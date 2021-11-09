I did not know in the summer of 2012 that I would become a military historian for Effingham County. What started with a picture of my dad expanded and grew until I have now done over 1,000 military write-ups of our veterans. I am not a technical writer about the military. I tell the stories of our veterans. I write with my heart.
When I look back through the years, some veteran interviews really stand out. Bob McCallen was the first veteran I interviewed and that was by pure chance. I was at the Raintree Restaurant with my husband, sister and brother-in-law when my sister mentioned that the Effingham High School Class of 1944 was having a reunion in the next room. I crashed the reunion and interviewed Bob.
He was only 17 when his mother signed so he could enlist in the Navy. The thing I remember most from my interview with Bob is this comment from him: “WWII changed my whole life. I was just a kid when I entered service in the Navy and found myself on a destroyer escort off the coast of LeHavre, France.”
Bob came several times to the Effingham County Museum from his home in Wabash, Indiana, and I had many interesting conversations with him.
Graydon Horath was another one of the first veterans I interviewed. He told me all about his time in the Army and his buddies who also served. He served in the Aleutian Islands and was later sent to Okinawa.
The first time I visited with Graydon he told me he wanted me to remember his buddy, Gale Burk, a Merchant Marine, who was killed early in WWII when his ship was torpedoed in the Gulf of Mexico near New Orleans. He mourned the fact that he had no picture of Gale Burk and asked me to always remember Gale and try and find a picture. It was not until 2021 that I received a picture of Gale Burk from Claudine Rush, who tracked down family members. I cried when I was finally able to tell the story of Gale Burk, complete with his picture. You see, I never forgot my promise I made to Graydon so many years ago.
Darrell E. VanMeter was another soldier that I interviewed early on. He came through the museum one Saturday and when I heard him say that he was a veteran, I told him that I wanted to tell his story. He immediately went home and got his picture and came back to the museum.
I went to his home many times as he told his story to me. Two things that he said really resonated with me. The first was about his time in the Army when he said, “I’d follow General Mark Clark anywhere!” The other was when he called me after I wrote about his service in one of my early museum columns. He said, “Thank you, honey, for not forgetting us old soldiers. God bless you!”
A.W. “Bill” Dasenbrock was another veteran I met early in my time of gathering interviews. Before he even started telling me about his service, he said, “I want you to remember my friend who was killed in WWII. I didn’t even get to see him on my last time home before I shipped out to the Pacific Theater. His train left the day before I got home. It was months before I found out that he had died. I don’t care how many years he’s been gone; he was my friend and I’ve never forgotten him.” Because of Bill’s mission to make sure his friend was remembered, I told the story of Raymond “Jake” Borries. In July, my husband and I will be visiting the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten and I hope to do a sand and flag ceremony at the grave of Raymond “Jake” Borries and tell him that his friend, Bill, never forgot him.
I really got to meet some great veterans who served during the Korean War. The first two I met were Clifford and Delmar Vail. They lived just outside of Shumway and came to the museum to see me so I could do their military write-ups. As we stood in Gallery 4, Clifford got tears in his eyes when he saw the jacket of Justice Hutson, who served with the 1st Cavalry in Korea. You see, Clifford had served with the 1st Cavalry, too, and someone had stolen his Army jacket with his 1st Cavalry Patch on it after he returned home. He told me many stories about his time in Korea.
Delmar also served in Korea. He told me about the terrible battle in the Punchbowl region of Korea. Delmar was wounded in that battle and was in the hospital in Japan when the cease-fire was declared.
Clifford passed away on Dec. 28, 2017, and Delmar asked me to speak at Clifford’s memorial service. Delmar enjoys coming to the museum and bringing us items of historical significance or sometimes a beautiful arrangement of flowers. I hope he visits the museum soon because I miss talking to him.
I interviewed two Navy veterans who served during the Korean War, Fred Meyer and Jim Shoemaker.
I went to Teutopolis to interview Fred Meyer. Fred was stationed aboard the USS Boxer, an Essex class aircraft carrier. The USS Boxer was 90 miles off the coast of Korea conducting combat operations when a fuel tank of an aircraft caught fire. Fred remembers hearing the fire alarm going off along with this announcement, “Fire! Fire! Fire! Fire on the hangar deck! This is NOT a drill!” Fred reported to his station in the engine room. By the time they got the fire under control, there were eight dead, one missing, one critically injured, one seriously burned and some 70 overcome by smoke. Of the 63 who had gone over the side, all were rescued and returned to the ship. That fire was later described as “Hell on a flat-top.”
The USS Boxer went to Yokosuka for emergency repairs and returned to the Korean Theater and resumed combat operations. From Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, she tested a new weapons system, with six radio-guided Grumman F6F Hellcats loaded with 1,000-pound (450 kg) bombs guided to targets, resulting in two hits and one near miss. They are considered to be the first guided missiles to be launched from a carrier in combat. Later the USS Boxer returned to San Francisco for extensive repairs. The Boxer then became a CVA-21 making her an attack aircraft carrier. Once again, the USS Boxer returned to combat operation off the coast of Korea. Fred will always remember his time spent on the USS Boxer.
