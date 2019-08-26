I hope that all of you have a “bucket list”. I know that I do. In August, I was able to visit the beaches at Normandy, France, where the D-Day invasion took place. It is a trip I will never forget and it definitely filled a part of my “bucket list”. I share this story of my trip so that you always remember that Effingham County was there.
The evening before we were to visit Normandy, Max Neetens, our Program Director for the Viking ship Rolf, talked to us about D-Day. He expressed his gratitude for all of those who took part in the invasion on June 6, 1944.
Although he was not yet born, he said his grandmother often talked about seeing the soldiers that liberated them. Max, who is from Belgium, said that those who fought from D-Day on made it possible for himself and others to grow up in a free country. Max and all of the others I met are so very grateful.
There were five main beaches involved on D-Day covering 49 miles. The beaches were Sword (British), Juno (Canadian), Gold (British), Omaha (United States) and Utah (United States). As I walked along Gold Beach and then Omaha Beach, in my mind I pictured the soldiers coming ashore under heavy fire, the ships in the harbor, and bombers, gliders and parachutes overhead. The noise must have been overwhelming and nonstop. Effingham County was there.
First to come ashore for the United States were the 82nd Airborne and the 101st Airborne. I remember interviewing Alfred “Pete” Reed. He was with the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment that was a part of the 82nd Airborne. I asked him what it was like in a glider and I still remember Pete saying, “Like a coffin with wings.” So many from the 82nd and the 101st didn’t make it.
As we walked along the beach at Omaha, Mark and I knelt down and scooped up sand into little glass bottles with corks. The beaches that day were filled with families on holiday and the American flag and other flags flew near a memorial to the US 29th Infantry Division and the Big Red One (1st Infantry Division). As I looked at my footprints on the beach, I thought of the combat boots that had come 75 years before me.
I thought of Robert Katz from Effingham, who was with the Big Red One and the father of one of my fellow workers at the museum, Jerry Katz. Bob Katz hit the beach knowing he had a wife and three small children at home. There is a monument on Omaha Beach dedicated to the US 29th Division and the Big Red One. On the side for the Big Red One, it gives their motto: “No Mission Too Difficult. No Sacrifice Too Great. Duty First!”
Bob Katz took part in the invasion of France, including the battles of Aachen, Brand, Dawson Ridge, Eischweiler, and Military Hill. He was injured in France, and injured again when the hospital he was in was hit and he was blown out of a window. As fate would have it, one of the soldiers who helped carry him when he was blown out of the window was Charlie Chamberlain of Effingham County. Charlie went on to become the fire chief in Effingham.
I stopped on Omaha Beach and read a poem written by a Frenchman named Jean, and it really made me cry.
“REMEMBER OMAHA” by Jean
They climbed aboard with anxious heart
The madly sea-tossed landing-craft,
The sea-fog on that sad morn
All but shrouded the pale dawn,
As if heav’n itself dared not see
The hounds of hell that day set free.
REMEMBER OMAHA
They disembarked under hail of shot,
Spewing up all — one knew not what
Facing those cliffs with gunfire ablaze
Waves bore broken bodies along
The length of that encrimsoned strand,
Where death was given so free a hand.
REMEMBER OMAHA
They were no heroes
Though all were heroic
In that eventful day,
When mankind put all at stake.
It’s an understatement to say
That our liberty was dearly bought
At the time of that first onslaught.
REMEMBER OMAHA
The foam is red.
All is now still, save for the breeze
That carries back, across the seas
The souls of America’s sons,
Whilst the sun, now and then, warms
Those 20-year-olds who sleep today
Facing the sea in Normandy.
At Utah Beach, the 4th Infantry Division “Ivy Division” came ashore. With the 4th Infantry Division was Edwin Norris. He was originally from Watson but his family later moved to Effingham. We have the medals of Edwin Norris on display at the museum. The “Ivy Division” would fight on for months and months after Utah Beach.
The 783rd Military Police Battalion directed traffic on the Normandy beachhead. They were the first MP battalion in France and also the first MP outfit to arrive in the assembly area. The 783rd hit Omaha and Utah beaches with the First, Fourth, and 29th Infantry Divisions. Effingham County boys in the 783rd were Charles Lee Becker, Paul Harris and Maurice Althoff.
