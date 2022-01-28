The Greenup Cumberland County Fair is rich in history, with its roots dating back to 1858.
According to a partial history of the Greenup Cumberland County Fair, the first fair was held in October of 1858. A second fair was held in 1859, presented by the Cumberland County Agricultural Society. In 1860, the fair was moved to Prairie City, the county seat of Cumberland County until 1865. The history of the fair said there were several reorganizations and it moved three times before returningd to a site south of Greenup, where it remained until 1888.
The property for the current location of the fair was purchased from Elisha Wickiser in 1889 and several people helped to clear the grounds. Several buildings were built and the first fair was held Oct. 2 through Oct 5. Members of the first 1889 Greenup Cumberland County Fair Association were Fair President C. G. Jones; Vice president, Samuel Wisley; Secretary, Shannon Wilson and Treasurer, N. A. Applegate.
The history said the Cumberland County Fair celebrated its centennial in 1958. The fair history was compiled by Harry Jenuine, Nett Hibbin, Juanita Loving, W. C. Graham, Helen Boots Hall, Ross Greeson, Gar Borden and others.
The 1889 Fair Book said the price of admission was 15 cents for children over five and under 12; One person 25 cents; one person on horseback 40 cents; two-horse vehicle and driver 50 cents and one-horse vehicle and driver 60 cents.
Some of the rules and regulations from the 1889 include: “No person shall be allowed under any terms to sell intoxicating liqueurs on or near the grounds, No persons except officers will be permitted inside the ring among exhibitors, Any person who has made himself offensive to the others or visitors may be excluded at the discretion of the president and permits for refreshments, shows and other privileges on the grounds may be obtained of the secretary on payment of the lawful charges in advance and no reservation of privileges until a payment is made.”
The current Fair Board president is Stacey Holsapple, who has managed the fair for the past 12 years. Holsapple said a couple of obstacles he has encountered over the years is the date of the fair and fairgrounds flooding.
“When we took over there was $1,500 in the bank along with one tractor and a bush hog,” Holsaple said. “Since we’ve been here we’ve never borrowed a dime to operate the fair.”
He said today he has several tractors and three zero turn mowers to take care of the grounds.
Traditionally, since the fair’s beginnings, the event has been held in the fall. Holsapple said today the fair takes place around the third week of August every year. He said moving the fair date would be a challenge.
“We’ve thought about it,” he said. “You have to pick a day between these other fairs that have already been established which would mean we would have to go clear up to the end of May or the first of June.”
He said even with his August fair dates he operates every year he still has to be aware of locally hosted community events and kids going back to school.
In 2020, they couldn’t have a fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were able to have four demolition derbies and four flat drag races. He said due to the cost of hosting a carnival it wasn’t cost effective to host one last year. Holsapple said he strives to keep the fair in the green.
“You have to guarantee the carnival $20,000 at least,” he said. “Some carnival’s want more.”
He said one of the major problems the fair is experiencing is flooding from the Embarras River. Water levels get as high as four feet high flood most of the property and buildings. He said flooding is getting worse every year.
“People don’t realize how much money is spend to fix things because of the flooding. We have to power wash the grandstand, food stand, floors and walls then repaint every time it floods,” Holsapple said.
The fairgrounds has a barn they have transformed into a reception area with seating for special occasions and wedding receptions. Check out the Greenup Cumberland County Fair website for more information at thecumberlandcountyfair.com/contact/ or its Facebook page at facebook.com/CumberlandCountyFair/
Over the years the fair has hosted several well known bands according to fair board member Bonnie Holsapple. Some of those bands and music artists include Daryyl Worley, Daryle Singletary, Joe Payne, Colt Ford, Dylan Scott, Neal McCoy and Tanya Tucker along with several local country music performers.
Last year the fair had two well-known bands perform The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad.
The Miss Cumberland County Fair queen pageant is under the direction of Pageant Director Kristan Scott and Assistant Pageant Director DeeAnn Bauguss.
Scott said the first Cumberland County Fair queen was Karen Hallett Baker. She said there were pageants every year up to 1999 when Stacey Walk Funderburk was crowned queen with no competitions between 2000 and 2010. The queen pageant made a comeback in 2011 with Brittany St. John Johns being chosen as Miss Cumberland County Fair.
In 2020, the pageant and fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Madelyn Kidd of Neoga was crowned in 2021. Kidd competed with 71 county fair queens throughout the state Jan. 13-16 during the Sixty-second annual Miss Illinois County Fair Queen competition held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel of Springfield. Madeyln is the daughter of Brian and Shelly Kidd of Neoga.
David O. Engelbrecht historian for the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs (IAAF) said in an email he does not have an official list of the top 10 oldest county fairs in the state of Illinois. However, he said on the top of his list of the oldest continuous Illinois County fairs are Coles County fair which began in 1854, Olge County 1853 and Bureau County in 1855. He said he has tried to reach out to several fairs in Illinois.
“I have documentation and information for those three and there are probably more, but my requests are not always received or answered when I send them out,” Engelbrecht said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.