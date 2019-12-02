Early country stores or general stores began in the colonial period of America. Many of the vendors started as roving peddlers with their huckster wagons. When they accumulated enough merchandise and capital, they opened permanent establishments in locations where there was a need and likely profit. Other roving peddlers established their general stores in growing areas, especially crossroads communities such as Effingham.
In many cases, the general store was one of the first businesses in a new community. Post offices were generally located in the corner or rear of the general stores. The stores’ proprietors were frequently the local postmasters. They were sometimes the town clerk, justice of the peace, and the town undertaker.
General stores also served as the sellers of “store-bought goods”. They became the social centers of the community, an exchange bank, community message center, and political clubs for men in the community. There was usually a wall area for paper advertising for local events, elections, auctions and “wanted posters” for outlaws. They were also the places where farmers sold their produce and animal meats for resale. Sometimes the two sides bartered for goods.
The exteriors of the stores were decorated with painted white tin signs denoting the name of the store, advertising signs featuring cigars, tobacco, soft drinks like sarsaparilla, hardware, and more. The front had windows which displayed notions, jewelry and clothing for the women and the other window might feature tools and boots for the men.
Interiors of the stores were dimly lit, had long counters, glass showcases, and the side walls had shelves, drawers and bins for products. The shelves not only contained food items, but also household items, soaps, medicines, spices, crockery and dishes. Stores were divided into "departments," such as groceries, tableware, household equipment, and hardware.
Ladies’ departments had fabric and sewing notions like thread, scissors, needles, sewing machines like Singer and Minnesota, dishes and glassware, etc. Men’s departments contained small farm tools such as hammers, pliers, nails, rifle cartridges, shotgun shells, tobacco products, straw hats, rakes, shovels, boots, etc. These sections gave rise to department stores of today. There was usually a limited section devoted to canned goods since many customers grew their own food and canned it.
The countertops might have piles of overalls, denim or khaki pants, candy jars, tobacco products like cigars and chewing tobacco, etc. A cash register or wooden lift-top box was usually toward the front of the store to keep track of purchases. There was usually a coffee mill and scales for weighing grocery items and nails. Most merchants had a wrapping paper unit and string to package merchandise.
Most general stores had a potbelly stove surrounded by a few chairs located in the middle of the store. Beside it was a coal bucket and spittoons. There was frequently a checkerboard on top of an empty nail keg to entertain patrons. Wooden barrels containing a variety of items like pickles, crackers, potatoes, mincemeat and candies were located in front of the store counters.
Many times, the general store was a wooden frame structure with a raised front porch for easier loading and unloading of merchandise. During nice weather, patrons would sit on the front porch as a social center for men who gathered on a bench, chairs or the steps. Here they talked about the weather, price of crops, politics and local gossip. If there was a second floor or attic, merchants would store various items for sale. In some cases, the second floor was also the living space for the owners’ families. Merchants frequently stored reserve stock, fertilizer, livestock feed, and other heavy, bulky items behind the business.
For rural families, a weekly trip to the general store was a social event on Saturday. Sometimes the farmers would bring chickens, cream, eggs and animal pelts to trade for store-bought goods. Mothers would pack a lunch basket and feed for the horse for the journey.
“Store-bought” items were considered luxuries for farm families. The exception might be gifts for special occasions like Christmas or birthdays. Prices were generally not marked on items, so the customer negotiated the prices. Men did most of the shopping since the main criterion was credit rather than the quality of goods. Most customers shopped on credit, paying off the balances when crops and livestock were later sold.
Upon entering the store, the family was met with aromas from ripe cheeses under screen protectors, pickles, kerosene, fresh produce, animal feed, cured meats like ham, leather goods and tobacco smoke. Children loved the candy section featuring peppermint sticks, licorice, jellybeans, horehound, rock candy, lemon drops and chocolate. For those of us who watched the TV series “The Waltons” in the 1970s, this all seems familiar. The Walton children always liked going to Ike Godsey’s general store during and after the Great Depression.
There were lots of early general stores in downtown Effingham like R.T. Cummins. He was “The Undisputed Leader in groceries, provisions and meats.” He had the largest and most complete stock of staple and fancy groceries in Effingham County. Cummins also boasted “I am always in the market for the purchase of choice fat cattle, calves, sheep and hogs. For use in the ‘LEADER’ MEAT MARKET, where you will always find the very best meats the market can afford. Also, fish and dressed poultry in season, delivered to any part of the city, at lowest living prices. Place your orders with me for anything in the eating line, and your wants shall have the best attention. Respectfully. R.T. CUMMINS, ‘The Leader.'”
F.A. Stahl and Son was a dealer in staple and fancy groceries, as well as Queensware and notions. They paid the highest prices for country produce. His store was located on 109 E. Jefferson Avenue opposite the courthouse.
J.B. Hoedebecke featured dry goods, groceries, flour, feed and seeds. Their prices and quality were right. They paid the highest prices for all kinds of farm produce. His store was located on the northwest corner of the courthouse square at 107 E. Jefferson Ave. You can see a picture of his store in the postcard photo.
Koboldt Grocery was located at 620 W. Center Street and featured staple and fancy groceries.
