one set of tracks for the north/south routes. Kindergarten kids no longer get to take a train ride to Mattoon and ride back to Effingham on a school bus. The Illinois Central tracks are now used by Canadian National and the old Pennsy tracks are now used by CSX.
The water tower is now gone and so is the Tower building that used to be on Banker Street. The Tower building was originally the Pacific House or called the Pacific Hotel. It was a hotel and was also used by a lot by drummers (traveling salesmen) who would set up their wares in one of the hotel rooms and advertise for people to come in and buy their wares. This building later became mostly apartments. When I was a kid, there was a café located on the first floor and I remember Dad taking me there for breakfast as a reward for me helping him on his milk route. The last business that I remember in the old Pacific Hotel was TBI Furniture. This building was torn down to make way for the Banker Street overpass.
Thies grocery was run by the Thies family and it was located at 302 National Street. They were part of three local grocery stores that were linked together for better buying power. The three grocery stores were Thies, Stephen’s, and Tolch. The Thies store had started out as Thies Bros. Grocery and by the time it closed, it was called Thies Super Market. Jack Thies and his wife, Margo, were the ones I remember most at that store. It was originally started by Clarence and Edward Thies, who were the two brothers when it was called Thies Bros. Grocery. Clarence was the father of Jack Thies. I sure do miss all of those small grocery stores. The Banker Street overpass was a big factor in the closing of Thies Super Market.
Now let’s look and see what happened on our Cherry to Fayette Street route. Lolami and Thelma Keller’s house is still there but now it is home to Sheer Designs hair salon. I don’t think they’d give me a full-size candy bar if I sang “On Top of Spaghetti” but you never know! When you get to the part of Fayette Street where Mr. Samuel’s home was along with the gas station, the Moose Club, the Old Trail tavern and the Chicken Plate café, they are all gone. They were torn down to make way for the Fayette Street underpass.
Things look pretty different at the corner of Fayette and Banker too. There is no room now for a car dealership as the Banker Street overpass changed the way the south approach looks. First Baptist is the only building remaining that was there when we rode our bikes to school but even it doesn’t look the same. When they added a turn lane on Fayette, it kind of chopped off the area in front of the church plus they built an addition on the church to the east with a covered entrance. First Baptist has been in this location since 1949. Its original church building was just east of there and was built circa 1865. The older location is now the home of the Effingham Masonic Lodge 149 at the southeast corner of Fayette and Fifth Street. The Masons will lose this location when Fayette Street is widened.
The area where the Plazona was located is where the addition for First Baptist is located. In earlier years, the Plazona had been the home of David B. and Frankie (Morton) Crews. He owned the bank in Montrose but moved his family to Effingham. Their daughter, Veva, married Raleigh Brown and they ran the Raleigh Hotel that was at the northwest corner of Fayette and Banker. Sadly, Raleigh and Veva were victims of the Spanish Influenza pandemic in 1918 and died within days of each other.
The building many of us knew as the Raleigh Hotel was built in the 1870s and was first known as the Fleming House. This hotel had many changes in management throughout the years after Mary Fleming sold it. When the Rotary Club first started in Effingham in 1920, their meetings were held on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Hotel. In 1936, the Effingham Clinic signed a lease for the back half of the Raleigh Hotel. Extensive remodeling was done to give them 22 rooms. In 1939, they added a X-ray machine. The doctors affiliated with the Effingham Clinic in 1939 were Dr. S.F. Henry, Dr. F. Buckmaster, Dr. C.C. Holman, Dr. T.F. Reuther and Dr. J.C. Wettstein. In later years, Dr. E.S. Frazier would also locate there.
The Raleigh Hotel was sold to the city of Effingham and it was torn down and the location became a parking lot. Later that area was sold to the Dust family who built a larger store and moved Dust & Sons Auto Supplies into the southwest corner of Banker and Fayette where the Raleigh Hotel once stood.
Now let’s look at the northeast corner of Fayette and Banker. Many area Catholics had wanted an English-speaking church so they worked to establish Sacred Heart. The cornerstone for Sacred Heart Church was laid in 1892 at the northeast corner of Fayette and Banker. It was a lovely old church but there was no room for expansion. In 1969, they moved into a new church at the corner of Henrietta and Fayette. The original Sacred Heart Church was torn down in May of 1970. Washington Savings Bank is now located where the original Sacred Heart was built.
Of course, I can’t leave out the fate of Central School. After all, it was my school for four years. The cornerstone for Central was laid in 1894. An addition was built in 1917 and another addition in 1927. Until 1939, this building also housed the high school students. When I was going to Central, it may not have been the most up-to-date school, but I loved it. I had a lot of good teachers at Central and the building had a lot of character. (Let’s just say that the basement bathrooms had character too, but not in the good way. UGH!)
Ground was broken for a new Central School on South Route 45 and on May 11, 1979, the new school was dedicated and open for business. When they started demolition on the old Central, a cutting torch sparked a huge fire that the firefighters battled for hours. There was no stopping the fire and soon the old Central School was gone. I have many memories of my four years at Central School. I made a lot of friends there and received a good education for all four years I attended the old Central.
I hope you enjoyed following along with me as I stepped back in time and rode my bike to the old Central. A big parking lot is located there now, but in my mind that building still stands and my bicycle is ready to take me there. There were a lot of history lessons hiding in those buildings on my bike rides to the old Central School. I’m glad that I can bring those buildings back to life for all of you. This truly was a trip down Memory Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.