There are some jobs you never forget, and I do believe your first jobs as a teenager are on that list.
At least I know that our first jobs left big impressions on my husband, Mark, and myself. Mark started working at the Greyhound Post House at the age of 14 and I started working at G.C. Murphy at the age of 16.
The buildings where we worked are still there but the businesses we worked for are no longer located in those buildings. Before I tell the story of our jobs at the Greyhound Post House and G.C. Murphy, I’ll give you some background information about these two businesses and the buildings where they were located.
Greyhound
In 1914, Carl Eric Wickham started transporting people in his Hupmobile from Hibbing, Minnesota, to Alice, Minnesota. He had been laid off from his job at the mines near Hibbing and had little success selling cars, so this was a way for him to earn money. He charged 15 cents a person and could transport seven people at a time. In 1915, he partnered with Andrew Anderson and Arvid Heed. They later merged with a competitor, Ralph Bogan, and formed Mesaba Transportation Company. They then had money to invest in buses and expand their territory.
In 1926, they merged with more bus lines and formed the Motor Transit Corporation. It gained the nickname “Greyhound” because a bus driver said the new buses reminded him of the sleek profile of a greyhound dog.
In 1930, the headquarters moved to Chicago, and the name changed to Greyhound Corporation. The Depression years were hard on Greyhound but the Chicago World’s Fair (also known as A Century of Progress International Exposition) brought many people to Chicago via Greyhound bus.
Greyhound Bus Line Inc. first made an appearance in Effingham in 1931 at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fourth Street. That meant it was operating by the Benwood Hotel. I’m sure this arrangement benefited the Benwood Hotel because many of the travelers would stay all night there if they had business in Effingham. There were also people from Effingham and the surrounding area who traveled to Chicago for the 1933 World’s Fair via Greyhound because they were able to get on the bus in Effingham.
In 1940, the Greyhound Bus Line moved into a new building located at 303 East Fayette. As soon as it was fully operational, the restaurant part of it also opened. By January of 1941, the city directory shows a listing for the bus depot as well as for the post house. With the improvement of roads, Effingham was a natural place to put a bus depot and a post house. Two of the major routes for Greyhound ran through Effingham. They were U.S. Route 40 (east and west) and U.S. Route 45 (north and south).
During World War II, many locals left from the Greyhound Bus Depot to head to basic training or even to their first base they were assigned. During World War II, with the restrictions on gas and tires for personal vehicles, riding the bus as well as the train became important modes of transportation. Many a young wife would ride the bus to see her husband before he shipped overseas because both knew it could be the last time they saw each other. Greyhound Bus Line gave them that chance.
In 1946, as more and more of the military gained enough points to ship home, buses were rolling in carrying men and women who had served, back home now that the war was over. The following ad for the Effingham Greyhound Bus Depot and Post House appeared in the 1946 city directory.
GREYHOUND POST HOUSE
Good Food
Cafeteria Service
At All Hours
Breakfast – Luncheon – Dinner
Fountain Service, Parking Space
303 E. Fayette Ph. 780
Effingham expanded to more than just a bus stop and post house restaurant when it added the bus garage. The garage was located behind the Greyhound parking lot. It was a long white building that could hold a total of six buses and had a mechanic on duty. At one time, Effingham also had a division manager with an office in the Bauer building in downtown Effingham. I learned that at least one of the division managers was Ambrose Osthoff, and when he was division manager in 1965, he is listed as living at the Webster apartments on North Banker with his wife, Marjorie. Mark’s dad, Walt Ries, introduced Mark to Amby when Mark was a young kid. Mark always thought Amby was a good man. Amby retired before Mark worked at the Greyhound Post House.
Now I will tell the story of my husband, Mark, and his job at Greyhound.
Warren Siple was the manager for the Greyhound Post House when Mark started there at the age of 14. Mark thought he was a good boss. Twila Pemberton was the assistant manager and Mark thought she was also a good boss.
Mark was trained by Gary Upton. He learned how to bus tables, wash dishes, check and clean the bathrooms, and pick up trash outside. If there was anything else to do, he did it. Mark’s starting pay when he was 14 in 1966 was 75 cents an hour.
He recalled how heavy those tables and chairs in the dining room were when he moved them to sweep under the tables and wipe off the chairs. Once he turned 16, he worked weekends during the school year and continued working summers there. Later, Owen Calvert, a retired Navy Chief became the manager. Mark said he was a good manager too and told some good stories about his long career in the Navy.
Mark has good memories of the dining room and kitchen staff he worked with. Among the cooks he worked with are Mabel Diehl, Leone Babbs and Margaret Freepartner. Freepartner taught him how to make biscuits and gravy and I must say that she did an excellent job teaching him because his biscuits and gravy beat my feeble attempts to make them any old day.
Evelyn Loy and Pat Siple are some of the cafeteria line servers he remembers. Mark worked the cafeteria line too if they were short-handed or really busy. Mark said he learned a lot from all of those ladies and really enjoyed working with them.
