Many Americans enjoy a soda of some kind now and then. It has several names around the country: soda, soda pop, pop, coke, soft drinks or carbonated beverages.
The history of these type of drinks dates to the late 1700s. By the end of the 17th century, vendors in Paris, France, were selling a non-carbonated version of lemonade. They also made hard cider with some alcohol content. The first commercial carbonated drinks came out in the 1760s. In 1789, Jacob Schwepp began selling seltzer water in Geneva, Switzerland. It is still sold today. By 1798, the term “soda water” was coined. Benjamin Silliman produced large quantities of carbonated water in 1800. The first U.S. patent for the manufacture of imitation mineral water was issued in 1810. By 1819, Samuel Fahnestock patented the “soda fountain”. The first soda water was bottled in the U.S. in 1835. By the 1840s, soda counters were added to pharmacies.
The origins of flavored and sweetened water are unclear. Mixing of wine and carbonated water was popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. By the 1830s, flavored syrups made from berries and fruit were developed. By 1865, a supplier was advertising seltzers flavored with pineapple, orange, lemon, apple, pear, plum, peach, apricot, grape, cherry, black cherry, strawberry, raspberry, gooseberry and melon.
The soft drink industry expanded rapidly in the last half of the 19th century. By 1860, there were 123 soft drink bottling plants in the U.S. By 1870, there were 375, and by 1900, there were 2,763 such plants. The Temperance Movement in the 1920s and 1930s in the United States and Great Britain is credited with the success and popularity of carbonated beverages. Since they contained no alcohol, soft drinks were considered a wholesome alternative. Pharmacies serving soft drinks were considered respectable, while saloons selling alcohol were not.
The most significant innovation in flavors came in 1886 when John Stith Pemberton combined the African kola nut with cocaine from South America to create the iconic taste of Coca-Cola. He was an American biochemist and Civil War veteran. Pemberton became addicted to morphine to ease his pain from a war wound. Seeking a cure for his addiction, Pemberton began to experiment with non-addictive alternatives to morphine. This led to experiments with coca and coca wines. His final recipe contained coca, kola nuts and damiana, a shrub’s flowers common in the South. The result when he mixed the combination with carbonated water was Coca-Cola. The public was concerned about drug addiction, depression and alcoholism among war veterans. His medicine-like drink was also used by women suffering from neurasthenia or weakness of the nerves. The cocaine was eventually removed from the recipe. Pemberton sold the rights to the drink shortly before his death in 1888. When Pemberton fell ill after Coke hit the market, he and his son sold the formula to fellow pharmacist Asa Griggs Candler for $1,750 equivalent to $47,298 in today’s money. Candler became a soft drink tycoon who founded the Coca Cola Company in 1892. By 1915, the Coca Cola Company sent out a challenge to American glass bottle companies to design a “bottle so distinct that you could recognize it by feeling in the dark or lying broken on the ground.” The Root Glass Company in Terre Haute, Indiana, created the winning design which is now labeled the “hobble skirt” form among collectors. There were many Coca Cola bottling companies across the country like in my hometown of Paris, Illinois. The local soda bottles have the place of the bottling plant on the bottom of the bottle. Today in Terre Haute there are 39 six-foot-tall Coke Bottle sculptures scattered around the city. They are artistically painted with themes. The sculptures are a part of the Root Family Public Art Project in Terre Haute.
Dr. Pepper was developed by Charles Alderton in 1885 in Waco, Texas.
It was first served in Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store. Alderton offered it to Wade Morrison who liked the unique taste. Customers ordered the new drink and began calling it a “shot of Waco”. It was introduced nationally at the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis. According to one account, the drink got its name from a Dr. Pepper who lived close to Morrison in Waco. The company put out a memo which read “Dr Pepper is a unique blend of natural and artificial flavors; it does not contain prune juice.” In 1947, Dr. Pepper entered an agreement with Pepsi Cola for nationwide distribution. That was already being produced and bottled in Effingham by August Vonderheide.
Pepsi Cola was invented by Caleb Bradham in 1898. It was first introduced as “Brad’s Drink” in New Bern, North Carolina. Bradham sold it in his drugstore. It was renamed Pepsi Cola in 1898 after the Greek word “pepsi” for “digestion” which it purported to aid. The original formula included sugar and vanilla. Caleb sought to create a fountain drink that was appealing, aided in digestion, and boosted energy. In 1934, Pepsi created a jingle which was “Pepsi Cola hit the spot/12 full ounces, that’s a lot/Twice as much for a nickel, too/ Pepsi Cola is the drink for you.” It was titled the “Nickel, Nickel” song and was sung by the Tune Twisters in 1940 radio spots. I saw an original foldable store display with that jingle at the Antique Advertising Show in Indianapolis years ago. It was priced at $3,000, so I had to pass. It was neat to see such a vintage item. I have not seen another one since. My Dad, Charlie, always liked the song, so I recorded it and played it for him with a picture of the display rack.
In 1899, the first patent for soda bottle glass blowing machine to produce soda bottles was issued. The American Bottlers of Carbonated Beverages was formed in 1919. By 1920, there were more than 5,000 bottling plants in America. To sell multiple bottles of soda, six-pack soft drink cartons appeared in 1923. They were called “Hom-Paks”. By 1934, clear bottles with colored painted labeling appeared on the market. Starting in 1942, the American Medical Association warned Americans to limit their intake of sugar in their diets in which they specifically mentioned soft drinks. The first diet soft drink introduced was a ginger ale called “No-Cal Beverage”. The 1950s saw packaging changes from glass bottles to aluminum cans. After that came the plastic bottles. In 1965, soft drinks were first being dispensed in vending machines. Pepsi and Coke are now the leading contributors to global pollution as people throw away their empty plastic bottles.
