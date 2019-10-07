As I was growing up in Paris, Illinois, in the 1950s, our family had the usual things inherited from relatives — furniture, books, pictures, documents, quilts, etc. In the living room was an oak library table. Dad had his small collection of treasured items on top of the table. There was a shelf below that held the Henson family Bible and other books I had given Dad over the years. My grandmother Jessie Henson had used the center portion of the Bible to record births, deaths, marriages, etc. She also saved newspaper obituaries of friends and relatives. When I became interested in family genealogy in the late 1970s, this Bible and all its information became a treasure trove in my search for family history.
While working on my master’s degree in Historical Administration at Eastern Illinois University 1984-1986, Dr. David Maurer required his students to write a family history, which I still have. Some of the information came from the Bible, but some of it was handed down in oral tradition. Sometimes that history can get lost, incorrectly remembered, or embellished.
Then came Ancestry.com on the internet. It is a privately held company based in Lehi, Utah. Paul Allen and Dan Taggart founded Ancestry Inc. in 1990. Originally doing work for the Latter-Day Saints, a Mormon religious group in Utah, they launched Ancestry.com in 1996. Since then, 3 million people interested in family history and genealogy have joined the group. I joined Ancestry in the early 2000s. As of November 2018, the company claimed to provide access to approximately 10 billion historical records. In addition to the 3 million members, the company has sold 14 million DNA kits. Jeri and I took the DNA test in 2018. We were both 73-78 percent north European. Last year Ancestry partnered with Go-Ahead Tours, an adult tour group, to sponsor a German genealogy tour. We signed up immediately for the trip that took place July 11-22, 2019.
My aunt Katie always said we had German ancestors. My Dad’s cousin, Vivian Campbell, did a history book on the Daniel Campbell clans coming to America. When I researched Daniel Campbell, my grandmother Ethel Lewis’s maiden name, I found records dating back to the 1700s. I plugged in all of this newly found information into my family tree, and there was an explosion of little green leaves denoting newly found family information.
Among the leaves was Maria Katherina Lauterbach (Laudenbach, Lauderbach) of the state of Hessen, Germany. Eureka! I had found the German connections. Her mother’s maiden name was Anna Margarethe Gratzmann, who was born in 1680. I also found other German relative names like Martz, Feig, Leinen, Schwenzer, Printz and Brentz. Maria Katherina came from Staudernheim, Germany, in Hessen.
On our recent tour, Kevan Hansen was our Mormon genealogist from Salt Lake City, Utah, who researched our families before leaving on tour. We spoke on the phone months before the trip. I gave him permission to look at my family tree. On the trip, he went through each person’s packet personally with us. Kevan delivered three lectures on German genealogy during the 12-day trip. The first night at the hotel, the topic was about why Germans left, how much did it cost per person, which ports did they leave from, etc. His second lecture on the bus was researching family history using old church records. He said there were two types of records: Catholic and Protestant. The Catholic records are very basic — births, deaths, marriages and baptisms. In contrast, Protestant records give the occupation of the fathers, spouses’ and children’s names and ages, places lived, status in the communities, etc. They are like reading a story about the families.
Kevan’s last lecture was about researching church records on our own. He handed out a packet showing Germany’s history, how the German handwritten script changed over the centuries, and good sources to research. I have all this information in a three-ring notebook for easy reference. Common among genealogy researchers is the analogy that doing genealogy is like falling into a black hole that you’re never able to get out of. I now have a much better idea of my family’s German connections and locations.
Our tour began in Hamburg, Germany, one of the major ports for Germans leaving Germany for the New World. We toured several parts of Hamburg with a local guide. We started in the town square with its magnificent Rathaus (city hall). On our walking tour, he pointed out various important buildings. He later took us on a bus tour to the Reeperbahn, which is a street and entertainment district where the Beatles played in 1960. Since it is also the red-light district, it is also called “the most sinful street” in the city. We noticed people dressed in wild colorful costumes everywhere in the area. It was “Schlagermove” time, during which people dressed in their cheesiest 1970s disco costumes and enjoyed the music of the 1970s. They were all out to have a good time. We saw a train loaded with people coming to the celebration. Lots of beer was consumed that weekend. The cleanup crews had lots to do in the mornings.