I traveled to Altamont to interview Jim Shumaker. Jim served in the Navy aboard the USS Helena CA-75, a heavy cruiser. They were on the bomb line near Seoul, Korea. Jim was in the gunnery department, and they fired 24/7 in four-hour shifts. The Helena’s guns were 40mm, 8-inch, and 5-inch turrets. They were part of the 7th Fleet. The Army sent the coordinates and they fired guns at targets up to 20 miles away. Their targets were mainly bridges and tunnels. The Helena stayed at the front line until early December of 1952.
As they headed back Stateside, they stopped at Guam and picked up President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower and took him to Hawaii. Jim said Eisenhower treated all of the men aboard the USS Helena with great respect. Years later when Jim learned of former President Eisenhower’s death on March 28, 1969, he discovered that the funeral train carrying Eisenhower’s body would be passing through Sandoval when Jim would be there on business. Jim drove to Sandoval, parked near the railroad tracks, got out of his car and stood at attention and saluted the flag-draped casket of President Eisenhower as it passed through the town at 10 miles per hour. To this day, Jim has much respect for the man who was so gracious and kind to all of the men aboard the USS Helena in December of 1952.
One of the first Vietnam veterans I spoke with was Wayne “Spanky” Cox. Wayne was one of 37 men drafted from Effingham County on Jan. 12, 1966. After basic training at Ft. Hood, Texas, and a short time at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Wayne arrived in Vietnam on Christmas day 1966. Wayne always advocates for his fellow Vietnam veterans and stays in close touch with them. He shared with me these web pages that honor and remember those who served in Vietnam: www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces and www.vvmf.org/Honor-Roll and I hope you take time to look at these two sites because I have and they are excellent.
Wayne would also like to remember his brother, David R. Cox, who served with the Air Force in Vietnam. David served at Phan Rang Air Force Base in Vietnam as a medic from 1969 to 1970. David Ray Cox died on Nov. 16, 2019, from Malignant Neoplasm Lung Cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. Sadly, Agent Orange has affected many of our Vietnam veterans.
I’d like to close with one last story about a WWII veteran. I believe it shows how deeply committed the Effingham County Museum is to telling the stories of our veterans. This is my story about Herman Wolf.
It was three years ago when I heard of this veteran’s death. His funeral was held on the day I was chairing the Old Settlers Reunion. Because of that, I was unable to attend. However, I vowed that he would not be forgotten. So now I share his story to tell you how much these veterans mean to me. I cried when I wrote this. A mixture of tears of sorrow and tears of joy. The tears of sorrow were from hearing that he had died but the tears of joy were from knowing how happy we helped make him.
It was early fall several years ago when I first met him. He came to the museum to see what it looked like. I walked around with him and we talked and visited. When he said his name, I said, “I knew a Herman Wolf and his wife, Lilly. My grandpa and him both sold DeKalb seed corn.” Herman said that was his uncle and he was named after him.
So we walked through the museum and talked and visited some more. He said he had some things from WWII that he was looking to donate but he wanted to see what our place was like. He liked what he saw and said he’d be back sometime soon with some things to donate to the museum. I said that sounded like a plan to me and I shook his hand and thanked him for coming in.
A couple of months later he came back. When I saw him come in the door, I said, “Herman, am I going to need to get the cart?” He told me I surely needed to get the cart. I hauled his stuff in and told him that I was going to write it up with him sitting right by me so that I could make sure I got it down right. Each item he picked up brought up another story and I listened in fascination all the while writing as fast as I could.
He wanted his collection to stay intact and to be taken care of. I told him how it would be handled and then I said, “You know what? We can make it a loan if you prefer and that way if you don’t like how I handle it, you can come and get it back.” He shook his head, laughed, and said, “Honey, I’m so old I don’t even buy green bananas. I know you’ll take care of my stuff. It’s a gift, not a loan.”
When he left, I promised to take care of the items he donated and call him when we put them on display. We closed for the months of January and February and I decided to do a “Salute to the Greatest Generation” for our WWII generations. We planned it for a Sunday afternoon in April.
I called Herman and told him the date and that I had mailed him a flyer about it. I told him that if he needed a ride, I’d have someone pick him up. Herman assured me that he’d be there.
When people arrived that Sunday, we had a packed house. Every person was given a name tag to sign about WWII. We had nine WWII veterans there that Sunday and of course they signed their names and branch of service on their name tags. Everyone else signed in honor of someone from WWII or in memory of someone from WWII. All of the veterans got to stand up and tell their story. The rest of the people there then took turns telling who they represented. It was a special day.
Herman had a chair back by his collection and was in his glory telling all about those days of WWII. He truly had such a good day as did all of the veterans. It was a special day for everyone who was there.
As I walked around talking to everyone, I would look down at my name tag that said “Rhea Cooley – Rosie the Riveter – WWII and “Richard W. Loy – Army – WWII” and I knew that my parents would have loved a day like that. I truly could feel their presence even though they had both died back in 1993 at the ages of 68 and 69.
At the end of the day, all of us who worked so hard to put it together were tired, but we were also very proud. So very proud.
Later, when the Effingham Daily News came out, I called Herman and said, “Hey! You made the front page!” He laughed and said, “I know. I’ve already got a copy!” He was so proud and so happy.
When I learned three years ago that Herman had died – on Monday, Sept. 23, 2018, at the age of 97 – my first thought was sadness to know that he had passed away. However, my second thought was to remember how happy it had made Herman to have that special day that was a “Salute to the Greatest Generation.”
You see, I will always be proud that our museum reaches out and touches the lives of people like Herman and all the other veterans.
We tell their stories because we care.
