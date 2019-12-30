In the aftermath of the challenges posed by the Panic of 1893, as the 1893-1894 school year began, a Marion County newspaper editor wrote: “Grand Austin College! What cannot a people do when they try? The people of Effingham have not only freed that noble institution from all debt, but have established its permanence forever. Besides this, the work of additional endowment is still going on. Such an institution and such a people deserve patronage.”
During the summer of the next school year, 1894-1895, Austin College’s President Lugenbeel sent out news releases calling his school “the leading college of Southern Illinois.” He described the available courses of study---teaching, medicine, pharmacy, law, business, stenography, civil engineering, and fine arts---as providing the students with “equipment and faculty . . . now unsurpassed in the state.”
Promoting the same theme, one Effingham newspaper published, as part of a long verse describing the town, a selection about the College in 1895:
“When you are ready for a higher knowledge
You can be accommodated at Austin College.
And you’ll find Prof. Lugenbeel
A pleasant fellow with whom to deal.
W.J. Brinckley of the sciences has charge,
In which he as an experience large.
M. H. Martine will teach you to speak
Either German, French, Latin or Greek.
Mrs. Mary Cornwell teaches short-hand
In a way that is easy to understand.
Iola M. Gilbert teaches piano and voice.
In which line of work she is very choice.
Geography and mathematics by T. L. Cook
Are taught according to the best text book.
The business department we certainly think’ll
Be found satisfactory under Lee Sprinkle,
Miss Blanch Maxwell’s the secretary,
In which position she is excellent, very.
Ed and Cal Austin, Kepley and Cornwell,
Lecrone, Walker and Butler as well,
While Wright and Lawson complete the horde
Of gentlemen on the college board.”
Austin College maintained its role in Effingham during the rest of the 1890s. Wherever advertising could be found, including newspapers, magazines, city directories, and church directories, President Lugenbeel issued his appeal for people to enroll at the school which he had successfully administered. In 1897, for instance, he called out to “Young Men and Young Women of any degree of advancement” by telling them that their academic needs could be accommodated at the “Cheapest, Best, most Liberally Equipped and most Popular College in Southern Illinois.” He told them that thirty-five dollars would pay all expenses for a term of ten weeks at the school which he led.
In 1899, the Effingham Republican newspaper aided Lugenbeel’s appeal by advertising that the newspaper would pay for a student’s college costs at Austin if the student could secure “$160 cash in advance for enrolling subscribers at $1.00 each.” If the student was unable to enlist the required number, the paper would pay a cash commission to help with college costs.
The college also increased its range of opportunities for students by adding a newspaper, The Austin College Educational Quarterly. The articles explored a variety of topics: “Who Are the Teachers of Austin College,” “Annual Ceremony of Planting of Class Tree by Seniors,” “Prepare for State Certificates at Austin College,” “Centralizing Illinois District Schools,” “A County Superintendent’s Opinion of Austin College,” “The United States and the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty,” commencement exercises, baccalaureate Sermons, music recitals, activities of student groups, and much more.
Students also explored topics dealing with the major issues of the day. In 1897, Ada Kepley’s Friend of the Home newspaper advertised that orators would present at the college their thoughts about why women should be able to vote.
In the non-academic realm, another student opportunity came with the addition of football. Things were quite different from the present when it came to this sport with rules tending to be quite informal. Some schools had no goal posts; when that was the case, there was no way to score a point after touch down.
Eastern Illinois University’s description of early football showed how different from today the game was before the twentieth century began. When the University opened its doors in 1899, its first sport was football and its second game was against Austin College. “This game was played on a field laid out on city lots. The area was too small for a football field, so to reach the south goal the players had to across a street with ditches on each side.” At the end of the game, Eastern traveled back to Charleston after suffering its second loss of the season in the Effingham game. Incidentally, since there were two colleges in the town, Austin could also play against Illinois College of Photography when that school organized a team.
The last part of the 1890’s was also a time for strengthening the reputation of the school and faculty. One major success for Austin College was the enrollment of Henrietta Scott, daughter of Owen Scott, a prominent politician who had served as a federal deputy collector of internal revenue, appointed by President Cleveland. Shortly thereafter, Scott served in the Fifty-second Congress, from March 4, 1891-March 3, 1893. He then was appointed to the job of public printer in Washington, D.C. By the end of the ‘90’s, Scott returned to private life by accepting the job of managing the Decatur Herald. During his life, he served as Superintendent of schools in Effingham County, mayor of the city, publisher of the Effingham Democrat newspaper, and lawyer, as well as being owner and publisher of the Bloomington Daily and Weekly Bulletins, Bloomington, Illinois, in the mid 1880s. The fact that his daughter attended Austin College added prestige to the college’s reputation.