After a boat ride on the Alster River and Lakes in Hamburg with our guide, we traveled to the Ballinstadt Emigration Museum. Albert Ballin was a German entrepreneur who started a company to house, feed and transport Germans to North America via steamships. The museum was a recreation of that facility with three long brick buildings. Many Germans in this area came through Ballinstadt or the emigration museum in Bremerhaven. There were lots of artifacts like luggage, historic photographs and documents. I bought several black-and-white postcards of the original facility and Albert Ballin. When World War I erupted, Ballin’s company suffered greatly. He eventually committed suicide because of the war’s negative influence on his company.
Our group of 15 then traveled to Bremerhaven, where we toured the German Emigration Center, a steel-and-glass facility built in 2005. I had taught about both museums in my German III classes and developed a PowerPoint about them. Between 5 and 7 million Germans passed through each of these ports on their way to a new life in America. The Bremerhaven facility gave the visitors the sense they were the travelers from more than a century ago. You enter a gallery, where mannequins are standing on a dock waiting to board the steamship. As you pass by some of the figures, they tell their story. It took five weeks aboard the steamship to arrive in America. As you ascend the gangplank, you come to the other side of the ship, where it is 2005 and take just a few hours to get to North America. Walking down a hallway resembling the internal part of the ship, you see the bunking quarters, galley for meals, and some of the artifacts like china and silverware the rich people brought with them. German emigrants in the 1840s traveled via sailing ships, which took longer to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Seasickness was a constant companion. It was a very good representation of how Germans’ lives were about to change. I bought the guidebook to the facility for future reference. The lower level shows visitors the experience of Germans arriving in America and processing through the paperwork. Many of the same questions were asked as they were back in Germany. Accomplishments of Germans in business and travel were also on display.
Our next stop was Cologne with a guided Monday walking tour of the historic downtown dating back to Roman times. The Romans occupied the city for over 300 years (39 B.C- 300 A.D.). There is the Romano Germanic Archeological Museum near the cathedral. Unfortunately, museums are closed on Mondays in Germany. Excavating the area revealed the large, intricate Dionysus mosaic floor of a villa’s basement left behind by the Romans in Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium settlement. There are various sections of Roman roads, water cisterns, etc. in the downtown area.
The focal point of the city is the Cologne Cathedral (Kölner Dom) dating back to 1248. It is also known as the Cathedral Church of St. Peter and the seat of the Archbishop of Cologne. It is a renowned monument of German Catholicism and Gothic architecture and was declared a World Heritage Site in 1996. The cathedral is the largest Gothic church in Northern Europe and has the second tallest spires. Over 20,000 people per day visit the cathedral. It took until 1880 before it was finally finished because of wars and the building technology catching up with the building of the 515 feet tall Gothic structure made of soft sandstone. Alicia and Maggie Westjohn and Jeri and I climbed 533 steps to the top of the structure. We stopped several times to rest. There is a golden reliquary inside the cathedral that contains the bones of the Three Wise Men behind the altar. The relics of the Magi were originally situated at Constantinople but brought to Milan in an oxcart by Eustorgius I, the city’s bishop, to whom they were entrusted by the Emperor Constantine in 314. Eight centuries later in 1164, Holy Roman Emperor Friedrich Barbarossa took the relics of the Magi from the Church of Saint Eustorgio in Milan and gave them to the Archbishop of Cologne, Rainald of Dassel. The Three Kings relics have since attracted a constant stream of pilgrims to Cologne ever since. During World War II, the cathedral was spared the intense bombing of Cologne by Allied pilots because it was a navigation point for the pilots.
We stayed at the beautiful Maritim Hotel, just three blocks from the cathedral. We dined at a wonderful Italian restaurant called La Tagliatella located in the square near our hotel. They had the best lasagna I’ve ever eaten. The restaurant was very authentically decorated. Our waiter served the whole restaurant on two levels plus outdoor seating. Amazing! He had helpers to change tablecloths and reset the tables with flatware.
