Resources:

Wikipedia.com, Google.com/image, The History of the Lunchbox by Kristie Ehrensaal for K12 Learning Liftoff, The History of the Lunchbox by Lisa Braman for Smithosnian Magazine, History of Lunch boxes by Alyssa Mertes for Quality Logo Products, A Brief History of the Lunchbox at lunchbox.com, Beyond the Pail: NPR Unpacks the History of the Lunch Box, The History of the Lunch Box for HowStuffWorx, Phil Lewis collections