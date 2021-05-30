Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) were among the very first advanced practice nurses to serve the Effingham community.
John Jansen was an early leader of the current contingent of these nurses who today span multiple specialties inside and outside of hospitals. During his 35-plus-year tenure, John provided skilled supervision of anesthesia practice at St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. In addition, his presence became a subtle but pervasive role model for effective and efficient nursing practice throughout the facility.
John A. Jansen came from a large farm family from Green Creek. His parents were Ben and Eva Funneman Jansen. He had 10 siblings: Edward, Virgil, Florence, Alice, Louise, Alma, Charles, Anthony, Bernard and Catherine. John came in to the family between Charles and Anthony. He went to grade school at Green Creek and graduated from Teutopolis Community High School in 1950.
John was drafted in 1952 and served with the US Army in Korea into 1954, where he was a tank driver. No doubt his experience with heavy farm equipment was a transferable skill. He was part of the 245th Tank Battalion of the 45th Division, and was awarded several Unit citations and three battle stars. After being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class, John enrolled in a three-year nursing diploma program at the Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago.
Alexian Brothers was a unique setting. The order dated back to the 15th Century Europe, when they took care of Plague victims in what is now Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Almost all the Brothers' hospital staff was male, and they treated only men and boys for many years. One specialty was the management of industrial trauma.
Alexian Brothers avoided racial discrimination long before non-segregation was a general practice at Catholic hospitals in Chicago. There was an affiliation with De Paul University for science and humanities classes, and students got the necessary experience with female patients during rotations at other facilities.
Upon graduation, John enrolled in the Anesthesia specialty program at St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, which was run by the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, starting in 1912. Sister Rudolpha Nickasius (St. John's diploma Class of 1917) taught and directed that program for close to 50 years. She wrote a revised nurse anesthesia curriculum in collaboration with Dr. John Lundy of Mayo Clinic. She was also responsible in large part for developing the comprehensive exam that was the bridge to certification. In his time at St. John's, students got plenty of individualized attention, as there were just three students in his class.
He completed the program in 1960 and signed on as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at St. Anthony's on March 21 of that year. Marriage to Judy Fuesting of Effingham followed on June 24, 1961. The couple had four children: Marietta (b. 1962), Vincent (b. 1963, d. 1982), Carol (b. 1964) and Roger (b. 1969). The family lived on Green Creek north of Effingham, a short drive from the Effingham hospital. That was important over the years, because John spent many hours on call for surgery and other emergencies.
Over time, John rose to fill the role of Supervising Chief Anesthetist. His presence was calming and professional. It was not unusual to see John silently observing an uncertain clinical situation as the staff worked it out. The wheels were turning behind his eyes and slight smile, but he gave people time to solve problems without jumping in too quickly. His technical skills were noteworthy. One elderly lady from south of Effingham steadfastly maintained for years that only John could start her IV. For the most part, she was correct.
John kept his skills polished by participating in professional development, which was essential because there were many changes in anesthesia assessment and care during his tenure. Anesthesiologist Virginia Apgar introduced the classic 10-point Apgar Score for newborns while he was still in school at Alexian Brothers. Several new inhaled anesthetics entered operating rooms after he was certified, including gases such as isoflurane in 1970.
Post-anesthesia changed dramatically after the Aldrete Post-Anesthetic Recovery Score (PARS) was introduced and adopted after 1970. The original 10-point system (activity-respiration-blood pressure-consciousness-color/pulse oximetry) has since been revised, but use of some version of PARS by PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) nurses prevents many emergencies among surgical patients in the early shifts after leaving the recovery room. Every one of these innovations required John's time and creativity to develop the necessary policies and procedures essential to safe adoption.
After 1980, continuing education for CRNAs was regulated and tracked if they planned to apply for recertification. John was a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists from the beginning, likely due to the influence of Sister Rudolpha Nickasius, OSF, who was one of its creators. He served as a trustee for the Illinois branch of the organization for two terms, and he was a charter member of the Southern Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
John's concern for the common good extended to civic activity in the community.
He served on the Board of Education for Teutopolis Unit 50 from 1968 to 1974. A few years later, he was part of the Lay Advisory Committee at Lake Land College. He was an active member of the St. Mary Help of Christian congregation and assisted in teaching religion classes. When the parish celebrated its 125th anniversary in 1985, he researched and composed the commemorative history booklet.
That respect for the past was also evident is John's personal life. He enjoyed books about history; the Civil War was his favorite period. Retirement provided more time to indulge in hobbies. For a number of years, John exhibited and demonstrated a Keck-Gonnerman steam engine and threshing machine. His children were pressed into service to clean and polish, and transport of this huge device that involved a large flat bed and a semi. Later on, his enthusiasm shifted to Massey Harris equipment and he was a charter member of the Massey Harris Collectors of America.
John died Nov. 25, 2011, and is buried in the St. Mary's parish cemetery at Green Creek. In an effort to ensure historic validity, he composed his own obituary.
SOURCES: Interview with Judy Fuesting Jansen and Marietta Jansen Werthermann, April, 21, 2021; Lawrence Davidson, The Alexian Brothers of Chicago, (New York: Vantage Press, 1990); Sister Agnes McDougall, Duty: The History of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing, (Springfield: Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, 1986); Hospi-Talk (SAMH newsletter), April 1975 and September 1980 issues; Barbara Mann Wall, "Religion and Gender in a Men's Hospital and School of Nursing," Nursing Research, Vol 58, Issue 3, (2009): 158-165; John Jansen obituary, Effingham Daily News, November 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.