The next day we took a boat ride on the Rhine River for two hours from St. Goar on our way to Heidelberg, which has the oldest university city in Germany dating to 1386. Our local tour guide was a funny elderly lady with a long dress and chicken hat. She was very knowledgeable and helpful with suggestions. She led us on a tour of the Heidelberg Castle and downtown Heidelberg. The Karl Theodor Bridge crosses the Neckar River and connects the Old Town with the Neuenheim section across the river. Tourists can place their hands within the bronze monkey’s head at the end of the bridge. Local legend has it that rubbing the monkey’s mirror brings good luck, rubbing the fingers ensure a return to Heidelberg, and the little bronze-cast mice nearby bring fertility. On our own walking tour of Heidelberg, we visited the Museum of the Palatinate with wonderful artifacts on display. It is located on the Main Street (Hauptstrasse), where there are also many shops and restaurants.
We then left for Wurzburg to visit its historic arched bridge, St. Kilian Cathedral, and Wurzburg Residenz. Residenz interiors considered masterworks of Baroque/Rococo or Neoclassical architecture and art include the grand staircase, the chapel and the Imperial Hall. The building was reportedly called the “largest parsonage in Europe” by Napoleon. It was heavily damaged by Allied bombing during World War II, and restoration has been in progress since 1945. Since 1981, the Residence has been UNESCO World Heritage Site. Giovanni Battista Tiepolo frescoed the Kaisersaal salon in collaboration with his sons Giandomenico and Lorenzo. His Allegory of the Planets and Continents depict Apollo embarking on his daily course; deities around him symbolize the planets; allegorical figures (on the cornice) represent the four continents. After being significantly damaged during World War II bombing, the roof portions of the Residenz were gone. American Lt. John D. Skilton loved the city and the Residenz so much that he collected lumber to repair the roof and saved the Tiepolo fresco. The restoration project lasted from 1945 to 1987. The people of Wurzburg love and admire Skilton for his efforts to restore their beloved Residenz.
The next stop was the Ansbach Residenz in Ansbach. The palace was developed from a medieval building. From 1398 to 1400, Frederick I, Elector of Brandenburg, expanded a Stiftshof outside the city walls to a water castle. Structural remains are preserved in the northwest wing of the present building. It was erected in the Renaissance style from 1565 to 1575. A large hall was built from 1565 to 1575, now called the “Gothische Halle” (Gothic Hall) because of its rib vault. It now houses the largest collection of faience and porcelain of the former “Ansbacher Manufaktur.” A century later, the major construction was done by Gabriel de Gabrieli. Between 1705 and 1738, the building was changed to its present form. They don’t allow pictures within the Residenz, so I bought the guidebook.
As we traveled further, we stopped in Rothenburg on the Tauber River, a medieval walled city where we had another walking tour. The name “Rothenburg ob der Tauber” is German for “Red fortress above the Tauber”. This is so because the town is located on a plateau overlooking the Tauber River. As to the name “Rothenburg,” some say it comes from the German words rot (red) and burg (burgh, medieval fortified settlement), referring to the red color of the roofs of the houses which overlook the river. The name may also refer to the process of retting (“rotten” in German) flax for linen production. Our guide showed us several parts of the downtown area including the main square where the “master draught” took place. In October 1631, during the Thirty Years War, the Catholic Johann Tserclaes, Count of Tilly, wanted to quarter his 40,000 troops in Protestant Lutheran Rothenburg. Rather than allow entrance, the town defended itself and intended to withstand a siege. However, Tilly’s troops quickly defeated Rothenburg, losing only 300 soldiers. A popular legend called the Meistertrunk states that when General Tilly condemned the councilmen to death and was set to burn the city down, the councilmen tried to sway him with a large drink of 3.25 liters of wine. Tilly proclaimed that if anyone could drink it all in one drink, he would spare the city. The mayor at the time, Georg Nusch, succeeded and General Tilly kept his word. Nusch slept for three days afterward. Some of us purchased Schneeballs, a local pastry. Three of our group climbed to the top of the City Hall tower for a beautiful, scenic look at Rothenburg. Pope Francis studied German at the local university when he was a priest, Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina.
