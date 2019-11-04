On July 17, 1891, slightly more than one week after the dedication of Austin College, public excitement about the potential of the school was in the air.
The Effingham Democrat had news stories describing the tremendous success of the “summer normal,” i.e., teacher training classes, at the local college. Summer institutes in the county typically had an attendance of around 50 students. In 1891, that number had increased to 99. In addition to Effingham County, students came from Jasper, Clark, Edgar, Coles, Champaign, Richland and Fayette. There were even out-of-state enrollees from Maryland and Indiana. The newspaper stated: “The changed conditions this year are certainly very gratifying. It should be taken as a flattering recognition on the part of the teachers of Effingham as an educational city.” By the end of the first year, 225 students had enrolled in the various courses offered at Austin College.
There was a flurry of activities involving both students and faculty, both in completing the summer course work and in getting ready for the fall semester. Many visitors came to view the campus, knowing they were always welcome. They knew they were free to “drop in at any time.” Book sales people, some with a near missionary zeal, were constantly on the school grounds.
One very special guest visited July 14, 1891. He was Henry Raab, the state superintendent of public instruction. In addition to providing many excellent thoughts about primary methods involved in effective teaching, he also said Austin College had one of the best buildings in the state, in addition to having one of the best faculties.
While students wondered when the large bell would be set in place, making for greater punctuality in class attendance because the starting and ending of class session would be more precise, the faculty was thankful for the new books arriving every day to expand the college library. They also greatly appreciated new equipment, such as Remington and Hammond machines, and a Caligraph. It was clear to them their campus had the advantages of the older educational institutions in the state. The citizens of Effingham knew the same.
The early years of the college showed respectable growth in comparison with other Illinois colleges and universities. The 25th Biennial Report of the Superintendent of Public Instruction of the State of Illinois in 1904 indicated the attendance of all institutions of higher learning. Of course, the University of Illinois student population far outnumbered all other schools with 3,594. At the same time, Austin College was listed as having 400 students; Bradley, 479 students; McKendree, 215 students; Monmouth, 261; Eureka, 147; Normal, 862; Southern Illinois, 480; Northern Illinois, 515; Eastern Illinois, 709; and Western Illinois, 637.
The local newspapers played a significant role in popularizing the college. For instance, they frequently printed lists of the names of new students along with their hometowns. They also permitted President Lugenbeel to write what today would be titled “infomercials.” A typical item from the president indicated the opening day of the next term, the major areas of study, the state-of-art facilities and equipment, and a statement that Austin College is the leading school in Southern Illinois.
The Lugenbeel-written “infomercials” found in newspapers throughout the Austin College region encouraged out-of-town students what to do when arriving in Effingham: “Go to the college office, where someone will meet you at all reasonable hours. By advising the president of your arrival by card, someone will meet you at the train at any hour of the day or night. A first-class hotel is near the station, at which students will find polite attention at all hours.”
From that point on, the basic guide for the newly arrived scholars could be garnered from the college’s annual catalog: A calendar indicated the beginning and ending dates for each of the four 10-week terms, as well as the dates for the summer session and for Christmas vacation; a list of the textbooks needed for each class offered by the school; and “Regulations and Requirements”:
1. Every person is considered a lady or gentleman until his or her conduct proves the contrary.
2. Students are urged to undertake some of the regular courses, but those who desire it, may elect any studies.
3. Regular attendance upon recitations and general exercises is required of all.
4. Gentlemanly and lady-like conduct is insisted upon at all times, but students are placed upon their own responsibility.
5. Tuition for one term is due upon entering at the beginning of the session.
6. Students entering after the opening of a term are charged from date of entrance to close of the term, and they are required to pay when enrolled.
7. No tuition for one term will be refunded, but due-bill, entitling the holder to the future privileges of the college, will be given for one or more weeks’ absence caused by sickness or uncontrollable circumstances.
8. Board bills are payable weekly in advance.
9. Cheerful obedience to all rules for government of classes and management of the library is expected.
The new students also quickly learned that religious service was a fundamental part of Austin College life. Each day began with a chapel service; on Sunday morning there was a student prayer service. This was an entirely voluntary organization sustained by the students. It was totally non-sectarian and was carried out “to advance the moral and spiritual welfare of persons belonging to any Christian denomination.” Although faculty members encouraged the service by their presence, the exercises were solely handled by students. The college took pride in the fact that “the moral atmosphere of Austin College is of the highest grade.”
