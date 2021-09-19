Depicting an old public building without talking about the people who worked there makes for an incomplete and dull discussion.
The Effingham County Museum is housed in what was originally the Effingham County Courthouse when it first opened its doors in 1872. Recently, I began interviewing some individuals who spent hours there during their working lives to see what they had to say about the building itself and their experiences in the structure. Some work experiences will be published in upcoming issues of the Museum newsletter, History Matters! This article is the first share of material that centers on the building itself.
Because of its nature, the courthouse building saw many lawyers come and go. When James S. Parker wrote a history of the Effingham County Bar for the centennial of the Illinois Bar Association in 1977, he noted that the county had 55 lawyers since 1858. Ada Miser Kepley was No. 12 on Parker’s list. She was initially denied a license after graduation from the Chicago School of Law in 1870, because at that point Illinois did not permit women to practice in that learned profession. But the legislation her husband, Henry Kepley, introduced in the Illinois legislature changed that, and she was admitted to the bar in Springfield on July 13, 1881. After that, no other woman was admitted to the Effingham County Bar for 95 years until Marilyn Resch became Effingham’s County’s 54th attorney in 1976.
Retired Judge Steven Seymour was No. 50 on Parker’s list. He spent years of his life inside the building. During an interview in August, he observed that workers in the building relocated repeatedly. The needs of Effingham County residents expanded as the population grew. When Seymour graduated from the University of Illinois School of Law in 1972, the 1970 census had just been released, and there were 24,608 residents living in the county.
When he first worked at the courthouse, rooms 103 and 104 (now Galleries 2 and 3) were occupied by County Treasurer Alma Croft. The rooms across the hall, 110 and 111, were used by Robert Overbeck, the circuit clerk. Criminal files were kept in 110 (now Gallery 4) and the civil files were in 111 (now Gallery 5, the Train Room). Room 108 was a vault, and it was used for old files. Room 105 was the office of the County Superintendent of Schools Lowell Lewis.
By the time Seymour retired in 2006, there were 34,264 county residents according to the most recent census. That 39% increase had positive and negative effects. There were more birth, marriage and death certificates to record, more paperwork to launch new businesses, more fines and tax revenue to be accounted for and dispersed, and more civil and criminal litigation.
Space was always at a premium in the 60,000-square-foot building. If a new service was created to meet a specific need, the county had to find someplace to put it. Rooms were retrofitted to continue existing services while simultaneously completing new tasks. One example of this practice is the fate of the county’s Law Library. It was moved a number of times and eventually wound up in a remote corner of the third level in Room A07. That room is now attic storage for the museum, but it was the Probation office during Seymour’s tenure.
Sometimes space just disappeared. There was no elevator when Seymour first worked in the courthouse. When the elevator was installed in 1976 to meet an ADA requirement for equitable access from the parking lot, the south-end staircase was replaced and redesigned with a wrap-around void to house the shell of the elevator car and its attachments. Thus, over time, the unintended consequence of the county’s progress was that people and things changed places repeatedly.
Day-to-day practices in the building’s offices and courtrooms changed as well. Law practice when Seymour joined the profession was heavily paper driven. He was an Assistant State’s Attorney first, following his appointment by then Effingham County State’s Attorney Frank J. Schneiderjon Jr. Later, Seymour was chosen to complete the term of a circuit judge who had resigned in 1989, and he was subsequently elected Resident Circuit Judge of Effingham County on the Democratic ticket in 1990. He functioned in that role until he retired in 2006.
Seymour noted he handwrote many of the docket records on the bench. It was essential, he said, that decisions be based on testimony presented in court. At times, some of his contemporaries’ decisions appeared to be arbitrary, but Seymour believed the record should demonstrate that his conclusions and rulings flowed logically from the facts presented. Seymour’s handwritten records noted both the facts of the case, as well as how he used those facts to inform his decisions.
Other evidence for the role of paper in law practice is readily evident today on the second floor of the museum. Seymour donated a legal forms cabinet that formerly belonged to Russell M. Michaelree. Michaelree was lawyer No. 30 on James Parker’s list, and Circuit Judge Jack M. Michealree was lawyer No. 40. Russell was Jack’s uncle. The two shared the middle name Morrell.
Russell Michaelree was an interesting character, with an infectious grin and thick glasses in his later years. He joined the Effingham County Bar in 1924. In 1934, he was President of the Effingham County Bar Association. A few years later, he was a Justice of the Peace, and he also helped draft Effingham City ordinances.
Section 21 of Effingham City Ordinance No. 344 dealt with illegal parking. On October 15, 1937, Chief of Police J.I. Miller arrested Michaelree for parking on the wrong side of the street. The following day, Michaelree fined himself $4.40 in his justice court. That would amount to about $83 today.
Office cabinets like Michaelree’s were specifically designed to hold the multiple template forms used to create legal documents. Because office computers were mostly a gleam in an inventor’s eye at the time, an attorney’s secretary was charged with producing error-free, typed information across each form’s fill-in-the blank format. The cabinet drawers were purposely shallow to allow for many kinds of forms, and a small circle punched through the front of each drawer’s bottom surface allowed the secretary to extract them easily.
When Seymour purchased Michaelree’s cabinet from his estate, it had been painted green. He had ARC in Teutopolis (now Community Support Systems) to strip the paint and refinish it so that the original wood grain shines through.
Seymour witnessed some historic events during his tenure. One that still resonates today is the Hyche and Taylor trials for the killing of Trooper Layton Davis. Frank Schneiderjon, Jr. (lawyer No. 38 on Parker’s list) was Effingham County State’s Attorney at the time. He called in special prosecutors, which lessened the role of his office in the trials. The men on trial had tax-supported public defenders.
One of the prosecuting attorneys was Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney James B. Zagel. Afterward, Zagel went on to hold many positions within Illinois government, including Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue and Director of the Illinois State Police. In August of 2010, Zagel presided over the corruption trial of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
More 1872 courthouse memories will be shared in a later Museum Page column. If you worked in the courthouse and would like to share your reminiscences, contact the author at lruholl46@gmail.com.
