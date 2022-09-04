American society periodically becomes deeply divided over major moral issues.
In today’s world, abortion is such a topic. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, beverage alcohol was the subject that led to furious debate, crossing political, sectional and religious lines.
Broadly speaking, communities were divided into two factions, the “Wets” and the “Drys.” “Wets,” supported the use of alcohol; “Drys” were fans of its prohibition. Politically, Democrats tended to favor permissive policies regarding liquor sales, while Republicans favored laws permitting communities to prevent the sale of alcohol. Regionally, urban areas tended to support the liquor dealers’ view, while rural areas favored the Anti-Saloon viewpoint. Chicago tended to be “Wet,” favoring permissive laws dealing with alcohol sales, while most of the rest of the state tended to be “Dry.” Religiously, Catholics and other religious bodies whose ethnic base was German, favored the “Wet” arguments, while Evangelical Protestant bodies supported the Temperance and Anti-Saloon view.
The hearty arguments between the “Wets” and “Drys” reflected two very different views regarding the use and/or sale of beverage alcohol in the cities, towns and villages. The “Wets” focused on economics of the issue and the personal liberty to purchase and use liquor, while the “Drys” dealt with moral issues, such as making home life safer and better for women and children by reducing the domestic violence stemming from alcohol abuse, as well as preventing paychecks from being spent on alcoholic products instead of food for family meals.
Illinois had dealt with alcohol sales from the beginning of statehood by allowing county commissioners to license taverns, alehouses and dram shops at $12 per year. Because by 1838 intemperance was a growing concern, the state’s first local option law permitted a majority of voters to petition county officials to deny licensing to businesses that sold liquor and wine. During the rest of the century, the battle over local option continued.
In 1907, Illinois’ General Assembly passed a law to allow county residents to decide whether of not to permit the sale of alcohol within the boundaries of the county and/or townships. The next year Effingham County joined in the fray in many ways and at varying levels — county, township and community units of government. In 1908, the ballot box became the boxing ring that would determine which side won the battle. The spring elections would announce the results.
The city of Effingham had 12 saloons, each of which had a steady clientele who certainly would vote. The liquor dealers had support from the Illinois Liquor Dealers Protective Association, an organization that supplied much propaganda for the “Wet” cause, bringing together distillers, dealers and saloon keepers in the industry’s first statewide lobby.
Effingham also had a number of people important in regional and statewide “Dry” groups, including — among others — Lewis H. Bissell, founder of the Illinois College of Photography; Ada Kepley, attorney and active member of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, which worked diligently to change laws at every level of government while educating the youth and others as the group promoted the cause of total abstinence; the Rev. Frank W. Loy, member of the Temperance Committee of the Southern Illinois Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church and Superintendent of the East St. Louis District of the Anti-Saloon League of Illinois, an organization focused on the election of Dry candidates. The “Drys” counted on local church members to support local option.
By January of 1908, the fight over local option in Illinois began in earnest. The Anti-Saloon League made its preparations to conduct a vigorous battle against saloons. The leaders of that struggle intended to be victorious when Illinois’ communities held elections about the issue in April of that year.
Locally in Effingham County, the “Drys” wanted to find something that would give them great advantage, something to persuade anyone who was less than fully supportive of their cause. The answer came in the form of a former major league baseball player who had played for the Chicago White Stockings. His name was Billy Sunday. He was extremely persuasive in persuading people about the need to prohibit the sale of intoxicating beverages.
Lewis H. Bissell was the person “credited with securing the Sunday engagement” that brought the famed evangelist to Effingham on Friday, April 3, to speak at the Austin Opera House for one hour to men only. At the same time, Sunday’s wife and his manager, C.P. Pledger, were scheduled to speak to a mixed audience at the Effingham County Courthouse.
A writer for the Effingham Morning Record on the day of the visit encouraged his readers to attend either of the services, saying “’Over the fence’ and like exclamations evidence the popularity of the right fielder and the confidence the crowds had in his ability to get ‘his people’ out of a tight place. He is hitting the ball now, the ball of sin, as hard as he used to hit the one that was pitched against the Chicago White Stockings. Sin in all its forms he attacks, attacks it with vigor, with audacity, with courage and with effect. There are no evangelists more effective than he. He calls things by their right names. He has the eloquence of directness without the trappings of coarseness. His converts are numbered by the thousands. Go to hear him this afternoon and see if you don’t become a Sunday fan.”
The Effingham Morning Record, on the day after the services, provided a detailed description of what the local audience had experienced. In a front-page article entitled, “Pillories Saloons,” the newspaper described the nature of the temperance rally:
“Austin opera house, jammed to the doors Friday afternoon, applauded Billy Sunday to the echo Friday afternoon as he discharged thunderbolts at the liquor traffic. For the most part it was an Effingham audience although several hundred were contributed to the meeting by the surrounding towns. All were men, too. Sunday and his party arrived a little bit late, but they were not long in getting to business. “America,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and a collection served as a tonic to keep the audience up to an appreciation of the sermon that for one hour held it in rapturous embrace. There is no denying the fact that Sunday is forceful, entertaining, enspiriting and convincing. He prances and lunges about on the stage but does so with dramatic effect and supplementing these with stirring anathemas, he spellbinds his hearers to a marked degree. He has no superior as an evangelist and platform orator.”
