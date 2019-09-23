After the end of World War II, radioactive nightmares disrupted the sleep of Americans. Hiroshima was in the news with horrific photographs of the impact of an atomic bomb and of the long-term medical effects of radiation.
A report quoted in a 1950 issue of RN Magazine predicted, “Care of a severely burned patient...would include 42 tanks of oxygen, 2.7 miles of gauze, 36 pints of plasma, 40 units of whole blood and 100 pints of other fluids, plus drugs such as morphine and antibiotics.”
People all over the country were afraid, and they wanted to take action to mitigate a nuclear explosion’s risks and aftereffects. This area was no exception. The City of Effingham and Effingham County strategies aimed to maximize immediate survival of the event, and to deal with radiation injuries on people and their surroundings. These activities fell under the umbrella of Civil Defense, which was defined as an organized, non-military effort to prepare for a military attack. Civil Defense had been around since World War I, but the threat of a nuclear holocaust heightened the pressure to plan and prepare.
The leadership changed over the years.
There was a local 150-man Civil Defense police force in the early 1950s. F.R. Hutchings was their director. The men were local police and defense workers. Meetings were held at the state police building and attendance was good. Should an attack have occurred, these men would have assumed the role of the state police, who would have been sent elsewhere. Civil Defense volunteers were issued helmets, badges, arm bands and stickers for their cars. Training about what to do during a nuclear attack was provided by Lieutenant Kenneth Moore. Their commander was Jerry Croft. The leadership made an effort to inform the women about what was going on. For example, Ray Althoff made a presentation to the Junior Woman’s Club in November of 1955.
Hutchings quit in 1962, with M.L. (Buck) Rotramel chosen to replace him, and the Effingham group joined the Illinois state Civil Defense organization. Clayton Slifer took over in 1967. By that time, the County Civil Defense Service had an extensive infrastructure with many men in charge of various segments. Sheriff Jerry Croft was in charge of warnings, Paul Kalman was to handle transportation, and Dr. Peter Supan was to run the medical section. At least 18 other men had defined roles. There were no females in the organization, at least not as reflected in press releases.
But when the United States Division of Agriculture drafted a defense food plan in the early 1960s, a place opened up for women in the Civil Defense effort. A government publication, Family Food Stockpile for Survival, provided a list of foods the woman of the house was advised to tuck away in the basement in case of a nuclear attack. The recommended quantities of reserve foods were intended to last two weeks. The same pamphlet, which was widely distributed locally, provided no-cook menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days. The menus used foods from the recommended reserve stores list. There were no menus past the third day, so day 4 would be a repeat of day one. Almost everything on the reserve food list was accounted for in the menus, with the exception of snacks and sweets.
School teachers got involved in the Civil Defense through the efforts of Superintendent Lowell Lewis. A civil defense education class for Effingham and Fayette County teachers was held in St. Elmo during the spring of 1961 and again in 1962. The teachers were provided with 15 hours of instruction by a civil defense education consultant from the state superintendent’s office. They learned about the effects of nuclear weapons and personal survival actions and measures. Those who took the class were expected to go back home and train the rest of the teachers in their hometown.
By the end of the 1960s and into the 1970s, the City of Effingham and County of Effingham embarked on a fallout shelter program and a defined attempt to educate the general public about nuclear survival. By that time, Dan Field was the director of the Effingham Civil Defense unit, and Lolami Keller was the mayor. Existing buildings that could serve as fallout shelters for large groups of people were identified, and a map was developed showing where these structures were located.
The Effingham complex included 25 different structures, among others, the high schools, the hospital, the Baptist church, and the Hotel Benwood. The Teutopolis complex included the schools and Weber’s Hardware, as well as some buildings that have been razed, such as the Franciscan Seminary’s Chapel and its library.
This map was published as a supplement to the Effingham Daily News in April of 1971. Mass fallout shelters in the community were marked with a yellow and black symbol which contained three yellow triangles inside a black circle. The northeast portion of the county was labeled “sheltered” , but the northwest side and most of the southern half was labeled as “Shelter Deficit.” People who lived in those areas were advised to improvise shelters in their basements at the point where the ground level outside was highest. The Department of Defense published a Home Protection booklet, which contained information about constructing a shelter out of bricks, and what to do if someone was trapped under debris.
After 1981, the Civil Defense effort in Effingham evolved into the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency briefly, and from that into the Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The yellow and black Civil Defense logo seemed to be gone. However, historians would claim that symbols are more likely to evolve than to disappear. A close look at today’s FEMA logo reveals that the triangle inside a circle is still there, nestled below the FEMA’s slogan, “Pace Ac Bello Merita” (Service in Peace and War).