Faculty members increased the status of the institution due to their popularity as participants in numerous public events. President Lugenbeel was a frequent presenter at education conferences, especially at teachers’ institutes across central Illinois and Indiana. Professors Brinkley and Gilmore did the same. Austin’s head of the Science Department, W. J. Brinkley, along with faculty members, Mrs. M. G. Cornwell, Miss Iola Gilbert and A. L. Sprinkle served as literary judge at the Stewardson High School literary contest in 1896. Some also spoke at events such as the 1899 Effingham Farmers’ Institute. All of this participation built a sound reputation for the college, leading one Greencastle, Indiana, newspaper after describing a violin recital by Austin College’s Rosa Adelaide Marquis to declare: “Austin College sustains its reputation for getting the best by securing her service as an instructor in the new department.”
Similar to that compliment was a statement in an 1895 Clark County Herald, Marshall, Illinois, that “There are at present 31 teachers of Clark Co attending some good college or Normal schools, such as Westfield College, Austin College, Illinois State Normal, Indiana State Normal and Normal at Danville, Ind.” The Effingham school was thereby recognized as a top college.
Unfortunately, the last part of the 1890s brought grief. One of the most dramatic was that involving student deaths. In May of 1895, during an afternoon outing of young people at Lake Knagga, a group of six, consisting of Charles Wiley, Katie Johnson, Maud Myers, Bert Hashinn, Hattie Oakley and Gilbert Bateman, were on a raft. While paddling about on the water, a playful scuffle started resulting in the raft overturning. Everyone aboard was thrown into the water. Bertha Shinn went to the bottom of the lake but was recovered in about 10 minutes and brought back to life. Charlie Wiley, Maude Myers, and Katie Johnson were all drowned. Only Wiley was a student at Austin College.
The Effingham Republican, on Friday, May 31, 1895, proclaimed in a bold headline the news of “Two Sad Funerals—Maud Myers and Katie Johnson laid to rest.” Then it stated, “The Largest as well as the Saddest Funeral Ever Held in Effingham.” The first part of the lengthy article told the readers, “The double funeral of Misses Maud Myers and Katie Johnson, the two young ladies drowned in Lake Kanagga last Wednesday evening, took place at the M.E. Church Friday afternoon, and was an incident never to be forgotten by those who witnessed the sad spectacle of two bring and charming young ladies, who but the preceding Sabbath had occupied places in their Sunday school class, just five days later being into the church and from which they were to be soon taken and returned to the bosom of Mother Earth to await the final resurrection.
Both hearses were just alike, as were also the caskets and dresses in which they were buried. The pall bearers were twelve boys of near the same age. There was scarcely a dry eye, and not an unmoved heart in that vast throng as the cortege enter the church followed by the sorrowing families of the dead girls. Every inch of the church was crowded, with as many on either side and in front as there were inside the building.” Sadness dominated the community and the college campus.
Later that year, another challenge visited Effingham. This time it was from Nature when, in August, a severe windstorm which had crossed the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois, struck Effingham. The electrical light company, the Austin Planing Mill, the Trade Palace, and Austin college were all unroofed. All wires in the town were down and the city was in darkness that night. There certainly was not the sadness as in the earlier event, but it was a situation which, as the old saying goes, “added insult to injury.”
At the end of the century, there were positive experiences for Austin College when two major political figures delivered commencement addresses in 1898 and 1899. Newspapers across this part of Illinois had high praise for the College’s decision to call upon former Vice-President of the United States, Adlai Stevenson, to speak at the 1898 ceremony. A Champaign paper stated: “There are but two living ex-vice presidents---Levin P. Morton of New York and Adlai E. Stevenson of Illinois. Austin College at Effingham is to enjoy the honor of ex-Vice President Stevenson’s presence and eloquence at the commencement exercises on the evening of June 16.” The event was held at Effingham’s Opera House.
One Effingham local newspape, had great praise for the selection of the speaker:
“Both the class and college are to be congratulated on securing so eminent a person to address the people of this city and surrounding country. Mr. Stevenson is a scholar, a thinker and an orator or unquestioned ability. Having held the scond highest office in the gift of the American people, he has a national reputation, and his visit here will mark an epoch in the educational interests of the city and Austin College.”
The very next year, another major political figure took part in the Austin College’s Eighth Annual Commencement activities. From June 10th through the 15th, there was a series of entertainment and social functions, ending with the address by Senator Cullom. His career in government was a long-lasting one. Between 1856 and 1913, he served in the Illinois House of Representatives, the United States House of Representatives, and the United States Senate. He also was the 17th Governor of Illinois and became the first Illinois governor to be re-elected after a four-year term.
Visitors from all parts of the state were present to watch as more than fifty young men and women graduated. The College was a well-established part of Effingham County life as it enriched the culture. It was ready to enter the twentieth century.