W.H. Buennemeyer ran a general store on the northwest corner of the courthouse square. He was a dealer in dry goods, groceries, flour, feed, barrel salt, notions, etc. He advertised the “Highest Prices Paid for Country Products”. His store is pictured in the postcard photo.
R.J. Frankenstein operated his grocery store at 227 Railroad Street. He also sold notions like buttons, snaps, thread and collar stays. The Pure Food Grocery was operated by B.F. Bradley at 111 E. Jefferson Ave. Adam Yoos Grocery Store was located at the corner of Linden and Clinton. Campbell’s Grocery’s address was 221 Railroad Street. M.C. Wiedman had his store at 127 E. Jefferson Ave. M. Reget’s grocery store was at 226 E. Washington Street. Woidt & Company had its store at 200 E. Jefferson Ave. and Bailey Grocery at 228 National Ave.
By 1925, the Effingham County Illinois City and County Directories had expanded the number of local grocery stores. Many of the old ones had gone out of business and new ones had emerged. Barlage’s Grocery was located at 127 E. Jefferson Ave. It advertised quality service and fancy and staple groceries.
W.H. Reinhardt and Brothers advertised “Everything that is real good to eat”. They sold wholesale and retail meats, groceries, fruits and vegetables. Their store was located at 126 W. Jefferson Ave.
Thies Brothers Residential Grocery and Meat Market was located at 30 National Street. Their advertisement read, “We sell only the best quality groceries and meats, fruits and vegetables. Our continued success is because of satisfied customers. Are you one? If not, give us a trial. Visit our confectionery department”.
N.W. Kraas operated their Suburban Grocery. Their ad read, "Fresh and staple groceries, notions, soft drinks, cigars and tobacco and candies. Lunchroom in connection. Your first and last chance.” The grocery was located on the Egyptian Trail and Wabash Avenue at the city limits.
Stortzum and Margwarth owned the Hussmanized Meat Market. It was the exclusive meat market in Effingham, and had all kinds of choice meats, pure lard, fish and oysters in season. Their store was on the west side of the courthouse square.
The Effingham Produce Company was on the north side of the courthouse square. They advertised, “Wholesale distribution of poultry, eggs, potatoes, butter and cheese. We are car lot shippers of poultry and eggs and pay Chicago prices. Phone us at 133- We deliver and pick up.” Frank Henderson was the manager.
Ralph J. Althoff’s store was on the northwest side of the square. He advertised “Fresh and staple groceries, fruits and vegetables. We specialize in Joy Flour and Enterprise Flour. Exclusive dealer in Happy Hour — Camel canned goods. Your patronage solicited and appreciated. ‘Let’s be friendly’ Phone 3 and ask for Ralph.”
Other grocers in Effingham included F.E. Duhamel at 119 Railroad Street, Farmers Home at 600 Center Street, The Kroger Store at 107 West Jefferson Ave., John J. Meyers at 625 W. Fayette Ave., Henry Reuther at 509 West Fayette Ave., The Great American Stores Company at 103 W. Jefferson, and Tolch and Son at 509 S. Maple.
Wessel’s Grocery in Teutopolis was a typical brick structure about 50 feet wide and 100 feet long on the inside. The original building was built for Clemens Uptmor in 1861 as a general store and living quarters. Henry Wessel and Leo Fulle bought the store in 1915 to continue the grocery business. Leo had his own store before the partnership with Wessel began. Their store then passed to their sons Barney Wessel and Edwin Fulle. Barney bought out Fulle, and it became Wessel’s Grocery. He sold many of the items mentioned in this article. Barney even had a McCaskey Credit Cash Register with a folder filing system for credit sales.
I remember going into the old store when we moved to Teutopolis in 1972. It was like stepping back in time a hundred years. I love antiques, and there were several in the store. When Barney retired, his son John Wessel took over and decided to raze the old building and erect a new modern version. The original store is featured in a 1950s postcard image.
Altamont had the George Milleville Store, Frankenstein’s Cash and Carry, M.B. Brown, and Samuel Schroeder. Dieterich had L.A. Krabbe, J.A. Parker, and J.W. Ward & Company. Shumway had H. Ferd Metzler. Beecher City had W.S. Barr. Mason had W.W. Bradley, R.H. Mills, Ferd Kruger, and George Pfister. Montrose had C. Meislahn and the National Café.
Effingham County had an early history of general stores in its past. It is interesting that many of them used the same phrases to buy and sell their goods. They seem to have been clustered in a three to four block area along or near Fayette Avenue in Effingham. From stories told by locals about their memories of such stores, they were gathering places, sources of information and gossip, places for penny candies, and places that the families looked forward to visiting once a week. Many people of the early times didn’t have refrigerators, so they were limited as to the type of groceries purchased such as meats. The number of small general stores has dwindled due to urban sprawl, urbanization, and the advent of big box stores. Today, the number of food stores has dwindled to a handful of stores in Effingham such as Kirby’s IGA, Nuxoll Food Center, Save A Lot, Aldi, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Wessel’s Grocery, and convenience stores located where gasoline and food products are sold. The goal of each one is still the same — to sell groceries and a myriad of other products to willing customers.
