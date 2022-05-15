In 1983, I decided to apply to the Historical Administration Program at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
That program trained museum professionals and historic sites managers. I was turned down because I could not attend classes during the day since I was still teaching. I looked at other schools as far away as New York, but I couldn’t afford to go that distance for schooling.
I re-applied at EIU the following year and got an interview with Dr. Duane Elbert and Dr. Robert Hennings. The interview went well, and I was accepted to attend night classes twice per week for three years. My courses included History of American Architecture, Historic Preservation in the United States, Archival Methods, History Museum Exhibits, Material Life in America 1600 to the Present, Administration of Historical Organizations, 19th Century American Social and Cultural History, Introduction to Archival Photography, and Internship in Historical Administration. Instead of the internship, I wrote a local history book on Effingham County's significant structures. Copies of it are at EIU, Teutopolis school libraries and the Effingham Public Library.
Unfortunately, the Historical Administration Program no longer exists after the Illinois budget impasse of 2015-2017. The university decided to drop the program. The instructors have moved on to other institutions of higher learning or major museums like the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. Dr. Terry Barnhart was the head of the program and died suddenly of a heart attack. The program graduated 398 museum professionals during the years 1978-2017. They are scattered throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
I graduated from EIU in 1986 and became involved with the Effingham Regional Historical Society. I became its president in 1986 and served in that office until 1990 when it merged with the Effingham County Genealogical Society. I wrote a book titled “Survey of Effingham County Structures More Than Fifty Years Old,” which the Historical Society had paid for the printing of 100 copies. There were over 200 properties in the book, many of which are now gone.
After studying Effingham and Edgar County histories from 1984 to 1998, I discovered the wonderful world of picture postcards that helped bring local history alive with photos. I attended my first postcard show in 1998 in Collinsville, Illinois. I was amazed at the volume and variety of postcards available. There were dealers at the show from all over the country with cards from everywhere, including Effingham and Edgar counties, as well as the National Road towns in Illinois. I grew up in Paris, so there were postcards of places I remember from my youth, which I also collect.
My postcard collecting spread to the 25 communities along the National Road from Marshall to East St. Louis. I am currently serving as the President of the National Road Association of Illinois. I now have thousands of picture postcards from many Illinois postcard publishers. I also have hundreds of town view postcards of Illinois communities for sale in my antique shop Red Coach Antiques. I will use the postcards for more articles about certain postcard publishers featuring Effingham County. A friend of mine from Missouri attended the show in Collinsville recently. He was overwhelmed with the volume and variety of postcards there. He collects St. Louis-area postcards since he lives in St. Anne, Missouri.
As I began to accumulate more of the cards, it occurred to me I could use them to tell stories about people, places and events for the Effingham Daily News Museum page. My interest broadened to the photographers who took the pictures. One such photographer was Fred Benke of Salem, Illinois
While a student at the Illinois College of Photography in Effingham, Benke learned about several aspects of modern photography to use in his future photography businesses. After graduation in 1921, he opened his own Benke Studio in Salem. He later opened a studio in Kinmundy in 1926. Any Kodak film development was sent to the Salem studio. He advertised that the Salem Studio would receive mailed Kodak work and be given prompt attention. Fred also supplied Kodak film supplies to other photographic supply outlets like Nirider Drug Store and Bargh Drug store in Kinmundy, J.A. Wearver in LaClede, and A.M. Wilson in Alma. Fred also had an office in a former creamery in Pana.
Benke was “Salem’s well-known photographer." He had an interest in Carnegie libraries and churches, which he photographed in southern Illinois. He then made them into photo postcards for sale to the public. Fred took many photos for postcards in Salem. They included the churches, homes, public buildings and facilities, businesses and events.
One particularly good postcard by Benke features a gas station named Wallace’s Garage Salem in 1932. At that time, they were referred to as “filling stations." It was a Texaco station that also did car repairs and sold Texaco oil and gasoline. They were an official American Automobile Association affiliate. On the postcard, a lady is using a water hose to fill her radiator. There is also a Model A Ford car that was converted to a towing vehicle. The gas pumps are the “visible gas tanks,” which allowed one to see the amount of gas being pumped. Because of their shape, they are referred to as “Mae West” style pumps and are very expensive when restored. They had the milk glass globes on top of the pumps with the Texaco Star emblems. There is another sign that reads “modern sleeping rooms." It was another service offered by Wallace’s Garage. Fred labeled the photo “Photo by Benke Salem ILL”.
Fred specialized in real photo postcards of central and southern Illinois towns. He liked to take pictures of buildings like libraries, monuments, churches, businesses, etc. and would sign them as “Benke-Salem." Fred liked Altamont because most of my examples in Effingham County are of Altamont buildings. These views include Zion Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church, Blue Point Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altamont Hotel, Mrs. Endora Rhodes Home, Torbeck Home, Methodist Church, German Methodist Episcopal Church and Dr. Charles Wright’s House. Benke also liked other National Road towns like Vandalia for taking pictures of churches and public buildings.
Another photographer in Mattoon, named C.L. Bence, specialized in real photo postcards in Effingham County at the same time. There were other photographers like C.U. Williams in Bloomington and L.L. Cook in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who also published real photo postcards of Effingham sites. Perhaps Fred Benke didn’t want to compete for views in Effingham County as much.
Benke was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 2, 1902 to Ludwig and Julia Benke. Ludwig was born in 1874 in Germany and died in 1927 in Taylorville. Fred’s mother, Julianna A. Foss Benke, was born in 1872 in Germany. She died in 1962 in Taylorville and is buried with her husband in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville. Ludwig became a medical doctor in the area. Fred had a brother named Ludwig (Louie), who was born in 1895 in New York. Ludwig died in Taylorville in 1984 at age 88. He is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, along with his wife Katherine Benke, who died in 1949.
Through Find-A-Grave and Newspapers.com, I learned Fred A. Benke died on May 13, 1983, at his home. He is buried in East Lawn Cemetery in Salem. Fred has a bronze plaque on his gravestone denoting his military service as a technical sergeant in the US Army during World War II. He was a Master Mason, a member of the White Shrine, American Legion, Moose, VFW, Shrine Club, past president of the Salem Building and Loan, and past president of the Illinois Photographers Association. He also attended the Master Photo Finishers of America annual convention at the U.S. Grant Hotel in Mattoon.
After Benke’s death, he had instructed his attorney in his will to destroy all his postcard negatives and remaining postcards in his possession so that they could not be reproduced by other postcard publishers. This order was carried out as per his wishes.
If you have any questions, comments, or stories to tell, contact Phil Lewis at 217-342-6280 or email him at wootongs@mchsi.com.
