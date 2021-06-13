Food preservation attempts in America started in the early 19th century.
There were stages of development in the cold process for meats, vegetables and some fruits. Wealthier people would have large earthen cellars dug lined with ice cut from local rivers or ponds and covered with sawdust to slow the melting process for future use.
Less affluent people would dig root cellars, install shelves around the perimeter, and store things like potatoes, onions and beets for the winter. All of this was labor intensive and not very efficient. Other techniques, like salting, drying and canning, erased any appearance of freshness and required more time to prepare. Iceboxes presented a new way to save prepared foods or leftovers that previously might not have lasted beyond one meal.
The natural ice harvesting industry in America began to take off in the early 1800s. Frederic Tudor, who eventually earned the nickname “Ice King,” had ambitions to establish a national supply chain, distributing ice from New England to the rest of the country. The process of ice harvesting looked somewhat like crop harvesting, with horses pulling plow-like ice cutters across frozen lakes and ponds. Before ice could be cut, snow had to be cleared from the surface. The ice was also measured to ensure that it was thick enough, anything less than eight inches would melt too quickly during transportation to far-flung locations.
With metropolitan growth, many sources of natural ice became contaminated from industrial pollution or sewer runoff. Thanks to the icebox manufacturing industry’s efforts, a new innovative idea in cooling came about: air circulation. The idea for air circulation in refrigeration systems stems back to John Schooley, who wrote about his process in the 1856 Scientific American, a popular science magazine. Schooley described the process as “combining an ice receptacle with the interior of a refrigerator… a continuous circulation of air shall be kept up through the ice in said receptacle and through the interior of the refrigerator, so that the circulation air shall deposit its moisture on the ice every time it passes through it and be dried and cooled.”
The classic home iceboxes were developed in the 1830s. Wooden iceboxes of the late 19th century were made from oak, ash or walnut exterior cases. The interior walls were lined with zinc or tin and packed with insulating materials such as flax straw fiber, sawdust, natural cork, mineral wool or charcoal in the cavity between the interior and exterior. There were usually three or four doors for the home variety. The ice compartment was usually behind the top left door or inside a lift top. Cold air circulated down and around storage compartments in the lower section.
The ice rested on a metal corrugated shelf which allowed for the ice to melt with the water passing through a tube in the bottom of the compartment to a flat pan located under the icebox to catch the water. Some finer models had spigots for draining ice water from a catch pan or holding tank. People would lift the bottom flap, empty the water pan, and replace the pan for the next day’s use. My dad Charlie Lewis always used to say, “Show me a kitchen with an icebox, and I’ll show you a rotted kitchen floor because people didn’t empty the pan often enough.”
Horse-drawn ice delivery vehicles supplied customers with cardboard signs to hang in their windows for daily shipment. You could choose 25, 50, 75 or 100 pounds of ice depending on how large your icebox was. “Ice tongs” were used to transfer the ice to its resting place. People usually had “ice picks” to chip off ice for cold drinks. Some people had “ice shavers” for the same purpose. Home model icebox prices ranged from $15 to $50 retail.
Communities like Effingham developed their own commercial ice houses to supply the local needs. The ice was made using mechanical refrigeration processes. The user had to replenish the melted ice normally by obtaining new ice from an “iceman”. Horse-drawn carts were eventually replaced by motorized delivery trucks for faster delivery.
As the techniques for food preservation steadily improved, prices decreased and food became more readily available. As more households adopted the icebox, the overall quality and freshness of food was also improved. Iceboxes meant that people were able to go to the market less often and could more safely store leftovers. All of this contributed to the improvement of the population’s health by increasing the fresh food readily able to be consumed and the overall safety of that food.
By the late 1930s, iceboxes were being replaced with electric refrigerators. Lower income families continued to use their ice boxes well into the 1940s. On the old episodes of “The Honeymooners” with Jackie Gleason as Ralph Kramden and Audrey Meadows as his wife Alice, they had an icebox in their New York apartment in the 1950s. By 1935, the era of electric refrigeration had truly begun. By 1944, 85 percent of American households featured a refrigerator in the kitchen. A popular electric style was the “Monitor Top” looking like the Monitor ironclad ship from the Civil War. But its predecessor, the icebox, lives on in the vernacular of our grandparents, at least for one more generation. Some people of a certain age remember iceboxes and sometimes call modern refrigerators iceboxes.
There is an antique retail market for the old oak or walnut wooden iceboxes to serve as storage units, liquor cabinets, etc. Some have been converted to small refrigerators or wine coolers with modern refrigerator equipment. Most dealers refinish the oak iceboxes, polish the hinges, and clean the interior to offer them for sale. Prices range on eBay from $300 to $5,000 for nice examples. Some of the fancy iceboxes have lions’ heads on them, mirrors, and some even have water spigots to put a bottle of cold water and get a drink directly from the icebox.
Other companies offered chest type or variations with a hutch top and mirrors. Large commercial versions had five to six small doors and one large door for the ice. Most of them had the ice loaded from the back. Some companies eventually made metal exterior iceboxes with two or three doors. They are as pricey.
Local hardware and furniture stores like Weber Brothers in Teutopolis, Gravenhorst, Knowles, Surrell, Boos, and Loy stores in Effingham; Kull Furniture and Appliances in Altamont; Wright’s Furniture in Dieterich; and Hogge Brothers Hardware in Beecher City probably sold iceboxes to their customers. Perhaps local residents still have the original family iceboxes in their families. My dad said when electric refrigerators came into wide use, many people would haul their iceboxes to a ravine and dump them.
Over the years, I have bought, refinished and sold many oak iceboxes.
My wife and I did an antique show at Lincoln Square in Urbana in the 1990s. We brought five iceboxes. We sold all of them at that show. One lady only had a convertible, bought a small one, lowered the top, and we placed the ice box in the back seat. She raised the top and drove it back to Chicago. We sold another slender two-door model which had been used in a barn to store animal medicine. I told the lady in Monticello to use some air freshener cakes to dissipate the smell. I sold my last icebox in November 2020 to a guy buying it for his wife. He had seen it on Facebook Marketplace and came to buy it for her for Christmas.
If you have any questions, comments, or memories of iceboxes, feel free to contact me at 217-342-6280 or email me at wootongs@gmail.com.
