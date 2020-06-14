There is something beautiful about a cross high atop a steeple highlighted by a beautiful blue sky.
That sight is frequently available to people scattered throughout Effingham County on any given summer day. There is much greater significance to the scene, however, than being simply an object of beauty. It is also symbolic of the value base established many generations ago when settlers began to build their log cabin dwellings on the Illinois prairie.
Democracy’s success depends on the establishment of cultural values that encourage a social climate providing personal safety, property rights and the respect for human life. Otherwise, civilization degenerates into chaos. Effingham County’s value base is rooted in the early settlers’ continuation of patterns established by America’s founders.
One intent of the Constitution is to leave as little as possible up to the discretion of those in power. The democratic ideal is that public authority should be limited. Therefore, when conflicts concerning control arise, society often resolves the problem by turning to non-governmental groups for answers. Two basic social institutions, the family and the church, working in conjunction with each other, have often provided the values needed for reducing the lawless spirit threatening life and property.
The family came naturally to the area. The National Road (also, known as the Cumberland Road) meant employment opportunities, which encouraged family-oriented workers to move into the area along the road. Those families taught their children right from wrong, and tried to instill self-discipline. They taught the youngsters how to be civil.
The church required more effort to establish, however. The early residents knew that American national government from its beginning encouraged religious faith. Those settlers knew quite well the relationship between the American form of government and the practice of religion by citizens. They knew that the Declaration of Independence recognized the Creator (God) as the source of freedom. They knew that their state had been part of the Northwest Territory prior to statehood and that The Northwest Ordinance provided the framework for government in this part of the country. The better informed of their number knew that Article III of that document stated: “Religion, morality, and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” To the 19th century mind, that meant that school and religion depended on each other. That’s why their earliest textbook was the Bible. They knew that George Washington in his farewell address said, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports ... And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion ... reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.” That meant that government should encourage religious institutions. They also knew that the United States’ Constitution guaranteed freedom of religion.
All of these thoughts were extremely attractive to people in Europe who lived in lands where those types of church/state relationships did not exist. America was the place to migrate to, and so, they came. For some, there was also knowledge of Effingham County as a desirable location, where they could be free to practice their faith without fear of persecution.
When visiting area cemeteries, a person often sees German phrases and sentences on gravestones, or perhaps, in a Lutheran cemetery, a statement that the deceased had come to America during the Great Lutheran Migration. Why did these people come to the United States? Because they wanted to escape the suppression which they experienced in their homeland and because they knew the American government was not hostile to religious faith, whatever the denomination.
An excellent example of the local attractiveness, in particular, the desirability of Teutopolis, was described by a writer for the Illinois Catholic Historical Review (volume ii. 1919-1920):
“The Church emerged from this warfare of hate and persecution, slander and vilification victorious, the banished orders were gradually readmitted to their former convents, even the much-maligned Jesuits enjoying again their former habitat on German soil.”
In that year, 1875, the good Franciscans had likewise to yield to autocratic, superior power. They emigrated from their beloved Convent homes, which for centuries had been to them a haven of rest and refuge from a tumultuous, sinful world. Whither should they go? Some of their confreres (brothers) had established themselves in 1858 at the insistance of Bishop Damian Junker of Alton at Teutopolis. There they had started a small community and assumed parochial duties of the parish. For Teutopolis, then, they set out in 1875. It was a big caravan of Fathers, Brothers and Scholastics, numbering more than 70. They arrived there early in July of that year.
Leaving their beloved monasteries in the second week of June, they traveled by rail to Dusseldorf, where more Franciscans joined them, thence by steamer to Rotterdam, where they embarked and took passage on a steamer of the same name with Captain Koenig in command. On July 2, the exiles from Germany reached the port of New York safely without the least mishap. The old vessel, Rotterdam, which had borne the banished Franciscans to the new world, foundered at sea a few years later. On July 5, the evicted victims of Bismarckian ruthlessness and tyranny reached their destination in the land of tolerance and religious freedom, Teutopolis, Illinois. From that day dates a new era of prosperity and expansion of the Franciscans in America. Bismarck with his implacable enmity toward the Church lamentably failed, while his gallant antagonists in the Reichstag, especially Windhorst, saw the ostracized victims of hate and intolerance gloriously vindicated. Laus Deo!”
