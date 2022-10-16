After the initial excitement of creating a nonprofit organization, the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association (ECCCMA), and signing a long-term lease with the Effingham County Board, the Effingham County Museum (ECM) volunteers traveled a long and uncertain path toward the opening day of the museum’s first level in November 2012.
Finance was an immediate and ongoing concern. The old courthouse is a big building. The exterior is 44 feet tall, 70 feet wide and 82 feet long, while the interior comprises of 60,000 square feet of floor space. It is a strong structure, but the inside was in disarray in 2011. Much of the second level wall surface was covered with 1970s-era dark paneling, and the original floors were concealed under glued-down carpet. Papers discarded during the county’s outgoing transition littered flat surfaces, and leftover wiring dripped from the basement ceiling like overcooked spaghetti.
An out-of-town consulting firm projected it would cost over $3 million to convert the former courthouse into a museum. The volunteers recognized this target would be hard to hit, especially as Effingham’s public library was conducting a $3 million campaign at the same time to move over to the former Fifth Third Bank building on Third Street.
When the group chose officers in April of 2011, Delaine Donaldson was elected president, the secretary was Kathy Schroeder, and Bev Soltwedel served as treasurer. The other board members were Matt Stead, vice president, Jim Lange, LoElla Baker, Jerry Katz and Drs. Ruben Boyajian and Henry Poterucha. This board addressed several health-related issues in the building, namely getting the elevator up to ADA and state standards, and removing asbestos to keep visitors safe.
There was some turnover at the board level in 2012. Baker replaced Kathy Schroeder as secretary. Lange left the board, and John Keenan and David Ring joined. As of October of 2022, some of the originals from 2011 continue to serve. Donaldson is president. Baker is secretary. Katz is a member-at-large, and Boyajian is an emeritus member who also painted a mural inside the dome.
ECCCMA’s first choice for major building transformation was repair of the clock tower. This structures is at the very top of the building and only visible from a distance. In May 2011, Donaldson made an appeal to city officials for help. Serving as mayor was Merv Gillenwater. City commissioners were Don Althoff, Alan Harris, Brian Milleville and Matt Hirtzel. James Arndt was the city administrator.
In June 2011, the City of Effingham approved giving the organization $50,000, contingent upon its ability to raise $170,000 by Dec. 15 of that same year. The ECCCMA fundraisers, under the guidance of Kathy Schroeder, came within 90% of the target. But as they were $15,000 short of the goal, the City of Effingham did not provide support at that time. Other written requests were prepared for outside assistance (Landmarks Illinois Preservation Grant, Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant, Heath Family Foundation Grant), but end of year 2012 minutes reveal that none of these grant applications were funded.
In response to these rebuffs, the museum volunteers redirected their efforts to the building interior, substituting sweat equity for financial backing. Katz applied his mechanical knowledge to discern that water was unlikely to accumulate in the basement if the drain pipes from the roof were diverted away from the building’s window wells, thus solving a yearslong flooding problem. He and other volunteers gradually renovated the first floor interior, so that it could be used as a county museum. This group included Baker, Donaldson, Chuck Hoelscher, Katz, Steve Miller and Allen Westendorf. Other people joined in to work on the second level before the first level was even open. Additional individuals who joined the originals there included Mark Behrns, Larry Brown, Janet Hoene, Carol Hourigan, Jim Lange, John Jackson, Joel Miller, Matt Stead and Michele and Frank Robertson.
The volunteers discarded trash, pulled up musty carpet, and scraped dried glue from hardwood floors. They removed useless wallboard and pipes, and patched holes in the walls and the floor. They sanded, buffed, polished, and laid tile. They primed, painted and varnished. They used donated paint and wood, and they set up donated exhibit display cases.
Numerous businesses and business and professional people provided expertise, financial and/or in-kind help in 2011-12, including John Keenan, Dave Ring, Rick Workman, Dennis Langley, Phil Lewis, Jane Loy Ries, Sue Loy Hoelscher, Linda Lang, Millie Lang, Dan and Kathy Wormhoudt, Jim and Sonja Davidson, Katie Kroeger, Vera Keplar, Carolyn Kabbes, Connie Broom, Sarah Woelfer, the Eastern Illinois History Department, Sherwin-Williams, Martin’s IGA, Field Wrxs, Lange Electric, Landfill 33, Fifth Third Bank, Crossroads Bank, Patton Printing, Grunloh Construction, Milano & Grunloh, Stevens Industries, Builders Supply and Min Wax. Laurie Loy Foreman spearheaded a membership drive and fundraiser within the context of the Old Settlers’ Reunion.
The museum lost an energetic and productive historian in 2011, when Kate Keller Bourland died on May 26. Bourland was interested in courthouse history and genealogy. She specialized and collected in several areas; for example, she was fascinated by the culture of the local railroads. Upon her death, her husband and children denoted multiple lots of Bourland’s treasures to the museum. Collections Coordinator Jane Ries eventually processed 33 accessions containing 376 objects. Some of these items are on permanent display in a case on the west wall of Gallery 5 (known as the Train Room, which also contains two model trains, surrounded by scaled models of iconic Effingham County structures, all created by volunteers Russ and Jo Thomas).
A 20-foot length of walnut corduroy log from the original National Road was salvaged near U.S. Route 40, west of Funkhouser. Joe Schmohe was instrumental in identifying and acquiring this important transportation artifact for the museum. Bierman Welding created a metal frame that supports the artifact and gives it mobility. It is permanently stationed in the central hallway of Level 1.
The museum volunteers participated in an Inventory Training program funded by a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council at the museum in August of 2012. Pat Miller of the Illinois Heritage Association facilitated the day-and-a-half workshop. The urgent need for this education was apparent on the grant application, which indicated there were a large number of undocumented objects stored in the first floor vault. Members of the museum group learned about techniques for artifact numbering, handling, cataloguing and storage. Among those who took part were Phil Lewis, Jerry Katz, LoElla Baker, Jane Ries, Bethany Donaldson, Delaine Donaldson, Maxine Dehn, Jo Thomas and Ellie Maroon.
Finally, in November of 2012, the first level of the museum was unveiled to the public. A Historic Lecture by Tom McDevitt, son of former three-term sheriff Thomas A. McDevitt, led the way on Nov. 8 and on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the public came in to see the first exhibits. The date was significant because many of the newly constructed displays in the former circuit clerk’s office honored county veterans.
At the close of 2012, the museum board meeting minutes noted 196 paid-up members, and a balance of over $27,000 in the operating account. The Effingham County Museum was established as an all-volunteer staff facility, freely available to all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
If you or your business helped in the efforts described above during 2011 or 2012 and I neglected to mention you, let me know and I will correct the record in my next column (lruholl46@gmail.com).
