The year 1900 was one that held much promise for Effingham’s Austin College.
When W.E. Lugenbeel was re-elected president of Austin College in 1900, the public felt that he was very successful in his role. There was some change, however, in the faculty as Professor Hewerdine moved from Effingham to Mitchell, Indiana, to take the position of head of the Science Department at Southern Indiana Normal College. His addition to that faculty was regarded as one which strengthened the Indiana school
When Professor A.A. Hibner preached the baccalaureate sermon for Austin College’s graduating class on June 10 of that year, things seemed to be going well. The college’s annual catalog indicated the Board of Directors consisted of prominent, community-minded souls, most of whom had been part of the school since its beginning. Henry Kepley was the President; Edward Austin, Vice President; R.F. Lawson, Secretary; L.M. Cornwell, Treasurer; along with the other directors: Dr. J.B. Walker, George M. LeCrone, Calvin Austin, W.B. Wright and Charles Butler. The 11-member faculty, with Lugenbeel as president of the school, was an able body of people, ready to begin the fall semester on Sept. 4, 1900.
At the start of spring semester, a local newspaper reported:
“Notwithstanding the very inclement evening, the Methodist church was crowded Tuesday evening with citizens who assembled to welcome the students of Austin College and the Illinois College of Photography. Students were out in great numbers. The reception was tendered by the Epworth League of the church and the league certainly made the evening a very pleasant one for everybody finding a musical and literary program being given, after which a lap luncheon was served, everything having been free. The function in the main was a social one and social entertainment took up most of the evening. Cards were distributed, which served to get everybody together and acquainted.”
As in earlier days, Austin College students and faculty were often the subject of regional human-interest newspaper stories. For example, in January of 1901, a Marshall, Illinois, paper told the story of Rollin Plunkett from Palestine, a student described as “the champion fine writer of Southern Illinois: He is attending Austin College, in Effingham, and recently a firm there offered a prize to the person who would write a given sentence, containing 14 words some of them pretty long, on a common postal card, which is 3 1/2-by-5 3/4 inches. Plunkett succeeded in writing it 300 times, putting the words in black ink and numbering the sentences in red ink. It took 27,580 characters in all, and required 10 hours of work. The writing was so fine that a magnifying glass was necessary to read it, yet was perfectly spaced and none of the lines run together.”
Soon after that contest, the college began to advertise its upcoming five-week summer term, beginning June 18, 1901. For $20, the student received “tuition, board, rent and books.” A wide variety of courses were offered to meet individual needs. Of course, there were also extracurricular activities, such as a dramatics club, a college band and a football team. Incidentally, in the Thanksgiving game during November of 1901, the Austin College football team beat the Illinois College of Photography team 6-0.
During that fall term, President Lugenbeel’s name also appeared in newspaper advertising across the country; The Home Study Circle Library, which used selected educators, business people, lawyers, theologians, media people and community leaders from a variety of states to promote their reference/self-education books; the writings of eminent scholars and specialists.
To the people of Effingham, that use of Lugenbeel’s name seemed to be an endorsement of the college itself, as did the continued role of the college in providing resources for the central and southern part of Illinois. For instance, in March of 1902, a Centralia newspaper wrote that the male quartet from Austin College would be singing at the Southern Illinois Teachers Association meeting.
Three months later, the 11th annual commencement of Austin College took place at the Austin Opera House, Thursday, June 12, 1902, at 8 p.m. The graduates were James W. Baillie, Ruby H. Bissell, J.H. Brewer, J.H. Brisebois, Grace M. Chapman, Lula A. Cohea, J. H. Critchfield, H.E. Deizell, Nellie H. Fancher, Albert H. Gravenhorst, L.L. Harrison, G.H. Henry, Edith C. Holmes, John Lindsay, Voris Loy, Olive N. Morton, Guy O. Peters, E. Jesse Reed, Palmyra H. Richardson, Enoch B. Seitz, A.P. Spencer, J.G. Spiker, Clara A. Sponsler, Charles A. St. Clair, J.N. Stroud, George J. Turney, J.E.Z. Turney, Arthur Verner, Carlos B. Walker, E.C. Webster, Mattie E. Wiman, and R. E. Yolton. Over a third of the group was from Effingham. Others were from other parts of the county, such as Moccasin and Elliottstown; from towns in neighboring counties, including Sigel, Neoga, Shelbyville, Bible Grove; then from communities within 50 miles of the town, such as Yale, Oblong, Flat Rock, Duncanville and Flora. There were two out-of-state students, one from Merom, Indiana, and one from Fall River, Massachusetts.