Our next stop was at the Hessenpark Open Air Museum. It is a village made up nearly 100 structures of 200-300-year-old heavy timbered structures saved by the state of Hessen. They are abandoned houses, barns, blacksmith shops, schools, merchandise shops and churches. It was founded in 1974 by the Hessen State Government headed by Albert Osswald. It was hard economic times in Hessen in the 1960s. People abandoned their ancestral homes to go to America. Jeri and I found out that Hessen is where all our German relatives came from. Hers were Schmidts and Fissels (Fischels) who settled in York, Pennsylvania, and mine were Laudenbachs who settled in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. We laughed and picked out the houses in the park where our ancestors might have lived. We could be 16th cousins. Ha!
Nuremberg was our next stop where the Nazi war criminals were tried. We sat in the actual courtroom where the trials took place in 1945. There was a museum attached with great photos of people, places, dates and crimes. Nuremberg for many people is still associated with its traditional gingerbread (Lebkuchen) products, sausages and handmade toys. Pocket watches or Nuremberg eggs were made here in the 16th century by Peter Henlein. In the 19th century, Nuremberg became the “industrial heart” of Bavaria with companies such as Siemens and MAN establishing a strong base in the city.
Nuremberg is still an important industrial center with a strong standing in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. Items manufactured in the area include electrical equipment, mechanical and optical products, motor vehicles, writing and drawing paraphernalia, stationery products, and printed materials. The city is also strong in the fields of automation, energy and medical technology. Siemens is still the largest industrial employer in the Nuremberg region but a good third of German market research agencies are also located in the city. The Nuremberg International Toy Fair is the largest of its kind in the world.
We visited Old Town Nuremberg with its public market and a local guide. I kept saying things in German to her, and she asked if I were German. Another compliment. In 2016, we were in Nuremberg and visited the Nazi parade grounds and documentation center there as a part of the World War II and the Western Front Tour. This time we got to see much more of Nuremberg the city. Several of us visited the Albrecht Durer House, which has been restored to its former glory of the 1500s. He was a famous artist who drew such things as a Young Hare, the Praying Hands, Rhinoceros, Adam and Eve, Adoration of the Magi, and several self-portraits from the 1500s, etc. He was one of a few artists who did self-portraits. All members of our group operated a reproduction of an early printing press to produce one of Durer’s famous engravings. It was a unique experience Jeri captured on video of me.
The last city on our tour was Munich, where we received a walking tour of the Odeonsplatz in downtown area. The guide was an American who had lived in Munich over 40 years. We toured the royal Residenz there with its fabulous treasures dating back to Roman times. The Wittelsbach dynasty of Bavaria ruled there 1180-1918. They had the money and desire to collect anything they wanted. Our guide pointed out the square nearby where the Nazi Party was formed in Munich in 1920. There is also a memorial to the victims of National Socialism with an eternal flame in the same square.
At our Holiday Inn hotel that final evening, our group said goodbye to one another before departing the next day. Our guide, Monika, was Hungarian who spoke Hungarian, Polish, German, English and Swedish. This kind of guide makes it much easier since our bus driver Pawel was Polish and spoke very little English. We tipped the guide and driver for their wonderful services in bringing our German ancestry to life. This was my 12th European tour and was one of the top two in my experience. The tour was slower paced, had better food, nicer hotels, and wonderful local guides with many stories to tell. We highly recommend the tour for anyone interested in their German genealogy. We saw places and did things we had never done before on our previous tours. I believe many people from this area of German settlements would enjoy this tour.
Go Ahead Tours also has Irish, Sicilian, Southern Italy, and Scottish ancestry tours. Their website is www.goaheadtours.com. If you have any questions or comments, contact me at wootongs@gmail.com or phone 217-342-6280.
