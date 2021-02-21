As you pass by cemeteries, you see a variety of shapes and forms of the tombstones (headstones, gravestones). They are usually made of granite or marble. The inscriptions give the names of the deceased, birth and death dates, and sometimes inspirational verses.
For genealogists and local historians, such information in invaluable for research. Such information can be entered into databases or forms at the local library or historical society.
The Effingham County Genealogical and Historical Society has reams of volumes containing such information at the Effingham Public Library. They also have information about other counties in Illinois. I have visited there often for people requesting information for the Find-A-Grave organization, or if I am doing research for a newspaper column and do not have a certain source I need.
The history of tombstones in America has its origins from around the world. Cemeteries have tombstones for Christian, Jewish and Muslim religions. In Europe, some tombstones have photographs of the deceased inserted into frames on the tombstones. We have seen these photographs on tombstones on our several tours of European countries.
In my American Folklife and Culture class at EIU, I learned from Dr. Duane Elbert that German cemeteries never get bigger, they only get deeper. The person who died first is at the bottom of the grave and other more recent deceased relatives are placed on top. Some tombstones may have six or seven names on them. I have seen such tombstones in German and Swiss cemeteries. Elbert learned about this phenomenon while doing family history research in Germany with his German cousins.
A stele is a Latin word to describe tombstones in archaeological context. Originally, a tombstone was the stone lid of stone coffin and a gravestone slab was laid over the grave. Some early graves also had footstones to denote the end of the grave. In some 19th century graves, there is a full kerb (curb) of concrete or stone that surrounds the graves. Many cemeteries have removed these to make mowing the grass easier. Unfortunately, some tombstones become tilted or have fallen over time due to soil movement and downhill creep on gentle slopes. They are sometimes repaired or stacked around trees.
Cemeteries may follow national codes of practice or independently prescribe the size and use of certain materials. In 19th-century America, wooden inscribed boards were placed at the grave until a more permanent memorial could be placed. Headstones made of granite, marble or other kinds of stone are usually created, installed, and repaired by master stone masons. Most cemeteries require regular inspection and maintenance because stones may settle, topple, or even fall and injure people. Gravesites may become overgrown and their markers lost or vandalized.
Over the centuries in America, the following types of stone have been used for tombstones: fieldstones, granite, marble, limestone, sandstone, slate or schist (a type of stone during colonial times where the stone carvings had to be deeper into the stone to hold up over time). Some tombstones have been made of iron popular during the Victorian era, white bronze (zinc) because they were more durable than marble and less costly, carved wood that rarely survived more than 50 years, or plantings of trees or shrubs like roses. These were accompanied by a small, inscribed metal or wooden marker.
Some tombstones had epitaphs in praise of the deceased or quotations from religious texts like “requiescat in pave”— Latin for “rest in peace”. Other inscriptions included pleas, admonishments, testament of faith, claim to fame, or even curses. One such inscription was “Remember me as you pass by, as you are now, so once was I, as I am now, so you will be, prepare for death and follow me."
There are many old symbols that may adorn tombstones like the anchor that shows steadfast hope, angel of grief for sorrow, birds that represent the soul, books represent faith and wisdom, and a dove that represents purity, love, and the Holy Spirit. A column indicated long life, whereas a broken column meant early death. An evergreen meant eternal life while a lamb indicated innocence or young age. Some cemeteries have tree trunks indicating the beauty of life. A weeping willow meant mourning or grief. Some have a square and compass indicating the man was a master mason. There are at least 30 such tombstone decorations. I have seen most of these symbols on tombstones in the Edgar Cemetery in Paris, Illinois. There is even a stone chair on one grave. Local legend says that if you sit in the chair and it warms up, you are full of the Devil.
In Effingham, the Bradley families owned and operated the Effingham Monument Works. The story begins with James H. Bradley, who was the first man to do stone cutting and monument work in south central Illinois. He shaped boulders and sandstone into monuments to the early settlers in Effingham County. James also made grindstones for grist mills that produced flour. His son, Joshua Bradley, learned the family business and bought the marble business from a Mr. Gibbins. In the fall of 1879, Joshua formed a partnership with James A. Flack and Daniel Safford under the firm name of Bradley, Flack and Safford at the corner of Main and Railroad Streets in Altamont. Joshua continued in the marble business until his death in 1890.
John Bradley attended public school in Altamont and joined his father in 1887 until 1903 when he turned the business over to his son, Edwin E. Bradley. John married Sarah Kagway, daughter of one of the early pioneers of Effingham County. They had eight children, some of who died in infancy. John held the office of town clerk of Mound Township for four years as a Democrat. He was a member of the Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal group offering insurance to members. Sarah was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church.
Edwin E. Bradley became one of Effingham’s prominent business citizens of a younger generation. He was born in Altamont in 1875, where he was educated there in public schools before moving to Terre Haute, Indiana, with his father to learn the monuments business. He quit school at age 16 to learn the marble business in his father’s shop, where he received training in all aspects of the marble business.
In 1897, he purchased the marble shop of Cole and Nireder in Altamont, where he conducted business until 1903. That same year he bought his father’s shop in Effingham and consolidated the two businesses. He installed a pneumatic plant using a compressed air drill with an overhead crane for lifting heavy slabs of stone. His shop was located at the corner of Banker and Section Streets. He offered many kinds of foreign and domestic granite for sale for tombstones. Many of the tombstones in Oak Ridge Cemetery, St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery and other county cemeteries were created by Edwin Bradley and his partners. They did all kinds of stone-cutting work and dealt extensively in crushed stone.
Edwin married Adeline Goetting of Altamont in 1878, and they had three children — Margaret, Helen and Eugenia. He was a member of the Baptist church while his wife was Lutheran. Edwin was a Master Mason in Effingham Lodge No. 149, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and Modern Woodmen of America in Effingham. He was a liberal Democrat. Edwin and his forefathers remained loyal to the State of Illinois since its admission to the Union in 1818.
While in the monument business, Edwin developed a marketing plan that included giving away Effingham Monument Works advertising thermometers with calendars to past customers. I have a collection of them, numbering about 25. Each picture on them is different with babies, windmills, etc. They have varying labels with the phone number 406 and address as 106 So. Banker. Others read “Compliments of Effingham Monument Works — Designers and Originators of High-Grade Monuments." Each one had a small 12-page calendar of that year on the back. They were manufactured by the Terre Haute Advertising Company in Terre Haute, Indiana. These are nice examples of local memorabilia for anyone’s collections.
Eventually, R.E. Bradley, L.J. Hoffman, H. Hoffman and H. Taphorn joined the business as “designers and originators of quality monuments." Their phone number for Effingham Monument Works was 406. Edwin Bradley’s former home is located on South Second Street in Effingham, Illinois.
As we have traveled, my wife and I have visited local cemeteries in Mt. Vernon, Macomb, Paris, Watson, Effingham, Teutopolis, Springfield, Montrose, Bishop Creek, Mulberry Grove and St. Anne (where all the tombstones were identical with crosses on top of them) in Illinois. I found two white bronze (zinc) examples in Mt. Vernon. Two other tombstones there had three-dimensional trains carved onto the front of them. We have also visited Civil War cemeteries in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia and World War II cemeteries, as well as church cemeteries in several European countries.
In Jefferson City, Missouri, there is the Jefferson City National Cemetery, where military and civilian bodies are buried. Our grandson, Alex, took us on a tour of the cemetery since he had taken the tour with his advanced fifth grade class. I tipped him $5 with Lincoln on the front since I volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Illinois. He was pleased. We also visited the Riverview Cemetery, which has some of the oldest graves and tombstones in Jefferson City.