Though most early settlers in this part of Illinois likely were unacquainted with the Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America (a two-volume work with volume 1 being published in 1835 and volume 2 in 1840), they certainly would have agreed with his thoughts: “It is their mores, then, that make the Americans capable of maintaining the rule of democracy . . . . The importance of mores (above that of law and the influence) is a universal truth to which study and experience continually bring us back. I find it occupies the central position in all my thought; all my ideas come back to it in the end ... I do not know whether all Americans have a sincere faith in their religion — for who can search the human heart — but I am certain that they hold it to be indispensable to the maintenance of republican institutions.”
History shows that there is sometimes a tendency for the state to act as conscience when people are compelled to submit to authorities. In a society characterized by separation of church and state, however, self-control, so essential to a democratic republic, is often instilled through free religious institutions. The moral codes taught by the churches were invaluable to freedom.
Frontier churches helped to maintain order in the new communities, but the character of early society along the Cumberland Road often was not conducive to extended church influence. Ministering required more than caring for relocated communities; rather it involved the conversion of countless persons who did not belong to any church and who gave little evidence that they wanted to belong. Thus, the work of the frontier preacher was arduous.
Many frontier clergymen in this part of Illinois were traveling ministers who preached almost every day in any available spot — private homes, bar rooms, barns and under trees. Camp meetings started in 1830. Traveling preachers frequently focused their sermons on wicked lifestyles and confronted the frontiersmen with simple alternatives such as doubt or faith, sin or righteousness, hell or heaven.
During the mid to late 1830s and early 1840s in Effingham County, several religious meeting places were established. These were simple log structures or used already existing log school buildings, or other public buildings, such as the courthouses in Ewington and later at Effingham. Methodist circuit riders visited their churches once a month, encouraging lay preachers to conduct services in their absence.
During the first generation of settlement, all of the major denominations were well represented in Effingham County. By 1880, the Methodists established congregations in 12 of the 15 townships. Altogether there were 23 congregations, including three Methodist Episcopal Church South groups. By that same year, Lutherans had established 11 congregations in eight townships; while Roman Catholics had developed nine parishes in seven townships; Baptists had established seven congregations in six townships, the same pattern as that for Christian churches and/or Churches of Christ congregations. Presbyterian churches were established only in two townships with two separate congregations. There were also two United Brethren churches in two townships and one Universalist church.
Whatever the denomination, there were certain broad patterns followed by the believers: Sunday was kept as a day of rest, no work being done on that day. It was a day to worship. Nineteenth century Effingham County residents would have described going to church this way: “The worshipers drove considerable distances to the ‘meeting house,’ where they sat on uncomfortable benches, then listened to sermons that began around 10:30 a.m., but did not end until nearly 2 p.m.” The day was also seen as a visiting day. Going to church meant seeing friendly faces, of social enjoyment, and contact with the outside world. People could exchange bits of news with each other and sharpen their intellect.
Once the churches were established, congregations meted out discipline for drinking, fighting, harmful gossip, lying, stealing, immoral sexual relations, gambling and horse racing. Anything that seemed potentially destructive of the frontier’s social fabric became the subject of a sermon directed at establishing a moral code that permitted civilization to advance without invoking government restraints.
A police state was not needed. Chaos was avoided once the basic social institutions were entrenched. In effect, the conflict between the ideal of personal liberty and its potential abuse through lawless behavior was eventually lessened by a society encouraging family and religious values. The compromise was not formal, yet its effects were just as long lasting and important as those reached in legislative chambers. The religious community always has played a vital role in defining who we are in our Effingham County communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.