There were also secular student groups, literary societies which served as adjuncts to the overall curriculum. The Platonian and Philomathean Literary Societies quickly became “a very important factor in the college work.” The former became part of student life from the first term of the history of the college; the second society dated its existence from the opening of the second year. Eventually, membership in the literary societies was required for most courses of study. The annual catalog stated: “Regular work in one of the literary societies is required throughout the course.”
By the summer of 1892, President Lugenbeel was again issuing his statements to Illinois newspapers, saying, “Austin College, Effingham, Ill., wants young men and women who desire to prepare for teaching, for business, or for any work.” He mentioned that the second year of classes was to begin on September 6, 1892. In a similar “infomercial,” he stated that 225 students had enrolled the first year and that the second year enrollment would be twice that number. The “personal columns” in south-central and southern Illinois newspapers printed single-liners about the local people who intended to attend the college. By the end of the second school year, several students were going to complete their course of study. Excitement was in the air.
The college’s first commencement was going to take place near the end of June 1893. That would be a grand marker in the history of the school. The future looked bright. However, by the end of the school year, the United States was in the worst economic depression in the nation’s history. In February of 1893, the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad failed financially; in April, the United States Treasury’s gold reserves fell below $100 million; in May, the National Cordage Company, the nation’s leading manufacturer of rope and twine, collapsed, thereby becoming the first failed monopoly in American history. Its collapse sparked the panic of 1893 because it was financed by the leading New York banks. These events set off a financial panic based on the fear that the nation was going to abandon the gold standard. Investors rushed to sell off assets and convert them to gold. Banks throughout the nation began to call in loans. Bank failures spread rapidly; some 600 occurred in the first months, then rose to 4,000 by the end of 1893. These events led to the collapse of approximately 14,000 businesses.
The financial panic of 1893 was a great threat to Austin College. Once again, it was time for intervention by the visionaries who saw such great significance for the existence of the school. Although it appeared that the prevailing depression would lead to the school’s demise, Henry B. Kepley organized a movement that brought relief. Friends of the college rallied to his support by raising $20,000 worth of support in less than a week to pay off the indebtedness. An accomplishment such as that demonstrated how strong the community’s devotion to Austin College was. A new organization was created; a new charter obtained; and a new lease on life was provided to the school. The new Board of Directors consisted of Henry B. Kepley, president; Edward Austin, vice president; W.B. Wright, secretary; Joseph Partridge, junior treasurer; J.B. Walker, George Le Crone, L.M. Cornwell, Calvin Austin, Charles Butler and F.O. Green Sr.
By the end of the school year, the public believed there was abundant evidence of the Effingham college’s “eminence and worth as an educational institution.” The commencement week was quite busy with four evenings filled with activities involving most of the students, whether freshmen or graduates, along with the regular work associated with final examinations. One writer stated: “There is an aroma hanging about a college commencement week that is as sweet as it is an exacting and irksome. The hard commonplace work of the long, weary year is always at this period lifted to an ideal plane.” Certainly, that was true in 1893.
On Monday evening, there was a concert at the college chapel under the direction of Miss Gilbert. A large crowd greatly enjoyed it. Tuesday evening’s highlight was a reception provided for the graduating class by President Lugenbeel. On Wednesday evening, the rhetoric class gave their finals, consisting of orations and essays, interspersed with music.
The grand finale was Thursday. The college chapel was filled to overflowing by an audience who assembled to listen to the orations of the graduating class. The beautifully decorated chapel provided a memorable setting for the first commencement of Austin College. The orators, J.H. McNeely, Brownie Newcomb, Mattie Crooker, Harry C. Miller, Birdie St. Clair, Judson Miller and Bert Caldwell, covered a wide range of topics in an exceptional way. Miss Lottie Wright of Altamont and Miss Lotta Neil of Kinmundy, in addition to the home talent, contributed to the musical numbers. Miss Gilbert, Calvin Austin, Mrs. Gammon, Miss Blanche Maxwell and Professor Brinckley also contributed to the musical part of the program. Edward Austin, president of the board of trustees, conferred a degree of DD (Doctor of Divinity) on Owen Wright of Mason and an AM (Master of Arts) on Professor Guy. Austin also presented the diplomas. The Rev. Bliss pronounced the invocation and the Rev. McDonald the benediction.
The college had survived a great challenge, but people wondered: “What does the future hold? Will the vision of the founders be fulfilled for future generations?” Only time would tell.
