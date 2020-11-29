The Effingham County Museum opened on Nov. 11, 2012, with the intent of educating visitors about the county’s rich heritage.
That intention, of course, is carried out by preserving artifacts from yesteryear. Hopefully, as visitors view the museum’s exhibits, they are inspired by the content of character of the people from the past who shaped the social fabric of today.
On the museum’s second floor, the exhibits focus on the five fundamental social institutions, which provide cohesion to human society: The family, the church, the school, the economic sector, and the political sector. These institutions meet the basic needs of any community. Understanding those five aspects of Effingham County helps local citizens and those who are simply traveling through the area to know the source of the values and way of life of local residents.
This article is the result of a donation to the Effingham County Museum by the McLean County Museum of History, which has been from the start the major inspiration as a pattern to copy and from which to draw insights about how to create a successful museum. The donation is a collection of a dozen advertising cards distributed by Effingham businesses in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Effingham museum is extremely grateful for the gift as it helps to present the story of the county’s economic history.
It is a great story! It is a story that tells about aspirations, dreams, and about carefully laid plans for material success.
Although there were spurts of economic growth in the 1850s through the 1880s, there was an awakening during the last decade of the 19th century, which provided “a high plateau of municipal strength and permanency.” Investors provided the means by which colleges could be built and factories and other businesses could be attracted to the county seat.
Anyone walking down Effingham’s streets during the 1890s would have seen a wide variety of business activities, including one abstractor, two banks, two bakers, six barbers, a beer agent and manager, a bicycle factory, three blacksmiths, two boarding houses, five stores that sold boots and shoes, a bowling alley, a broom manufacturer, four butchery and meat shops, a cabinet maker, a canning factory, four carpenter shops, two cigar manufacturers, five clothiers, two coal dealers, a college of photography, a confectionery, two building contractors, a creamery, two dairymen, four dentists, a dressmaker, four druggists, two dry goods stores, two egg case factories, an electric light company, an electrician, an engineer, two florists, a flour mill, a fruits and vegetables store, two furniture stores, four general stores, 14 grocers, six hardware stores, a harness shop, a horse buyer, seven hotels, two places at which to buy ice, five insurance offices often combined with real estate sales, two jewelers, a laundry, 18 lawyers, two liveries, two lumber yards, two lunch counters/lunch stands, three machinists, three milk condenseries, three millinery shops, two monuments dealers, two music dealers, four newspapers, a notions store, a nurseryman, an opera house, two painters, a paints and wallpaper store, three photographers, a photographic supplies store, eight physicians, a plumber, a postal telegraph service, a poultry house, two Queensware dealers, three railroad-related businesses, a saddler, 13 saloons, a second-hand store, a Singer agent, a stationery store, a stock buyer, three tailors, a telephone company, three tinners (tinsmiths), an undertaker, two wagon and carriage builders, a water works company, a weight master and a wool dealer.
When the town of Effingham was born, most of the stores had carried locally produced goods, but by the end of the century, because of the expansion of railroads and the ability to mass produce goods, the retail businesses in small towns far from the eastern factories were able to sell nationally marketed products. Quite often the manufacturers distributed complementary advertising cards to display with the brand-named goods.
The new style of advertising was the result of changes in technology in the printing industry during the 1870s. The public became familiar with technical terms such as “lithography” and “chromolithography,” processes by which mass production of images in color became possible. The result was that the public had continual reminders of the products advertised on the cards that they carried home from the stores — cards which were often available from the stacks piled on store counters.
Because keeping scrapbooks was a popular activity at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries, when taken home those books were often part of the furnishings found in parlors in homes throughout the county. Those scrapbooks frequently held newspaper clippings and advertising cards provided by local shops.
Because Effingham County’s business community was made up of visionaries — people who could see beyond “what is” to “what can be” and especially people who were well aware of the latest “best business” practices — advertising became an essential part of life. Among those leaders were individuals such as George Hogan, sometimes described as “one of Effingham’s merchant princes.” He came to the county in the 1880s and became quite successful in the dry goods business. Among his personal traits were being a “generous giver whose purse string has been loosened on behalf of all of our enterprises and institutions.” Another was H. Wiechelman. Like Hogan, he was in the dry goods business and well known for attracting a “patronage from a territory which extends far beyond the usual limits.” His fellow business leaders regarded Wiechelman as one who kept the city “in the vanguard of progress.”