The audience was in for an emotion-packed experience that permitted them to see why the speaker was so highly successful in his leadership within the Temperance Crusade. On that April 3 occasion, the Effingham County audience found “His vocabulary of adjectives was wonderful. His alphabet of denunciation (was) massed and banked until it exhausted the dictionary. It (came) from him a like it would come from a rapid-fire gun. He (was) a rapid-fire gun, a battering ram, a prize fighter, a baseball player, an orator, and an actor all in one. His equal (was) not on the stage. When he was through, he was in a foam of perspiration. He pranced and jumped and danced and stamped and reeled and all in good time and measure.”
The article stressed how strong Sunday’s attack on the saloons was by his vocabulary. The drinking establishments were “Hell holes.” The customers of such places were “Hell’s hirelings.” He stressed that both Catholics and Protestants should “walk arm in arm” to stop the liquor trade and, thereby, reduce the great number of social problems stemming from alcohol abuse.
The Morning Record stated that the preacher used Effingham in many illustrations:
“He said the plea that the city would lose license money if the saloons were voted down was too low and dirty to demand a reply. He said that if we were that cheap we were worth more as hogs at the prevailing price in the Chicago market. This illustration of the speaker brought out great applause. Then he paid his attention to the argument that the farmers would boycott the town if saloons were voted out. The speaker said he was raised on a farm and that he resented the insult. He denominated it as outrageous slander, saying that to say a farmer would boycott a town that would not send him home a muttering, sputtering, staggering, puking drunkard was an infamous slander. The orator gave great stress to the point that the money spent for drink would clothe children, supply the table, and transform a hovel into a happy home. His dramatic description of the return of the drunkard to his home as contrasted with his return after his reformation was a piece of pathos, eloquence and histrionic portrayal that is indescribable, unportrayable. You have to see Sunday draw the picture to get it. High license was subjected to ridicule as well as denunciation. He said the supposed that a man who got drunk under the $250 license would beat his wife only half as much as if he got his decoction at a $500 saloon.”
Sunday tied the liquor problem to other major social concerns, such as anarchy.
He said, “Every plot that had assassination for its object was hatched and fostered in a grog shop.”
To make that point even more memorable, he waved a red flag, symbolic of the anarchists, then he unfurled the Stars and Stripes while stating that “the liquor traffic was a plot to debauch and destroy it.” When he waved the flag, the large audience was deeply stirred by patriotic feelings leading to great and loud applause.
Perhaps the strongest emotional response came when Sunday presented mental imagery of how local boys were the raw material for the saloon while the drunkard was its product. The Morning Record writer described that part of the session this way: “And as he made his running argument, he had three boys on the stage and as he wrapped them in the American flag and called on Effingham to stop furnishing the raw material, the audience went off its feet again as Billy and the boys and the flag were coming under the wire. It was thrilling. It got the people on their feet.”
The renowned speaker also assaulted the charge that the attempts to close saloons were an abridgement of personal liberty. In this portion of his presentation, “he contrasted personal liberty and civil liberty by saying personal liberty assassinated Lincoln, but civil liberty placed the criminal on the scaffold; personal liberty sent the bullet of the assassin into the body of Garfield and civil liberty placed the hangman’s noose around the neck of the Guiteau; personal liberty assassinated McKinley and civil liberty placed the culprit in the electric chair; personal liberty, as now understood in Effingham, placed the inebriated cup in the hands of the youth of the city and that next Tuesday civil liberty would place these Hell holes in the electric chair.”
His closing illustration was quite emotional: Sunday painted a word picture of a boy caught by an alligator in a Southern swamp calling to his father to save him. As the father moved quickly to rescue his son, the boy swung his hands at the monster who was closing his jaws on him. The youngster called out, “Come father, come faster.” Although the father hurried toward the spot with his ax in hand, “there was a stillness, a swirl of the water and the boy was gone.” The three boys, still standing on the stage, from the earlier illustration, “represented the coming generations of Effingham, the material for the saloons.” Sunday said they were in the same danger as the boy in the lagoon; they were crying to voters of Effingham to come to the rescue; they were crying for their rescuers to “come faster.” “Thank God,” former baseball star, now famed preacher, said to his audience, “the rescuers will rescue the perishing next Tuesday.”
The Tuesday local option vote focused on making the county and/or township “Dry.” The matter failed to do so. Although some Effingham townships became “Dry,” Douglas Township, in which the city of Effingham is located, remained “Wet.”
Bissell, realizing that the enthusiasm shown at the Sunday rally was part of the Effingham political character, did not give up. As chairman of the local branch of the Anti-Saloon League, he organized the local forces, then worked to bring change on April 21 when cities and villages throughout the state voted whether or not the local government units would be “Wet” or “Dry.” For the most part, larger towns and cities remained “Wet,” with the exception of Effingham, Naperville, Pinckneyville and Thebes, which became “Dry.”
When the city of Effingham Temperance voters won that vote, The Effingham Republican newspaper declared: “Great crowds congregated on the streets at night to hear the results. The band played and the opera house was filled with enthusiasts. When Chairman ‘Napoleon’ Bissell walked out on the stage hundreds of handkerchiefs and hats were waved in salute, and cheers range out in a mighty welcome of joy over the great triumph over the open saloon.”
The dozen city saloons closed down. Newspapers, such as the Bloomington Pantagraph, declared “Effingham was a distinct victory for the Anti-saloon League. For the first time in its history, the saloons were voted out.” Sunday’s enthusiasm, fostered by Bissell’s great organizational skills, had won the day.
Learn more about Effingham County’s rich heritage by visiting the Effingham County Museum on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is no admission charge.
