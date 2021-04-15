Over the years of writing columns for the Effingham Daily News Museum Page, I have run into persons’ backgrounds as having been members of the MWAF (Modern Woodmen of America Fraternity). It turns out to be a fraternal organization that provides a variety of services like life insurance and financial planning.
The organization was founded by Joseph Cullen Root on January 5, 1883 in Lyons, Indiana. Root had operated several businesses including a mercantile establishment, a grain elevator, two flour mills, sold insurance and real estate, taught bookkeeping classes, managed a lecture bureau, and practiced law.
Joseph was a member of several fraternal organizations over the years. After listening to his minister’s sermon about pioneer woodmen clearing away forests to build homes, he adopted the name “woodmen” for his new organization. He added the word "modern" to indicate the need to stay current and change with the times and the phrase “of America” to symbolize patriotism. Root felt this was the perfect symbol to illustrate his goal of clearing away financial burdens for families. Root wrote the ritual and served as the first “Head Consul” of the MWA. In 1888, the Royal Neighbors of America was established as the women's auxiliary to the Modern Woodmen of America. There were even postcards made and used showing members in their uniforms, which are in the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum.
In the beginning, the Modern Woodmen had a unique set of criteria and membership requirements. The group was willing to accept Jews, Gentiles, Catholics and Protestants, agnostics and atheists. Until the mid-1900s, membership was restricted to white males ages 18 to 45 from the 12 “healthiest states” of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. Large city residents were ineligible for membership. Certain professions were also excluded like railway workers, underground miners, gunpowder factory employees, liquor wholesalers and manufacturers, saloon keepers, aeronauts (balloon pilots), sailors on the lakes and oceans and professional baseball players. The fraternity had its head office in Fulton, Illinois, in 1884. The first death claim of $698.58 was paid in that same year.
The Modern Woodmen had drill teams, which became the Modern Woodmen Foresters. Their origins date back to 1894 in Hutchinson, Kansas. The drill teams became known nationally for events held from 1890 to the mid-1930s. The Foresters were even honored by President Herbert Hoover at the White House. Each drill team had different styles and color of uniforms. Their demonstrations were called “Rainbow Parades,” which were hosted by cities around the nation. These included 10,000 units of Foresters with more than 160,000 men participating. The last known Rainbow Parade was held on Michigan Boulevard in Chicago. It halted traffic for two hours as thousands of spectators watched the parade.
Following a tuberculosis epidemic in the early 1900s, Modern Woodmen opened a TB facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1907 to treat victims. It cost $1.5 million and was named one of the best facilities of its type by the American College of Surgeons. The sanatorium treated 12,000 member patients from 1909 to 1947. It offered board, lodging, treatment, medicines, dental work and laundering at no expense to the patients. Tuberculosis was the leading cause of death among Modern Woodmen members. Following World War II, antibiotics became available for the treatment of TB. The facility closed in 1947 when TB ranked eighth in leading causes of death in America.
The national organization moved its headquarters to Rock Island, Illinois, in 1897. The people of Fulton fought to keep the organization and blocked its move three times. In 1898, Modern Woodmen opened its doors at 1504 Third Avenue in Rock Island. In 1967, its headquarters moved to a new facility at 1701 First Avenue to accommodate its rapid growth. The facility remains there where the Modern Woodmen maintains an active role in the Quad City community. In 2008, it won the naming rights sponsor of Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad City River Bandits minor league baseball team in Davenport, Iowa.
Modern Woodmen is a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society. It sells life insurance, annuities and investment products to help fund member benefits. Modern Woodmen exists to improve quality of life for its members and the communities where they live, work and play. They do this through financial guidance and social, educational and volunteer activities.
Because it is a fraternal organization, Modern Woodmen have a lodge system called chapters, Summit chapters, and youth service clubs. These groups offer fellowship and community service opportunities for members. In 2016, Modern Woodmen members were part of 2,466 chapters, 283 Summit chapters and 782 youth service clubs nationwide. Modern Woodmen members across the United States participate in numerous activities to socialize, learn and volunteer in their communities. Members unite for volunteer efforts that provide money, donations, hands-on labor and other resources to improve lives in their communities. The organization's Matching Fund Program matches money raised by individual chapters for community members or local organizations in need. Modern Woodmen's fraternal expenditures for member benefits and community programs totaled $21.7 million in 2016. These programs included fraternal aid, college scholarships, orphans’ benefits, final wishes resources, member discounts, and educational youth programs.
My grandparents, Ferd and Ethel Lewis, lived in Edgar County, Illinois, and belonged to the Modern Woodmen. I am sure it was because of the insurance benefits. By 1910, there were one million Modern Woodmen of America members. As I have researched individuals in the 1910 Effingham County history book, I have discovered that manyl local individuals belonged to the fraternity. One was Edwin E. Bradley, owner of the Effingham Monument Works. Other members of the fraternity in Effingham County were businessmen, politicians, physicians, etc. Some of these men included Louis Mautz, an Illinois Central Railroad employee and civil engineer; Captain William Austin, local Republican politician and lawyer; Dr. George Baker in Altamont; Edward Austin, local businessman and entrepreneur; Calvin Austin, local businessman and entrepreneur who built a beautiful Queen Anne-style home that became Garnet Hall (Austin Mansion) for the Illinois College of Photography; Dante Harris, publisher of The Republican newspaper in Effingham; Benjamin Franklin Kagay Jr., local politician and businessman; and Byron LeCrone, printer and newspaper publisher of the Morning Record and Weekly Democrat.
Since the Masonic fraternity is the oldest one in America after which all other fraternities have been patterned, there was an exhibit on the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Modern Woodmen of America, and the Daughters of Rebekah at the Scottish Rite Masonic Museum and Library in Lexington, Massachusetts, in 2014. The museum added a collection of Modern Woodmen of America artifacts to its collections in 2013. There is a wonderful colored cloth banner from the Belknap Camp in Tilton, New Hampshire.
Since I collect many different items, I found a brass MWAF belt buckle. It was probably worn by someone on a drill team somewhere.
If you have any questions, comments or recollections of the Modern Woodmen of America, contact Phil Lewis at wootongs@gmail.com or call him at 217-342-6280.
Resources:
Illinois Historical and Effingham County Biographical, Bateman, 1910
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.