Mark remembers Eddie Fisher working at the ticket window for Greyhound. He said Eddie was easy to get along with and friendly. The ticket window was located on the east end of the Post House. Right behind the ticket booth was a lounge/dining area for the drivers. He recalls meeting many of the drivers, including Jimmy Mahon, Nick Piazza, Clarence Seely, Homer Brown and Ralph Hernandez. Nettie was the waitress who served the drivers their meals. Everyone else went through the cafeteria-style lines.
When Mark got the chance, he enjoyed talking to George the mechanic in the bus garage. He said George was always chomping on a cigar. Every time Mark saw George he’d say, “Hey George! How are you doing?” George always replied, “Sick in bed,” and Mark got a kick out of that. He said George was an excellent mechanic and Greyhound was lucky to have him.
One of the things Mark remembers about Greyhound is seeing many of the local guys leave for the service, and knowing that many of them ended up in Vietnam. He said there were a lot of military men and women from all over who came through the doors of the restaurant while he worked there. He had a lot of respect for all of them.
Mark worked at the Greyhound Post House through his freshman year in college. He then transferred to the bus depot in St. Louis, where he was an assistant manager in the restaurant. He returned to Effingham in 1974 and spent the next 30 years working for World Color Press.
One of the biggest lessons Mark learned working at Greyhound was the value of a dollar. He thought twice about spending his money when he knew how long and how hard he’d worked to earn his paycheck. His job afforded him the means to buy his Levi jeans at Jansen’s Department store and a lot of other clothes at Ellmans. He also bought records at Jansen’s, as well as at Okay Records.
As he got older, he saved his money until he had enough to buy his first car — a dark blue 1964 Corvair convertible. After he bought his car, a lot of his paychecks went toward gas, insurance and maintenance on it.
Another thing Mark learned was how to work with the public. He learned how to do his job and to do it well. He was dependable and a hard worker. He learned a lot of important life skills while working at the Greyhound Post House and those skills helped him in all of the jobs he worked in later years.
Now I will tell you about three of the businesses that were located at 201-203 Jefferson Avenue in downtown Effingham. First is Gravenhorst’s store, then the Morris 5 & 10 store, and third is the store I worked at — G.C. Murphy.
Gravenhorst’s Store
The building on the southwest corner of Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street was occupied for many years by the Gravenhorst’s store. I have a picture taken circa 1898 by Alfred Fitch that shows the street in front of it with a huge crowd waiting to get in for an “ADJUSTMENT SALE – ENTIRE STOCK OF DRY GOODS.” On the picture, you can see 1883 at the top of the building. I do not know if that is the date for the building or the date when the Gravenhorst’s store opened there. It is interesting to note that next to Gravenhorst’s store is the drugstore H.A. Underriner and next to that is the jewelry store of Lewis Fitch, the brother of the photographer who took this picture. In 1924, I found this advertisement for Gravenhorst’s:
Dry Goods, Ready-to-Wear, Shoes, Draperies
GRAVENHORST’S
“The Store of Quality and Service”
EFFINGHAM, ILLINOIS – TELEPHONE 100 – 201-203 W. JEFFERSON
Gravenhorst’s remained a fixture in downtown Effingham for many years. The last directory listing I could find for it was 1929. It closed some time after that.
Morris 5&10 Store
Morris 5&10 stores were started in 1903 by George Morris in Bluffton, Indiana. His chain of stores grew until he had 62 stores located in the Midwest. In 1942, a Morris 5&10 opened in the building that had once been the location of Gravenhorst’s store. It was commonly called “the dime store.”
The Morris 5 & 10 stores were later bought out by G.C. Murphy and 1954 was the last year for the Morris 5&10 store in Effingham. Some of the employees at the Effingham Morris store were hired to work at G.C. Murphy.
G.C. Murphy
G.C. Murphy were a chain of stores founded by George Clinton Murphy in 1906 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
He got his start as a manager of a McCrory store. When Murphy started his own stores, they were a big change over what had been the norm. Instead of clerks getting the goods and showing them to the customers, the customers were allowed to select the goods and proceed to the cash register. These types of stores were known as a 5-and-10-cent variety store, meaning many of the items cost a nickel or a dime.
Murphy died in 1909 and had 12 stores in his chain. Two former McCrory store employees bought his chain of stores in 1911 and began expanding. They kept the headquarters at McKeesport, Pennsylvania. The G.C. Murphy stores made it through the Depression years and were quite popular in the small towns where they were located. In the 1950s, they bought 91 Morris stores in the Midwest. By 1955, G.C. Murphy opened its store in Effingham. The other locations in Illinois were Anna, Berwyn, Flora, Mattoon, Mt. Prospect, Mt. Vernon, Pontiac, Streator and Vandalia.
By 1976, the 70th anniversary of G.C. Murphy, the company had 529 stores including many that were Murphy Marts. Things were still going well for the company. That lasted until 1984, when the chain became the victim of corporate raiders. In 1985, the G.C. Murphy chain was purchased by Ames Department Store Inc. Changes started taking place and many stores were closed and other stores barely resembled the vibrant stores they had once been.