There were several bottling works in a building at 111 N. Merchant Street, which is north of Kirby Foods about one block. Stephen “Pop” Underreiner started a bottling business at that location. He opened a saloon first and a bottling plant in the back of it.
Underreiner’s soda bottles were Hutchinson Bottle Stopper bottles bearing the embossed name of “Underreiner Bottling Works, Effingham, Illinois”. That type of bottle was invented in 1878 and went out of use between 1903 and 1913. It featured a top that was sealed with a metal bail on the outside. Pop Underreiner used his team of mules to pull the wagon to deliver his “pop”. The mules were sheltered in the yard south of the bottling works. Underreiner died suddenly on Nov. 7, 1884. His businesses and residence were at the same location. His will showed he owned “a stock of groceries, a soda water factory, a team of mules, one delivery wagon, and household and kitchen furniture worth a total of $1,500.”
After Underreiner’s death, his widow, Phillipina, and their son, Joseph, attempted to run the bottling works and allied businesses. She died in 1901. The tavern saw several owners and business names afterward. With Prohibition arriving in 1920, the county’s taverns were under attack by Ada Kepley, a local, ardent prohibitionist. Joseph Underreiner had passed away in 1915, and his wife, Maggie, tried to run the bottling works. When Maggie died on April 17, 1920, the remaining assets of Underreiner Bottling Works were sold to Joseph H. Buehnerkempe, who moved the operation to Teutopolis. He changed the name to the Independent Bottling Works-Teutopolis, Illinois. It was then changed to the Joseph H. Buehnerkempe Bottling Works. Buehnerkempe ran the business until his death 10 years later. His widow ran the plant with a cigar maker Philip Vahling. Fred Gardewine was the last person to run the bottling works. George Clark learned the bottling business there when he applied the crown caps to each bottle.
A few years ago, at the Agnes Braun estate auction over a Memorial Day weekend in Teutopolis, the auction crew found numerous examples of Independent Bottling Works bottles, some of which were in an original wooden crate with the name on it. Many people never knew they existed and paid big money for them.
The Whistle Bottling Works, sometimes referred to as the Faber Bottling Works, was located at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Third Street. It was first operated by Matt Faber. After he was elected Effingham County sheriff in November 1922, he was forced to vacate the site. The building was immediately torn down. The bottling business was sold to Boots Funk, who moved the business to the Ervin Building, where Kirby Foods employee parking lot is now. Funk sold the business to the partnership of Henry Krogman and Anton Broeringmeyer (KB). In April 1925, they moved the Whistle Bottling Works/Effingham Bottling Works back to 111 N. Merchant Street. In the building was a faded old wall sign which advertised a famous drink called “Boston Cooler”. It was a sarsaparilla drink much like root beer, which was also made from plant roots. Their Whistle bottles are of three different styles — tall, slender and textured. They are marked WBW on the bottom of the bottles. The firm also bottled 15 Nu Icy flavored drinks including orange, lemon, grapefruit, grape, etc. Chemists at the Johnson City, Tennessee, plant developed all these varied flavors. It was a division of NuGrape, which was invented in 1906. NuGrape is still offered for sale in several southeastern states. Cracker Barrel restaurants sell this and other older brand-name sodas. The 1937 National NuGrape Company building still exists in Atlanta, Georgia. It has been converted to apartments and is not open to the public.
The Krogman-Broeringmeyer partnership was sold to August Vonderheide, who also acquired the Suncrest franchise. In 1938, Gus acquired the Dr. Pepper franchise. Under Vonderheide’s management, the soft drink business enjoyed its greatest growth in Effingham County. He also sold Jic-Jac, which was a 7-Up-style drink. Gus also bottled Circle A brand ginger ale developed by Dr. Pepper. They had painted blue and white labels and green and white ones. His Effingham Bottling Works bottles have an embossed heart on the back with “of the USA” inside the heart. The bottles came in clear, aqua and light brown colors. He also bottled NuGrape, Nu Icy Soda and Grapette.
On January 20, 1947, Vonderheide sold his business to a newly organized corporation. One of the owners was George A. Clark, who operated the business. George A. and Luther R. Clark sold Mr. Cola, Frostie Old Fashioned Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, Jic-Jac, etc. It was successful for 13 years until the decade of the 1960s saw economic changes come to the soda bottling industry. Small franchisees were no match for the overwhelming power of a ruthless franchisor like Dr. Pepper. On October 15, 1965, the local Dr. Pepper franchise was canceled. The territory was divided between a bottler in Mattoon to the north and Mt. Vernon to the south. After just one year, the Mt. Vernon plant was taken over by a larger Pepsi plant in Marion. Route delivery trucks quickly halted local deliveries.
George Clark was a pioneer in soda bottling in Effingham County. He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Commerce in 1938. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to Effingham to purchase the Effingham Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in 1947. He wrote an article in 1975 for the “Making a Living in the Good Old Days” pamphlet titled “A History of the Bottling Industry in Effingham County, Illinois” for the Effingham County Bicentennial Commission in 1976.
The Altamont Bottling Works sold a variety of soft drinks in their embossed bottles. It was owned and operated by Carl Schroeder.
After 1970, other local franchisers lost their franchises as consolidation and mergers within the soft drink industry continued at an accelerated pace. Bottling plants now number around two dozen in the U.S. There are also a few foreign companies who bottle American brands. Mexican Coca Cola contains cane sugar unlike the American version which has corn sweeteners. Pepsi and Dr. Pepper are hard to find in Europe today. Coke has dominated the European market since World War II. Unfortunately, Coke and Pepsi plastic bottles now are the biggest sources of plastic pollution in the world.
