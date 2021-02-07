The first intensive care unit in Effingham was created in the late 1960s by converting four beds in Rooms 418 and 419 at the far end of the hospital’s long fourth floor hall. A nurse’s desk with a central monitor bank under the north window, and two sets of storage cabinets provided the basic infrastructure.
The beds, oxygen setups and blood pressure manometers weren’t much different from the equipment in the other patient units, but each of the four beds also featured a cardiac monitor on shelf and wall suction. All kinds of seriously ill patients were admitted, but the emphasis was on managing lethal heart rhythms, particularly those associated with muscle damage from a heart attack (myocardial infarction).
Ultimately, we have nurse Rose Pinneo to thank for intensive cardiac nursing. Back in 1963, she worked collaboratively with Dr. Lawrence Meltzer to create the country’s first Coronary Care Unit at the Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.
It was a revolutionary concept, because it required MDs to trust that RNs could work autonomously to monitor and treat potentially lethal heart rhythms. That put the physician physically outside the ICU, with the RN physically inside the unit and managing the patient.
Pinneo and Meltzer undertook a multiyear study of the project’s outcomes and demonstrated that their method worked — fewer patients died of heart attacks. A secondary result was the publication of the first nursing coronary care textbook. It came to be known as the Yellow Bible, and thousands of nurses learned to analyze rhythms by studying it. First released in 1965, it went through multiple editions and was published for over 20 years.
When Effingham’s hospital decided to entrust RNs with this expanded role, the necessary education was provided by local physicians and nurses who were interested in the unit’s success. Marcie Kruger, who later became a nurse practitioner, reviewed the anatomy and physiology of the cardiopulmonary system.
John Jansen, CRNA (certified registered nurse anesthetist), covered respiratory dysfunctions and oxygen therapy. The Inhalation Therapy Supervisor, Marilyn Zacha, demonstrated the settings on a pressure-cycled ventilator.
Dr. William Van Bergen pointed out the contrasts between a normal 12 lead EKG and the changes on various leads when different parts of the heart’s ventricle were damaged. Dr. Henry Poterucha lectured on congestive heart failure and noted the oral and IV drugs used to treat it.
Dr. Ernest Frank provided facts about critical lab values nurses needed to memorize. Cardiac enzymes could show if the heart muscle was damaged, and higher levels meant more cell death. Electrolytes (like potassium, sodium, and calcium) were easily perturbed, and inappropriate values made cardiac signs and symptoms worse. Frank also spoke of acid-base balance. The body can’t tolerate much deviation in pH, so nurses needed to know what to do when faced with abnormal blood gases.
Dr. James Gartner shared information about medications for the patient with a recent acute myocardial infarction, such as nitroglycerine to dilate coronary arteries, or Coumadin (warfarin) to prevent clots. Dr. Van Bergen came back to speak of abnormal cardiac rhythms and how to suppress them with drugs.
Nurses learned that frequent PVCs (premature contractions of the ventricles) and ventricular tachycardia were dangerous after a fresh myocardial infarction. Close observation and prompt IV medication were essential. Varied degrees of heart block were possible. A heart block might go away on its own, or it might require an IV drug like atropine or Isuprel (isoproterenol), or a surgical intervention for a pacemaker. Nurses did four practice sessions on the kinds of analyses they would need to do on monitored patients, using paper samples of common abnormal heart rhythms.
Gartner gave out mimeographed lecture notes, and Bergen and Poterucha provided copied drug tables, but most of the lectures required taking handwritten notes. Recent graduates could keep up, but it was a challenge to the nurse who had been out of the classroom for awhile. The Yellow Bible didn’t have a local following yet.
Starting in 1970, nurses new to ICU could study Dr. Dale Dubin’s “Rapid Interpretation of EKG’s”. Dubin’s book was an early example of programmed instruction. Fond of analogies, he compared the views of a Ford T-Bird that you get by walking around it to the various views of a heart’s electrical activity that you get by running a 12 lead EKG. Dubin’s book went through 50 printings and stayed on the market for 30 years.
The nurses who worked in the ICU developed physical assessment abilities and technical skills beyond general medical-surgical nursing practice. Every patient had an IV. There were no IV teams, so they got very good at chasing veins and anchoring IV catheters to prevent dislodgement. The saying was “An lV line is a lifeline.” Many IV solutions came in glass bottles. There were no IV pumps, so drip rates were calculated by a simple formula and titrated by counting the falling drops next to the nurse’s wrist watch.
Opening the unit changed some practices permanently. The EKG department had been housed in the first floor lab, and Sister M. Fidencia Schemanida was in charge of seeing that they got done. After the ICU opened, many EKGs were ordered on new admissions in the ER and in the new unit. ER was still on the sixth floor at this point and the ICU was on fourth floor.
The EKG machine had to be taken upstairs by elevator. There were just two passenger elevators in the six floor hospital — both of which were always extremely busy and sometimes unpredictable. As the number of yearly EKGs went from hundreds to thousands, something had to change, because a delay in diagnosis of a fresh acute MI was unacceptable to the medical community. EKG was separated out as a new department and moved into a former patient room next to ICU itself.
A female dress code change was ICU-driven. In January of 1971, St. Anthony’s administration gave in to nurses’ pleas for pant suits. There were caveats in the Hospi-Talk newsletter: “Only those pantsuits which have the tunic top over-blouse will be permitted. The hospital will not share in the purchase of any pantsuit uniform.” This latter dictate was ironic. For years, the hospital had been furnishing scrub pants for men. Nevertheless, the ICU nurse who had to climb up on the side of the bed to do CPR rejoiced that she could do it without flashing her girdle and garters at the rest of the code team.
The superior nurse-patient ratio and the more sophisticated level of care made ICU popular with physicians. The unit’s nurse leader was Carolyn Collings, RN, followed in a few years by Pauline Haarmann, RN. As medical confidence in Effingham nurses’ abilities to assess and treat increased, the demand for beds escalated. It wasn’t long before a third patient room was converted to ICU beds. After adding those two beds, six remained the maximum census until ICU moved to the newly constructed 10-bed unit on the second floor in 1977.
