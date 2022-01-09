Glen Bower came to serve the people of Effingham County full time at Effingham’s 1872 County Courthouse in 1976. That building is now the Effingham County Museum, and this article is the second in a series about the history of the courthouse building itself.
Bower graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago Kent School of Law in 1974. In October of that year, he joined the Effingham law office of F. Ronald Ealy as an associate. Bower went on to serve as the Effingham County State’s Attorney for 25 months. He was elected Nov. 2, 1976, and took office on Dec. 1 of that year. He resigned on Jan. 9, 1979. Bower’s departure was inevitable, as he had been elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in the preceding November’s General Election.
In his role as State’s Attorney, Bower served as both the criminal and civil attorney for the county. During the first portion of his tenure, Dale Wolff was his assistant, followed by Rick Keller in the later part of his term. The vast majority of the workload of the State’s Attorney office were traffic and criminal cases, many of which were related to Interstates 57 and 70. As part of this work, Bower interacted with multiple city and county offices, as well as the Illinois State Police and the local police.
Among others, he worked with Lowell Lewis, the superintendent of schools; Bob Overbeck, circuit clerk; County Clerk Lawrence Sur, County Treasurer Alma Croft, Resident Circuit Judge Jack Michaelree, Coroner Dr. R.R, Lystilla, Sheriff Kenneth Moore and Chief Probation Officer Sam Hurst.
Other officials at the time included Clair Hardiek, the supervisor of assessments; Jack Johnson, the superintendent of highways; and Health Department Administrator Ted Crump.
Bower has positive memories of Lewis. As the superintendent of the county’s schools, Lewis was deeply engaged at many levels. A significant issue arose concerning property tax levies set by school districts, and the Illinois Attorney General issued an opinion that affected all of the school units in the county. Lewis gathered all of the unit superintendents together in Bower’s office so they would all get the same information at the same time, and have an opportunity to ask questions of the State’s Attorney. At the other end of the spectrum, Lewis directly engaged with students. He acted on his beliefs about the need for robust literacy by going into the county schools and giving spelling quizzes to the children in their classrooms.
Bower also recalls a good relationship with the Effingham County Board. Plaford Davis was board chair at the time. Bower advised the chair and the other board members about the legal implications of their actions. They met on the second level of the courthouse in the largest courtroom, usually on the Tuesday closest to the middle of the month. One of the issues the board grappled with was the need to install an elevator on the south end of the courthouse building, in order to make the second and third floors accessible to people who couldn’t walk up the stairs.
Bower’s office was in the southwest corner of the second floor. That room is now a catering kitchen for the Effingham County Museum’s Event Center. His secretary was Susan Van Dyke, and her office was adjacent to Bower’s. The elevator construction project was time consuming and very audible. Construction noise was stressful in itself, and affected all the people who had to coexist with it while carrying out their duties. New space limitations emerged, as Susan Van Dyke’s office was reduced in size by about 25%. Her former quarters are now Museum President Delaine Donaldson’s office.
The most time consuming of the civil work associated with the State’s Attorney role during Bower’s term was the expansion of the airport. The original airport was 200 acres, and the expansion more than doubled its size. The north-south runway was widened and extended from 3,400 to 5,000 feet in order to allow jet planes to deliver corporate officials directly to the Effingham airport. Before the expansion, they deplaned near Mattoon, and then had to find another means of transport to Effingham. Bower signed off on the paperwork to acquire parcels south and east of the prior site, in order to transfer them to county ownership, while working with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
VanDyke was just one of the many long-serving and dedicated women who kept the various offices in the Effingham County Courthouse organized and effective. Other assistants and secretaries Bower recalls are Becky Bailey, Florence Leppin, Joyce Finfrock, Velda Cunningham, Geneva Hardiek and Jean Zimmerman. The space crunch that eventually spurred the move to the new county office building affected these women repeatedly.
On a personal note about the courthouse building, Bower recalls slipping on ice on the north porch steps in January of 1977. The steps had been cleaned appropriately, but there was a narrow area of runoff, and he was in a hurry. The accident caused some consternation among the courthouse staff, but they managed it efficiently. A deputy sheriff was parked nearby in the east lot, and he quickly transported Bower to the local emergency room. Bower’s right ankle was fractured, and on some occasions, remnants of that injury remind him about life in early 1977.
At the time of his service in the House of Representatives, Governor Thompson was the chief executive in Illinois, and Effingham County had three state representatives. Bower served one term with Republicans as the minority, and one term with them as the majority. Bower believes bipartisanship and civility were much more common in Springfield at the time of his service than they are in the current era. As evidence of this positive aspect, Bower has warm memories of the creation of the Fayette Avenue underpass during his era of service in Illinois’ legislature. The underpass was a 30-plus year goal promoted by the Effingham Civic Foundation.
Bower’s interest in the Effingham County Courthouse building did not end with its transition to a museum. He has been an engaged Friend of the Museum since the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association (ECCCMA) was incorporated. In the summer of 2017, Bower proposed the addition of a Johnny Appleseed tree to the courthouse lawn at a membership meeting. John Chapman, AKA Johnny Appleseed, was the gentleman who brought seeds of the fruit to Illinois before it joined the Union as a state in 1818.
When the ECCCMA board responded positively, Bower made it happen. Keeping in mind that the museum’s lease agreement with the county is for the old courthouse building, but not the grounds, he obtained the Effingham County Board’s cooperation. Then Bower purchased the sapling through the Illinois State Historical Society. The society obtained the sapling from the Forrest Keeling Nursery in Elsberry, Missouri, and made it available to commemorate the 200th Anniversary of Illinois statehood in December 2018. It is the product of a graft from the final survivor of John Chapman’s original trees. Working with the County Board, the Sheriff’s Office and Heartland Landscaping, Bower facilitated the sapling’s planting and subsequent care. Easily visible from the Effingham County Museum windows, this maturing apple tree is living tribute to Bower’s public service in Effingham County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.