The 1902-03 school year opened on a very positive note as the news media reported that Austin College began the first semester with “an unusually large attendance.” The professors continued to be involved in community activities. Professor Hibner of the College was also a preacher in the Christian church and preached three Sundays out of each month at Kinmundy.
In April of 1903, the college made news in a not-so-good kind of way. There was a fight between students from Effingham’s two colleges, several of whom were injured. The dispute began when Austin College students went to the campus of the photography school to take a large cannon from their campus. The pupils of Illinois College of Photography quickly held a meeting, then issued an ultimatum demanding the return of the cannon. When it was not returned by the hour demanded, several young women from ICP led a student group to secure the cannon. That demand led to the fight resulting in many students being injured.
In July 1903, a local newspaper said “Austin College is to be congratulated on the addition of so eminent an educator as Professor O.E. Reynolds to the faculty to fill the chair of science.” He came to Effingham from Western Illinois University, with a great reputation for his scientific knowledge and teaching skills.
By the start of the next school year, however, the tenor of the news from the college began to change as word began to spread about difficulty at the school. When one news story indicated that the college was in difficult financial straits, the public response was to hold public meetings striving to solve the college’s indebtedness, a debt which was over $10,000.
More bad news came in July of 1904. Tragedy struck the college when a student from Nokomis, James Hines, drowned near Effingham in Lake Kanagga while he was swimming.
Dramatic change came in September 1904, when Austin College was purchased by the Christian Church’s American Christian Educational Society. Although the name was retained, there was an “enlargement” and “deepening” of the curriculum. D.R. Bebout, highly respected pastor at Effingham’s Christian Church, became president. Lugenbeel resigned and accepted a position at Western Illinois Normal School at Macomb as a teacher of English and mathematics. Two years later Lugenbeel became the chair of mathematics at McKendree College. Regarded as one of the most able educators in Illinois, he had quite an educational background.
His tenure at Austin College certainly endeared to the educational world. A news story said Lugenbeel had “a perpetual struggle to keep Austin College at the top of small colleges in the state, backed by a very poor financial arrangement, and that he was successful in making Austin one of the best known and highly thought of small colleges anywhere.”
By mid-January 1905, President Bebout was struggling to maintain and enhance Austin College’s reputation and status. The Effingham school was part of a meeting in Decatur at which 14 delegates met to establish a federation of smaller collegiate institutions of Illinois in order to advance their mutual interests, by emphasizing to the public the value of the Christian college in a system of education; by describing common purposes and common needs; and by working to secure legislation to protect “the rights and privileges granted such colleges by the constitution of the state.”
By the spring of 1905, Bebout realized the future did not bode well for the college. In an ad in the St. Louis Christian Evangelist, he described the size of the college’s indebtedness, then issued a plea that there was a need to arrange the faculty at once. He wanted to find young men who would teach at the school for what could be promised from tuition and a small pledge fund. He also offered another option: Reduce the faculty to three or four people who would become instructors at the college and owners of the plant. He encouraged anyone who was interested to write to him if they felt they could handle college work and wanted to share in the management of the school. Although the administration of President Bebout was characterized by satisfactory cash flow, the association that owned the college concluded that since it already had one school in Illinois, it would be unwise to attempt to support another. That withdrawal of support was a death knell for the college.
1905 was another transformational year. L.H. Bissell purchased Austin College for $30,000 so the property could become part of his college of photography and photo engraving. Austin College was no more.
Although the college disappeared from the educational world, it certainly had a legacy that lingered for many years, as well as many pleasant memories summarized in the poem, “Austin College,” penned in the early 20th century by a local poet, M.C. McCallen:
Gone is Austin College
And not a stone is found,
Where once the college stood
Upon that hallowed ground.
Vanal hands have torn apart
The dear old college walls,
And wrecked its many classrooms
And well-remembered halls.
The old professors all are gone
To a classroom up above,
But their labors while among us
Are remembered with our love.
The students of the college
Have scattered far and wide,
Many winning fame and fortune
Sailing on life’s onward tide.
Only a few now are living,
Of the many who enrolled
In the classes of the college
In the golden days of old.
Austin College loved by all
Who attended in its day,
Still is living in the memory
Of its students grown gray.
Brief the life of Austin College,
But its work will never die,
Even when the last old student
Goes to classrooms upon high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.