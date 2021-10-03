As we look back at the times we attended grade school and carried lunchboxes, the boxes have evolved since the 19th century.
In the United States, a lunchbox may also be termed a lunch pail, lunch bucket or lunch tin, either as single words or paired. The early ones were carried by workers as utility items to carry their lunches from home to work. Many of them had thermos bottles to carry coffee, tea or just plain water. Some of the early ones were galvanized steel in round or dome shaped examples. Later on, people would clip ads from magazines and decoupage them on their lunch boxes for a new trendy look.
Around the 1880s, school children who wanted to emulate their daddies fashioned similar caddies out of empty cookie or tobacco tins. The first commercial lunch boxes, which resembled metal picnic baskets decorated with scenes of playing children, came out in 1902. Prior to that time, children carried lunch with paper or cloth bags that were subject to ripping and getting wet from their contents.
The first colorful, shiny and character-based lunch boxes didn’t appear until 1935 with the Mickey Mouse version. It was a four-color lithographed oval-shaped tin lunch box. The Lone Ranger lunchbox from the hit television shows of the 1950s was made by ADCO Liberty Manufacturing Corporation. Countless other manufacturers jumped on the bandwagon to produce lunch boxes based on television and movie characters. The Lunchbox Museum in Columbus, Georgi,a has over 3,500 of them in its collections. The Smithsonian’s Museum of American History has even more.
Eventually, lunch boxes moved into the mainstream as popular icons of material culture. Manufacturers started making metal lunchboxes with thermos bottles featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy, television series like “Roy Rogers” and “Gunsmoke,” superheroes like Superman, Batman and Spiderman, Mattel’s Barbie and friends, pop stars like the Beatles and the Partridge Family, etc. For many children in the lunchroom, the lunch boxes were conversation starters. Over 450 decorated models quickly followed, and more than 120 million metal lunch boxes were sold between 1950 and 1970, often accompanied by a thermos, initially made of metal and glass and later plastic. Former television stars like June Lockhart of “Lost in Space” and “Lassie,” Meadow Lark Lemon of the Harlem Globetrotters and Shirley Jones of the “Partridge Family” have all placed lunchboxes from their past in the Smithsonian’s “Taking America to Lunch” exhibit. There are several groups on Facebook like “Vintage Lunchbox Collectors,” where many of them for sale in a wide range of prices. Others just want more information or to share new information and have nothing for sale.
In 1953, American Thermos, Aladdin’s chief competitor, introduced the Roy Rogers box in full-color lithography. Aladdin countered with a full-color Hopalong Cassidy lunch box in 1954. Aladdin sold 600,000 units of Hopalong Cassidy the first year. And with that, the lunch box era had officially begun. The lunch box war between Aladdin and American Thermos continued with an occasional challenge from the likes of Adco Liberty, Ohio Art and Okay Industries.
In the United States, the metal lunch box or lunch pail has been used as a symbol of the working class. The phrase “lunch pail Democrat”” is used to classify populist politicians who attempt to gain the votes of the working class. The New York Times printed in 2008 that Joe Biden is a lunch-bucket Democrat. While his father had been wealthy early in life, by the time Biden was born the family was broke.
On a 2016 episode of “American Pickers,” Mike and Frank visited a guy with amazing collections of toys and lunch boxes in his basement. He is referred to as a “completist” who obsessively collects various genres of collectibles and every known variation. His wife hadn’t been in their basement, where the collections are showcased, for 15 years. None of his collections are in the main living space. One of the most valuable lunch boxes of all time is the 1954 Superman by Universal, which sold for $13,000 at auction including the buyer’s premium. Whether or not the lunch box has a thermos bottle greatly affects the values.
Cheap vinyl lunch boxes made a brief appearance in the 1960s, but metal ones continued to dominate the lunch box scene until the 1980s, when molded plastic, which was less expensive to manufacture, took over. Aladdin stopped making lunch boxes altogether in 1998, though Thermos continues to make them.
Our children carried lunch boxes like the “Dukes of Hazzard” and the Popples back in the 1980s. We still have them. Eventually, manufacturers quit producing metal versions after complaints from parents they were being used as weapons to hit one another. That gave way to soft-sided versions with color lithographed themes. The last vintage metal lunch box was the 1985 Rambo version. Since then, new companies have resumed metal lunchbox production with ones like John Cena of World Wrestling Entertainment, Hulk Hogan, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Original Series, etc. They range in price from $13.99 to $22.99 at places like Target. Other iconic ones included Yogi Bear, “The Flintstones,” “Hee Haw,” “Star Wars,” “The Jetsons,” Raggedy Ann, the “Six Million Dollar Man,” Wild Bill Hickock, Howdy Doody, “Happy Days,” “Welcome Back, Kotter,” Smokey Bear, etc. Some of them as collector items have climbed in value because of adults wanting to bring back a part of their childhood. Prices at antique stores, malls and online range from $65 to $300.
Hardware stores, department stores and novelty shops sold the metal lunch boxes locally, including Weber Brothers in Teutopolis, Hogan Brothers in Beecher City, Jansen’s Department Store (formerly the Federated Department Store), Kmart, Virgil’s, Coast-To-Coast and G.C. Murphy in Effingham.
For further information or questions, contact Phil Lewis at wootongs@gmail.com or call him at 217-342-6280. Share memories of your metal lunch boxes and whether you still have them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.