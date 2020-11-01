People in various cultures have always wanted to iron cloth for a better appearance.
The practice of ironing started in China during the first century B.C. Metal pans filled with hot stones were used in ironing fabrics. During the 17th century, sadirons were developed by the English. Sadirons or sad irons with “sad” meaning “solid” is modern English. The early ones were slabs of cast iron triangular shaped with metal handles. Ladies would heat them on the cast iron stoves or in open fires. They were also called “flat irons”. Later models consisted of iron boxes with hot coals in them. As the coals cooled down, they were rejuvenated by a bellows.
As each sadiron cooled down, it would have to be reheated. Some ladies owned several of them and would keep them all on the stove. They could be quickly replaced with hot ones to continue ironing.
During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many irons were heated with fuels like kerosene, ethanol, whale oil, natural gas, carbide gas or gasoline. Some houses were equipped with pipelines to distribute natural gas or carbide gas to various rooms to operate appliances like the irons or to run the lighting system.
While early sadirons — hand-held irons consisting of a handle and a flat solid metal base — had another name such as flatiron (American) or flat iron (British), the next type had several names like box iron, ironing box, charcoal iron, ox tongue iron or slug iron. These had bases which were containers to hold hot coals or a metal brick or slug could be inserted to keep the iron heated. The “ox tongue” iron derives its name from the shape of the slug resembling an ox tongue.
The next type had several names as well like goose, tailor’s goose or the Scottish “gusing iron”. These types of irons had goose-like curves in the necks. These were favored by tailors to press garments. The “goffering iron” became quickly obsolete because of its curious construction. It had a metal cylinder mounted horizontally on a stand. They were used to iron ruffles on sleeves and collars. Some of these irons weighed five to nine pounds each.
If you used a wooden ironing board, they made trivets to hold the iron while you re-positioned the article of clothing. Companies made them in various materials like cast iron, brass and steel. Many were decorative and had various patterns. One company, the Enterprise Manufacturing Company, made both the sadirons and cast-iron trivets. That company was an exhibitor at the Centennial Exhibition of 1876 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The exhibition was to celebrate America’s 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The fair attracted 10 million visitors from all over the U.S. and 37 foreign countries. During the fair, the Enterprise Manufacturing Company displayed its wares including sadirons, trivets, cherry pitters, apple peelers, coffee mills and food choppers. They made small seven-eighths inch-long sadirons called “Baby Centennial” versions to give away as souvenirs. They were fully functional working models of the real irons. I recently acquired one after 47 years of searching. I have only seen three of them in that span of time. They are quite rare after 144 years since their debut.
The Enterprise Manufacturing Company was founded in 1864 in Philadelphia. It remained in business until 1956 when the company was purchased by the Silex Company. The company had branched out to make cast iron can openers; sausage stuffers; fruit, wine and jelly presses; and juice extractors. It also made cast iron bone, shells and corn mills. Their large cast iron coffee mills are especially decorative in floor and tabletop varieties. I have had several of these items in my collections.
One advantage of the Enterprise sadiron was the wooden handle. Women dealing with the solid cast iron sadirons had to use layers of cloth or potholders to handle the other one-piece irons because the handles were also hot. Mary Florence Potts of Ottumwa, Iowa, invented the removable walnut handle sadiron in 1871 at age 19. The Enterprise company manufactured her sadirons to sell nationwide. She also sold the sales rights to the American Manufacturing Company of Philadelphia, which is when the sales of her product increased dramatically. The company manufactured the irons from 1876 to 1951.
The company sold Potts irons in sets of three with a trivet and a wooden handle for $3.90. The company offered nickel-plated versions and extra handles. Mary had married Joseph Potts, and they had six children. She held three patents, two of which were flat iron improvements. The other one was for a medical device that she and her husband developed. She referred to herself as an “inventress” – a Victorian expression. Mary died in New Jersey in 1922 at age 72.
Other companies that made sadirons were Round Oak, Nelson R. Streeter, W.H. Howell Company-Geneva Illinois, Asbestos, Cornelius Fehr’s Edcofe Foundry, Dover USA Mfg., Cleveland Ferosteel, A.C. Williams, Grand Union, Western Belle, Sandy Andy, Strause Gas Iron Company, Simmons and Wapak Hollow Ware Company. Some companies even made child-size irons weighing 1-2 pounds each. Other irons even had figures like swans and roosters on them. These were used to teach young girls the correct technique of ironing. Other models were just like the regular sadirons while some were longer and narrower and were used to iron sleeves of garments. They even had models that had ridges which were used to put ruffles on sleeve cuffs.
There were several hardware stores in Effingham County that sold these sadirons. They included D.B. Coleman, Knowles-Coleman, Boos, Loy Hardware, T.A. Brown, all in Effingham; Weber Brothers in Teutopolis; Hopkins Cash Store in Beecher City; Laue Brothers in Shumway; The Gibson Block in Mason; and Pickett Hardware in Altamont.
Sadirons were sometimes referred to as “notions”. General merchandise stores sold them to iron the dresses, slips, shirts, etc. Some of these county stores included Frankenstein’s Dry Goods and Shoe Store in Effingham, Hoedebecke Store in Dieterich and Gravenhorst Store in Effingham. They operated from the early 20th century in various places in downtown Effingham and other Effingham County communities.
Eventually, the old sadirons were replaced by electric irons as homes became wired for electricity. They operated on the principle of resistive heating from an electric current. The heating element is operated by a thermostat that switches off and on to maintain a desired temperature.
Henry W. Seeley of New York City is credited with its invention in 1882. The French invented one model that same year, which operated on a carbon arc that proved to be too dangerous. Eventually, steam was added to the iron by Thomas Sears in 1926. Max Scolnik patented a steam iron with a dampener. The iron was licensed to the Steam-O-Matic Corporation of New York for production of the irons. They came into widespread use in the 1940s and 1950s.
I have several styles and manufacturers of sadirons in my personal collections. The Enterprise ones are quite common. I also have the accompanying trivet to place the iron on.