Tank Battalions came ashore too. Leonard Henkelman of Effingham was thrown into the channel and had to swim for his life when his landing barge was hit. He was found on the beach and taken back to England to recover. He eventually rejoined his original outfit and fought as a tank commander. Lt. Leonard Henkelman fought his way across France and Germany and was killed in battle in Germany on March 28, 1945. He is buried at Margraten American Cemetery and Memorial in the Netherlands.
Our presence was felt with the Navy too. 1st Lt. (jg) George Dehn of Effingham was a Navy gunnery officer on LST 500 and Denver Hetzer of rural Montrose was on LST 529. Both ships were present at Normandy from June 6 to June 25, 1944. Richard L. Parks of rural Mason was aboard the USS Nevada (BB-36). USS Nevada opened fire in the Utah Beach area on June 6, 1944, for a period of 80 hours firing some 3,797 shells.
Arlon Ziegler, 8th Army Air Force, was there at D-Day. He was the pilot of the B-24 bomber “High Hopes”. Arlon graduated from Effingham High School in 1941. As they were on a bombing run to Paris during the invasion, a rack of bombs jammed. Arlon turned the controls over to the co-pilot and went along with the navigator and the bombardier to the bomb bay. When they saw that some of the bombs had the arming vanes activated, Arlon and the other two managed to throw the bombs out into the English Channel and the plane landed safely back in England. If they hadn’t been able to do that, they would have been forced to ditch the plane and parachute out.
Replacement troops started pouring into Normandy early. Another of my co-workers, Delaine Donaldson, was a young boy when his father, Frank, was one of those who come ashore and fought through the hedgerows and on into the Battle of the Bulge. Frank Donaldson was with the 5th Infantry Division and they were nicknamed the “Chicago Gangsters” for their prowess with machine guns.
Lester G. Allen, 83rd Infantry Division “Thunderbolts,” came in as a replacement. Lester was killed in action in the hedgerows of France on July 11, 1944. He was from Effingham County and is buried at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. Lester was only 20 years old when he was killed. I have more to tell about Lester later on in this story.
The names I listed are just a few of those from Effingham County who were there. I don’t know all of them who were there and I don’t have room to list all of the ones that I know were present. If you would like to learn more, please visit the museum and look through our WWII binders. If you have someone you would like added to one of our military binders contact me at janeries55@gmail.com or call or text me at 217.821.2427.
Our last stop was at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. This is one of many cemeteries maintained by American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC). It’s a beautiful cemetery overlooking the ocean near where the invasion took place. All of the Americans on our tour gathered together for a special ceremony. A representative from the cemetery spoke to us all as we gathered around a beautiful statue called “The Spirit of American Youth Rising from the Waves”. Our flag was already flying as our national anthem was played. Afterward an American girl and boy were chosen to place a wreath by the statue. We all then observed a minute of silence. All veterans were then asked to step forward. When they did so, they were thanked for their service. It was such a moving moment for all of us and my tears ran freely.
Mark and I then headed to the visitor center because I had arranged to see the grave of Lester G. Allen from Effingham County. Our French guide, Charles, took us out in a golf cart to where Lester’s grave was located. Charles then had me do a sand ceremony and a flag ceremony at Lester’s grave. I started to cry as I rubbed sand from the beaches at Normandy over the front of Lester’s white marble cross. I then wiped it off so that the sand remained only in the writing on his grave marker. Charles told me that this would signify that Lester’s grave had been visited. He then had me place an American flag and a French flag in front of Lester’s grave to signify that Lester was from the United States and died in France. By then, I could not control my tears and barely could talk. When he took us back to our bus, I thanked him profusely for taking us to Lester’s grave. He looked me in the eye and said, “It was my privilege because the United States has our eternal gratitude for liberating our country.”
For the rest of my life, I will remember this journey to Normandy. It was fitting that the beaches are now filled with people on holiday and the sound of happy voices ring loudly where once the sound of guns, bombs and mortars drowned out everything. Every single person who I met from France and nearby countries gave thanks for those who took part in the Normandy invasion. Every single one of them. Always remember — Effingham County was there.
Upcoming Events at the Effingham County Museum:
- Old Settlers Reunion — Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Chuck Wagon Gang band will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lincoln-Douglas Debate — Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. (suggested freewill offering of $5)
- Salute to Veterans of the 1960s and 1970s — Nov. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. Special displays for this event.
