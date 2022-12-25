2016 was another busy year for the museum. Some of it was occupied by activities that were becoming part of the annual calendar; others were beyond routine.
One part of the programming was the lecture series, which had been established as running from November of one year until March of the next. In January of 2016, Jill Moomaw presented the fascinating story of the McCoy school. February found Rick Siemer providing insights into one of Effingham County’s historic businesses, the Siemer Milling Company. Concluding the 2015-2016 lecture series, in March, Glen Bower presented the story of one the oldest congregations of the area faith community, Effingham’s Centenary United Methodist Church. A new season began in November when Dean Manuel described the role of Effingham’s St. John’s Lutheran Church’s 150-year history. December’s presentation was by Bill Hammer. Entitled, “Kill’em or Cure’em,” the program focused on beliefs and practices that historically impacted medicine and illnesses, especially on battlefield injuries and treatments.
Another part of the museum’s regularly seen presence in the county — the locally popular twice monthly museum page column in the Effingham Daily News — continued throughout 2016. Linda Ruholl wrote about the Civil War Pension of 1883, Dr. Stephen Hansen, practical nursing in Effingham County (1957-67), the Spanish Flu in 1918, and “Mercy in Hard Times.” Phil Lewis dealt with local photographers, Harlan and Gilmore; old hotels in the county; life in Watson in earlier times; and the Effingham Theater. Jane Ries’ Museum page articles were about learning history from old photographs, schools, World War II women veterans and veteran-related holidays. Delaine Donaldson focused on news related to the museum’s displays, the military draft and Benson Wood. Jerry Eident wrote about learning history from old letters, local railroad history and Josias H. Robinson: Early doctor and civic leader. Also contributing to the Museum page during 2016 were two ladies from Altamont, Lila Bowers and Cecile Broeren, who wrote about the African-American Ellis family’s contributions to that community.
Another part of museum routine firmly in place by 2016 was the opening of a new season for visitors on March 1. That year visitors were able to view items that increased greatly the number of exhibits related to the grand women’s history, which is part of the county’s heritage. Especially eye-catching was a beautiful china cabinet that housed a special collection of chinaware dating to early German migrants who made Effingham County their home in the 1850s. In that same case, were two demitasse spoons mailed to the museum by a resident of Winchester, Massachusetts. When she sent the spoons, Mrs. “Randy” Bairnsfather indicated that they were a wedding gift from her aunt, Grace Niemeyer, a woman who lived in Effingham in the late 1800s.
Another case in the same room had new Ada Kepley material that focused on her temperance activities. Visitors saw a “Band of Hope” drum used in WCTU children’s parades and programs as the group led by Mrs. Kepley attempted to deal with the greatest drug problem afflicting America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Other exhibit cases also contained new material about local women. For instance, through heroic nurse Shirley Clements’ artifacts, visitors gained new insights into this woman whose tragic death still elicits much emotion today. Near the Clements’ case was another one with material about Florence Lake, World War II army nurse. The descriptors with both displays made good reading for visitors.
Opening day in 2016 in the room containing the HO model railroad layout was especially noteworthy due to the new models relating to Altamont. On the walls, there were some interesting new artifacts, such as an old-time Railway Mail Service mailbag, dating back to the time when the trains carried much of the mail in the United States.
Of course, due to the museum’s desire to honor local veterans, March 1 visitors saw new items of military memorabilia in the first-floor southwest room. The items helped tell the full story of many area veterans and their experiences in the U.S. military.
Other annual events in the museum’s calendar were the Celebrating Lincoln evening, Memorial Day at the Effingham Performance Center, the Old Settlers Reunion and the Christmas Open House.
In April, the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association and Lake Land College proudly sponsored the “2nd Annual Celebration of Lincoln and His Times.” The audience enjoyed a fantastic night of history starting with a presentation about Civil War fashions led by appropriately costumed Kathy Wormhoudt and Sonja Davidson. Next, Butch Baker of the Old Time Fiddlers Association discussed Civil War-era music, followed by Delaine Donaldson’s first-person portrayal of Reverend Alfred Bliss, who personally knew the depth of the divided opinion in Effingham County regarding the war. Matt Greider, Lake Land College history faculty member, concluded the evening with a presentation focused on the Election of 1860.
Visitors that evening also saw Lincoln artifacts displayed at the museum, including a parade torch, Lincoln portraits, a Lincoln rocking chair, Civil War-era newspaper stories, and descriptions of area people who had personal stories to tell about Lincoln.