By 1989, the chain was acquired by McCrory Corporation. In 2001, McCrory filed bankruptcy and liquidated shortly after that. The downtown Effingham G.C. Murphy was gone well before that and Rural King moved into the mall location for Murphy’s in 1986. It was the end of an era.
When I was 16, I was hired to work at G.C. Murphy. At first, I just worked Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. I earned student wages of $1.36 an hour. Mr. Jones was the store manager and Doris Bardash did a lot of my training. She was an excellent boss, as was Mr. Jones.
I usually worked at the cash register at the front of the store near the doors by Fifth Street. I learned to keep all of the folding money facing the same way and to call for rolls of change well before I ran out. We were taught to count the change to the customer and after a while that became pretty easy. If someone paid by check, I had to call for a supervisor to OK it. Working a Sunday netted me $5.62 in my pay envelope. That gave me gas money and a trip or two to Mowe’s or the Hi-Boy.
Later I picked up more hours and worked in the back of the store where the fish were sold. My job for one summer was cleaning the aquariums. That was a lot of work and it took multiple days to clean each aquarium. First, I had to catch the fish and put them into another aquarium, scoop out all of the plants and snails, empty out all of the water, dump the colored rocks out and clean it multiple times. Then you scrubbed the aquarium down and started filling it with water again. It had to sit for a while before you could put the fish back in so you didn’t shock them. It was quite the ordeal and I did it day after day until I had cleaned all of the aquariums. I made a decision then that I was never going to have an aquarium in my own home when I got married and I held to that decision much to my daughter’s dismay.
When I was trained to work at the candy counter, I felt like I had died and gone to heaven. I learned how to make the popcorn, and roast mixed nuts, peanuts and cashews. The smell of fresh popcorn or freshly roasted nuts would bring people up to buy them while they were hot and fresh.
I learned how to use the scales and measure out the candy with accuracy. Gumdrops, orange slices, maple nut goodies, wrapped hard candy, Jolly Ranchers, fudge, peanut blocks, loose hard candy, malted milk balls, chocolate stars, chocolate-covered peanuts, peanut clusters and so many other candies filled those cases.
When I came on duty, I checked my stock and if it looked like I was low, I called a stock boy to bring up boxes of whatever was needed. There were often special sales on the Brach’s candy (chocolate stars, malted milk balls, chocolate-covered peanuts and peanut clusters). They would be on sale for two pounds for a dollar. I worked ahead bagging and labeling it in one-pound bags and putting it on the south end display at the candy counter. We sold tons of Brach’s candy at those prices!
I worked other departments from time to time, especially in the summer. I learned how to engrave ID bracelets, cut a blind, measure and cut material, and to check displays and make sure to refill from the stock stored below. At G.C. Murphy, all of the employees took great pride in their work and that was instilled in their student help too.
I remember when I was to work on signage for a new display and Mr. Jones took me up the stairs at the rear of the store and we walked across the flat rooftop until we reached the room that overlooked Jefferson Avenue. That’s where a lot of fixtures for signage and shelving was kept. I had no idea that room even existed until then. I learned so much from the full-time employees like Mr. Jones, Doris Bardash, Eloise and Loretta Konrad, Celeste Dust, Emogene Shadwell, Pat Webb, Neva Pickens, Norma Helmuth, Valeda Hartke, Arline Varady, Ruth Koester, Virginia Probst, and so many others. At the lunch counter, I remember Lorna VanDyke and Marsha Teets. Just thinking about the sub sandwiches they made makes my mouth water even now.
I remember so many of the other high school students I worked with: Deb Zumbahlen, Susan White, Dixie Hartke, Ray Raney, Gary Jones, Gary Buscher, Mary Hicks, Karen Repking and Pat Quinn. We were a good bunch of kids who worked well together. I’m sure I’m missing some names, but it has been a long time since we worked together.
I used my money from G.C. Murphy on gas to go cruising, lunch money, clothes and records. With that money, I was able to buy my first pair of Levi 501 button-fly hip-hugger bell-bottom jeans from Man’s World. I did learn to think twice about what I bought because it represented a lot of hours of work just to buy a cool pair of jeans. I even became a penny-pincher so that I’d be sure and have enough money to buy what I needed. I worked there during my junior and senior years in high school and even did some part-time work there when I was a freshman in college.
To this day, I still keep my folding money all facing the same way just like I was taught at G.C. Murphy. I learned how to work with the public, ask for help or directions when I needed it, and that any job worth doing was worth doing right. I will forever be thankful for all of those people who worked at the downtown G.C. Murphy who helped me learn to do my job correctly. They were a wonderful group of people and I remember them all with great fondness.
I know that Mark holds great memories of Greyhound just as I do with G.C. Murphy. We will both always be thankful for the adults who helped to teach us and guide us as we entered the world of working teenagers. We learned a lot of skills that helped us at all of our jobs that we worked at later. Each one of us is thankful for the experience we gained at our first jobs as teenagers. I hope our stories help you to recall good memories from your teenage jobs.
