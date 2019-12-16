Illinois became a state in 1818 and the county of Effingham came into existence in 1831. As settlers journeyed to this area, they struggled to build homes and make a living. They brought tools and supplies to make a new life, and they also brought their customs and traditions with them.
As we decorated the museum for Christmas this year, we wanted to showcase some of those customs and traditions that were present in Effingham County’s early years by using artifacts that have been donated to us.
Many early settlers came from Germany bringing their faith and traditions with them. We have many German Bibles in the museum. They were used mainly by German Lutherans or German Catholics.
We have an 1874 German Bible on display that came to us from a family in West Township. I believe this Bible was used by a German Lutheran family. For many years, the German Lutheran services were held in their native tongue. We have this Bible opened to the Christmas story.
We also have an English Bible from 1855 open to the Christmas story. This Bible belonged to Hiram Harrison Brown, who was born in Indiana in 1836. H.H. Brown settled in Effingham County in 1857. He located in Freemanton first and also lived in Dexter, where he had a store until he finally moved to Altamont. In Altamont, he established a general mercantile store and also later sold hardware and furniture until he retired in 1911. H.H. Brown was a Civil War veteran and a former commander of Altamont’s Post 632 Grand Army of the Republic. Brown died in 1921.
Representing the German Catholic families who were early settlers here are a pair of wooden shoes. I know that wooden shoes were made in Teutopolis for sure. The last person to make wooden shoes in Effingham County was George Deymann of Teutopolis. He died in 1937 and is buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. The German Catholics brought with them the tradition of St. Nicholas. On Dec. 6, children would place their shoes out hoping for St. Nicholas to leave them a little gift. I like to think that these wooden shoes once held gifts from St. Nicholas. Many people here still carry on this tradition.
Another tradition from Germany was the Christmas tree. Early Christmas trees around here didn’t bear much resemblance to what we have now. Long ago they would have used a small cedar or whatever they could find growing on their farm. In the foyer of the Effingham County Museum, we have a Victorian Christmas tree. It’s decorated with ornaments that would have been appropriate for that era. Back then, they would have used real candles on the tree but we have candle look-a-likes. This tree is decorated each year by LoElla Baker, ECCCMA Board Secretary. It’s beautiful and represents a long-ago era.
Another German/American tradition was decorating with Putz villages. These villages were made up of little cardboard houses, churches, and manger scenes. The word “putz” comes from the German word “putzen,” which means to decorate or adorn. In early years, the wooden or cardboard boxes may have contained candy. Each building had an opening in the back that held a bulb from a Christmas strand of lights. They were most popular from 1928 through 1937. World War II stopped new houses from being sent to the states. The one we have on display belonged to Mardell Weis of Teutopolis. She started collecting the buildings when she was a little girl. These little villages became popular again in the 1960s and Mardell added more to her collection. This Putz village was donated to the museum in memory of her by her son, George.
We also have Christmas cards that were sent home by soldiers during World War II. On display, we have a V-Mail sent by Paul Shadwell to his mother for Christmas in 1944. Paul served in the Army with the 96th “Dead-Eyes” in the Pacific Theater. If you have ever seen the movie “Hacksaw Ridge,” Paul Shadwell was there.
Also on display is a Christmas card sent by Bob Jaycox to his wife, Beulah, while he served with the Army in the European Theater. This card shows Paris, France, after it was liberated. Bob was a combat engineer during World War II.
We also have a little boy’s Navy suit on display. We don’t know who it belonged to but it does have a note pinned to it saying it was made and worn in 1930. Making miniature uniforms was a custom for many in the 1930s through World War II. Fortunately for the little boy who wore it, this miniature Navy uniform does not have 13 buttons on the pants. It came in with a collection of US Navy uniforms, and I like to think that one of the adult uniforms belonged to the father or uncle of this little boy. It’s my speculation that the little boy received it as a Christmas gift in 1930.
The last display I will tell about is one that was a tradition for children of my era and beyond. After Santa came to town, children knew that TOYLAND at Steven’s Hardware would be open. It only opened for the Christmas season, and it was the place to go for kids back then. There were signs in the store showing the way to the stairs that led up to TOYLAND. We are fortunate enough to have one of these iconic signs. There is no toy section or toy store anywhere that will ever be finer to me than the TOYLAND that was waiting for children at the top of the stairs at Steven’s Hardware on Jefferson Avenue in Effingham. It was a child’s dream come true.
The items I listed are just a few of the Christmas displays that we have on exhibit this year. I hope you have a chance to come see the Effingham County Museum during this year’s Christmas season. We do our best to tell the story of Effingham County one picture, one person, and one place at a time.
The museum will close for the season after Saturday, Dec. 28. We use the months of January and February to work on new displays and catch up on accessions and inventory. We will reopen in March for the 2020 season. We have been blessed to have the opportunity to showcase the history of Effingham County since Nov. 11, 2012.
I am still collecting pictures for the museum. If you have a picture you’re willing to let us copy (veteran, school, etc.) please email me at janeries55@gmail.com or call or text me at 217-821-2427. We are also looking for volunteers to help in the museum in a variety of ways. This has been a great year for the museum and we look forward to 2020. On behalf of the museum, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