A consequence of having these traits among the county’s economic leaders was that as the businesses came into existence, they served as an agency by which local people became acquainted with the latest fads and fashions of the larger world. Because these businesses also realized the importance of promoting their products and services, they brought the most up-to-date ways of advertising what they had to sell. Of course, local newspapers were one means of enticing the public to spend money, another means was that of distributing advertising cards. Skilled artists produced colorful, sometimes educational and emotionally appealing images to show Effingham County residents the most recent tastes and desires of the late 19th century.
The images on the cards often were those of children, animals, flowers, architecture, landscapes, historical scenes or any other subject which conjured up pleasant memories or emotions for the consumer.
Hogan Brothers had a card for advertising that had a colorful bird on the front, as well as an 1891 calendar on the back. It advertised “J. & P. COATS’ BEST SIX CORD THREAD.”
When advertising “J.B. LEWIS COMPANY, WEAR RESISTERS SHOES,” Hogan Brothers used a picture of beautiful flowers and vegetation inset with a picture of sailboats on a lake. On the back side of that card there was a six-line verse declaring the value of the shoes.
Kistner Dry Goods and Grocery Store, which also bought hides, pelts, furs, wool, poultry, eggs, butter and meat advertised “BABBITT’S BEST SOAP” on a card that contained poetry on the back side, with the front of the card depicting a colorful historic scene with a collection of four ladies in beautiful gowns receiving a box of the soap from a richly adorned gentleman.
Wiechelman’s Dry Goods Store distributed an advertising card depicting the beautiful and grandly designed administration building of the Columbian exposition in 1893, as the flip side of the card advertised Clark’s spool cotton thread for hand and machine sewing. It also advertised materials for crocheting and darning, as well as needles and fine linen threads.
W.T. Pape’s Drug store advertised “LYDIA E. PINKHAM’S VEGETABLE COMPOUND,” a “positive cure for the aches and pains” that the female population experienced. The card used an architectural theme by depicting the “Great East River Suspension Bridge” showing a large number of sailing ships and the water below.
B. Vogt, seller of “boots, shoes and rubbers” in Effingham, used a Victorian-style picture of an owl sitting on a branch looking at two mice who were sitting on a woman’s shoe. On a larger advertising card, Vogt advertised “GREINER’S FLEXIBLE SHOES.” The card had a variety of geometric shapes showing a large cathedral-looking building right in the middle of the shapes.
Barber and Kruse, the sellers of books and stationery and school supplies, not to mention wallpaper, fancy goods, picture frames, wall decorations, window shades, artist materials, etc., used a delightful picture of a young girl in a beautiful setting picking flowers as a way to attract attention to their wares.
J.A. Johnson had a colorful advertising card showing two middle-school-aged youngsters near what appears to be a pond standing on some rocks advertising “LAUTZ BROTHERS AND COMPANY’S MARSEILLES WHITE SOAP.” On the back side there was a descriptor of gloss soap “Made honestly. Does honest work. A splendid washer. Makes dirt fly.”
Eversman and Speck, “dealers in dry goods and notions, as well as groceries,” depicted a Victorian woman dressed in the fashion of the time with a small child helping her with a spool silk thread. It’s advertisement for “CORICELLI EMBROIDERY SILK AND FLORENCE DARNING SILK” described the uses of the silk in mending all kinds of hosiery and soft fabrics.
W.H. Jacobs, “dealer in staple and fancy groceries, notions, confections” located at the corner of Fayette and Railroad streets, used a picture of a young woman’s face and hair to catch the eyes of customers.
Miss M.A. Hartman had a millinery and fancy goods store at the corner of fifth and Jefferson streets in Effingham. She sold “notions, sewing machines.” Her machine was the domestic sewing machine. Her card showed a rural picture depicting late 1800s farm life with cows, pigs, chickens, a large and lovely farmhouse, and a team of horses with a harvesting machine.
Miller’s Old Stand, where one could buy “dry goods and notions,” used a large card depicting a woman in a Victorian dress with a fancy hat standing in a rural area on a snowy day walking a path to a large Victorian-style house. The card advertised “Clark’s Spool Cotton Thread.”
Deemed by two early 20th century authors as “that great silent salesman,” business ad cards, such as the above used in Effingham, represented another of the ways in which rural America at the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries was able to attract new residents by offering the latest commercial products from the cities while maintaining small-town values. This trait, of course, is still part of Effingham County’s appeal today.
