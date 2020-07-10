In the late 1700s, almost every family had a cow or two for fresh milk.
After the Industrial Revolution of the 1870s, there wasn’t any place to keep cows in the cities. Houses were close together and people were busier. If they wanted to buy milk, they had to buy it from local dairy farmers.
When dairy farms began to appear commercially, the milkman would come door to door with a metal can full of milk. People would use jugs, pails, or jars for the milkman fill them. The invention of glass milk bottles changed the buying of milk and the delivery scene.
In 1878, the first glass milk bottle was patented. It was called the Lester Milk Jar. The following year milk was sold in glass bottles. In 1884, Henry Thatcher invented a different glass milk bottle design, which was the first one to include a cap. As time progressed, other innovators began to create their own designs.
By the 1920s, the designs included ways to advertise dairies. The development of the metal plate slugs inserted into the molds created raised letters, names and locations added to the bottles. These are referred to as “embossed bottles.” Eventually, painted bottles were created using the annealing process of paint onto hot glass. There were about 12 such glass manufacturing plants in Illinois such as Alton. They even made brown glass bottles to protect the milk from light and spoiling. There were also some red ones. Colors did not add to the drinkability of milk. Some used images of famous people like Hopalong Cassidy to sell milk. Cassidy sued them for use of his image without permission. There are many reproductions of this bottle available.
In the early part of the 20th century, most homes did not have refrigerators, thus making milk quickly perishable. The solution was to have daily milk delivery to your home. Glass bottles made it easier for milkmen to make their deliveries. Dairy farms could also keep better track of how much customers were purchasing. The process was relatively simple. Customers could place their orders with the milkman for advanced delivery. He would then bring the order the next day. Many homes had metal, insulated boxes sitting on the front porch or steps. Some customers had cubbyhole boxes for milk built in the side of their houses. The milkmen would place the bottles of fresh milk inside the box or cubby, remove the empty bottles, and collect payment for the milk. Dairies found that making square bottles packaged and displayed better than the round ones.
My dad, Charlie Lewis, stayed with his Aunt Vivian and Uncle Harry Lewis in Indianapolis during the late 1930s. He slept in the enclosed front porch. He was awakened by a horse’s hooves on the pavement outside. He looked out and saw the milkman delivering milk. The milkman didn’t have to drive the wagon because the horse automatically stopped where milk was to be delivered. Eventually, the horse and wagon was replaced by milk delivery trucks, which were refrigerated.
Home milk delivery began to decline with the advent of widespread refrigeration in grocery stores. By the 1930s and 1940s, many people replaced their old oak iceboxes with modern refrigerators. This was the first step in the decline of home milk delivery. Refrigerators meant that people didn’t need milk delivered to their homes. They no longer needed ice for their iceboxes. People now had a way of keeping their milk refrigerated at home. Local grocery stores which had large refrigerated cases could store perishable goods like milk, dairy products, fresh produce, meat and frozen foods. Before that time, customers purchased their bread, meat and dry goods at specialty stores. Now they could buy all those items in one place.
After World War II, people began to move into more urban/suburban areas to pursue the American dream of owning their own homes. They also had their own cars to get to the grocery store. The convenience of grocery stores and cost of milk bottles meant that glass milk bottles were replaced by plastic containers and wax-covered paper cartons. By the 1950s, almost all milk in the U.S. was packaged in square cartons.
In 1958, artist Arthur Radebaugh published a weekly comic strip titled “Closer Than We Think”. In one strip, he depicted mailmen of the future delivering mail to customers’ doors wearing a jet pack. He published another one in 1961 that imagined milkmen in the future being followed around by an electric robot. This sounds eerily familiar with today’s drones delivering packages and heated robotic storage units delivering food today to people in cities.
The New York Times newspaper ran a story about home milk delivery making a comeback. It referred to “a milkman renaissance." Delivery trucks can now travel longer distances than the old carts or wagons. More areas can be included in local milk delivery. Some dairies provide contracted delivery services with their own trucks and drivers. Other companies also delivered fresh items like eggs and bread. Instead of paying cash to the milkmen and placing an order, most people order and pay online with credit cards. This allows customers to change, cancel or suspend services if they go on vacation. By buying local, it supports the local economy such as milkmen. People know exactly where their milk is coming from. And it can all happen in as little as 24 hours.
There were several dairies in Effingham County’s history. Six of them were in Effingham. These included Koester, Piper, Effingham, White Gold, Wente and Jaycox. Anthony Koester owned and operated Koester Dairy on West Fayette Avenue, where the Silk Purse Thrift Store is. It was reported in “Ice and Refrigeration Vol. 65” that Tony Koester had installed a 3-ton York refrigerating unit in his dairy to keep the milk cold. The dairy’s bottles were round, embossed and then switched to round red painted ones. They made them in half-pint, pint and two different quart sizes. They also made dairy creamers for restaurants.
When Tony decided to sell the dairy, Perry Piper purchased the operation around 1946 and called it Effingham Dairy. He changed it to Piper Dairy to reflect his ownership. Around 1948, Piper sold the operation to two partners who renamed it White Gold Dairy. They used dairy creamers, half-pint, pint, quart and gallon square glass bottles with red paint. The back of each bottle has “When you think of milk and other dairy products… Think! Wholesome, Healthful, Invigorating, Tasty, Economical, Genuine, Outstanding, Lifeful, Dairy Products WHITE GOLD."
The partners didn’t borrow money from a lending institution, so they paid Perry monthly payments. After four years, the dairy failed. Perry said it took him 20 years to collect the debt from the partners. He had moved to Paris, Illinois, to manage the Equity Dairy, which burned in 1947. He also started the first soft-serve ice cream store in Paris.
The C.T. Jaycox and Sons family owned and operated Jaycox Dairy in Effingham. They started with round embossed bottles and switched to the round and then square blue-and-red-painted label varieties. The dairy also made dairy creamers for restaurants. Their son, Robert H. Jaycox, worked in the dairy until he entered World War II in the U.S. Army.
One bottle label was “A Bottle of Milk is a Bottle of Health”. Another was “Enjoy Jaycox Pasteurized Dairy Products. Try our Ice Cream." Still another was “Health in Milk…Long Life in Common Sense. DRIVE SAFELY." A last one was “Jaycox Pasteurized SELECTED MILK! Protect Children, Use Pasteurized Milk: School Drive Slow."
Ferd Wente owned and operated Wente Dairy for many years after marrying his wife, Patty Cohorst, in 1946. The operation began on their family farm near Effingham. They bought milk from local farmers within a six-mile radius of Effingham. The milk was delivered in 10-gallon cans which had to be washed and sanitized before being returned to the farmers. Ferd’s brother assisted him periodically. Wente Dairy was then relocated to 321 Market Street in Effingham, which opened in June 1931. The Wente family lived in a house on the property. Wente Dairy products included milk, buttermilk, chocolate milk, cottage cheese, butter, cream, ice cream mix and orange drink. The dairy used embossed bottles in several sizes. It then switched to black round and square painted versions. The bottles’ labels read “Wente Dairy Pasteurized Products. Our Milk assures Protection and Safety.” It had an image of a mother and son. The cardboard dairy cap read “Wente’s Dairy Effingham, ILL. Grade A Pasteurized and Homogenized MILK. Phone 631”. They even made a tall slender embossed bottle which read “Wente’s Dairy Contents One Half-Pint Liquid — Pasteurized Drinks Effingham, Illinois” These probably contained juices. The dairy also made a squat variety half-pint for schools with cardboard covers that extended around the entire top. Wente Dairy also made creamers for restaurants.
Altamont had several dairies like Schumacher & Ballard and Altamont Ice Cream Company. Frank Schumacher operated a butter factory and Schumacher Dairy in Altamont. A fire in that dairy could not be fought because of low water pressure. The fire crews threw buckets of buttermilk on the fire to put it out. Due to the decreased demand for farm-separated cream, his butter operation ceased in 1929. Ed Young sold his dairy operations to George Schumacher and Ernest Ballard in 1934. Frank and Ernie established a partnership named Schumacher and Ballard Dairy around 1952. They started out with round embossed bottles but switched to square painted ones. Their painted bottles say “Schumacher and Ballard Dairy. Perfectly Pasteurized Milk Altamont, Illinois.” On the reverse side it reads “A Better Product in a Better Package. You can have both when you buy Schumacher and Ballard Milk in Sanitary Glass Bottles." They came in the usual sizes including a half-gallon with a metal bail handle.
The dairy continued until May 1957 when it sold to Litchfield Creamery Company. It was operated by Carl Schroeder of Schroeder Dairy Services. The company distributed Litchfield Milk, ice cream and related items. When the Litchfield Creamery Company ceased operations of the bottled milk business, Carl formed a new company called the Altamont Ice Cream Company. It continued to distribute Litchfield ice cream, frozen dessert, and ice cream toppings. That business was taken over by Prairie Farms Dairy. Hugh Heischmidt operated Heischmidt Dairy in Altamont but later moved the operation to Paris, Illinois. Those Altamont bottles are rare and expensive. Pete Heischmidt was the last owner who sold the operation on North Main Street in 1964. Those bottles are plentiful and reasonably priced.
Walter Hogg’s business of Sunnyside Dairy operated in Beecher City. Walter was a city kid who got his first heifer, Jennie Belle, as a 4-H Club calf. His Guernsey cattle were at a farm one mile west of town. Walter ended up with a herd of them, which he milked twice a day all the way through high school. They delivered bottled milk mornings and evenings. When Walter enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941 during World War II, he managed to delay the farm sale until 1942. All the equipment and cattle were sold.
Walter always loved cows, so after the war he bought back Jennie Belle from her new owner because she did not produce as much milk as when Walter owned her. The milk bottles are round red-painted ones. They read: “Sunnyside Dairy — Beecher City, Illinois." On the reverse side it reads: “Guard Your Health — Drink more Milk” with a picture of a palace-looking guard. The milk bottles were later sold at Walter’s mother’s auction around 1970. Walter said the bottles were redistributed into different lots at the auction. He didn’t realize what was happening until all of them were sold. His old school report cards were also sold without his knowledge. The bottles scattered around the U.S. and are rare and expensive. Hogg relatives have been trying to buy some of them back as mementos of the dairy.
Some Effingham County residents have seen all these local dairies come and go. Perhaps some readers remember all of them or patronized certain dairies. The companies left behind their histories, locations and wonderful collectibles that are their dairy bottles. It is a specialized field of collecting in which many collectors travel far and wide to find that next special dairy bottle. “Caveat emptor!” (Buyer beware). There are a lot of reproduction bottles out there that never existed in the dairy business. Check the painted ones. If you can scratch off the paint, they’re reproductions. If there is no lip to hold the cardboard insert, it’s a repro. No sign of case wear is another warning sign.
For further information or to share stories contact Phil Lewis at wootongs@gmail.com or phone him at 217-342-6280.