A relationship was established in 2013 between the Effingham County Museum and Three Chicks and a Stage, a local not-for-profit theater production company. In 2015, the theatrical group asked the historical group to set up displays in the lobby of the Effingham Performance Center. By 2016 when the artifacts displays were set in place again at the EPC, it seemed there was a permanent place on the calendar for the cooperative effort.
Another place on the museum’s calendar seemed to be reserved in September of each year for the Old Settlers’ Reunion. Sponsored by The Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association, the annual event’s history actually started as far back as 1887. After a hiatus beginning in 1993, it returned in 2009, and by 2016 seemed to be permanently in place.
The 2016 event included antique tractors and the Caledonia firetruck from the 1949 St. Anthony Hospital Fire. Historic photographs were displayed. Of course, the historic courthouse, by then a museum, was open and a collection of antique bicycles were among things on hand. On the grounds, face painting and food were both available, as was music provided by Kingery Brothers and the Smokehouse Gang entertained the crowd.
Christmas Open House had also found a permanent place on the museum calendar by 2016. Celebrated on both Dec. 2 and 4, the decorating committee did a fabulous job as in previous years. Christmas trees of all sizes and shapes, wreaths, old pictures, angels, a Nativity scene, colorful decorations in abundance on the first floor with similar beauty on the second floor for the first time since the museum’s opening. Also, on the second floor was a display entitled “Melvin Higgs Wooden Wonderland,” a handmade collection of farm equipment he knew from years ago.
During the course of the year, in addition to those activities the public had come to expect, the museum presented some very special occasions for county residents to attend: In March, author Stan “Tex” Banash talked for an hour and a half about his seven-chapter book, “Roadside History of Illinois.” Discussing everything from the glaciers to various Native American cultures to the French to little-known, sometimes obscure, facts about central Illinois history.
On Oct. 1, to honor the renovation work performed on the Effingham County Museum second floor, a day of celebration took place. At 10:30 a.m., local historian Phil Lewis presented a program entitled, “Looking for Lincoln.” At 3 p.m., Chris Vallillo, a singer-songwriter and award-winning musician presented a concert. At 7 p.m., Grand Ball ticket holders met President and Mrs. Grant through performances by reenactors Scott and Peggy Whitney. At 8 p.m., guests at the Grand Ball, many of whom were dressed in Civil War period clothing, had the opportunity to dance to music performed by the Tolivers’ Salt Creek String Band while consuming refreshments typical of the Civil War era.
Another special museum event took place in November when Ken Vogt of West and Company and Joedy Hightower of the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation conducted a charitable giving seminar. A good educational experience for all attendees as they learned how to be smart with charitable giving, through understanding topics such as “Qualified Charitable Distributions from IRA accounts,” “Charitable gifts of appreciated property,” “ Charitable bequests in a will or trust” and other related matters.
The museum also had many special visitors during the course of 2016: In April, a descendant of one of the Vogt brothers, who owned a sporting goods store on Banker Street for many years, provided the ECM both pictures about the World War I experiences of the brothers, as well as railroad conductor uniforms, which belonged to her husband. That same month, the family of a heroine of the 1949 hospital fire, nurse Shirley Clements, came to see the special exhibit describing their loved one. In May, descendants of Ada Kepley’s nemesis saloon keeper family, the Reutlingers, journeyed from Wisconsin to Effingham to present some artifacts to the museum. In July, WAND TV from Decatur came to visit. In August, another media visitor came from WEIU, Charleston, to conduct an interview/story. In October, descendants of Altamont’s Ellis family, an African-American family who had been part of the county’s history for around five decades during the latter 19th and early 20th centuries visited to see the display that Lila Bowers and Cecile Broeren set up on the second floor. In November, during the St. Anthony High School basketball team’s Thanksgiving Tourney, a tournament team from Chicago spent part of their free time viewing museum displays. Less than a month later, St. Anthony High School students visited the museum one evening to celebrate their Homecoming with a dinner in the newly finished room upstairs.
The name of Matt Devall, Abintra Media video producer, appeared numerous times on the museum president’s calendar during the course of 2016 as the young, very skilled, videographer met with museum board members and numerous local people whose stories eventually appeared on the monitors secured as the result of a grant from Illinois Humanities. The official name of the project was “Effingham County Museum: Enhancing the Visitor’s Museum Experience.” The titles were: “What is the Effingham County Museum?” “Honoring Those Who Served,” “Fire Everywhere,” “Resting at Sea,” “Ada Kepley: A Love Story,” “Angels on the Battlefield,” “Effingham County Rail Road,” and “Restoring Our Culture,” with its focus on renovation of the historic courthouse. When completed, the videos became permanent fixtures in each of the first- and second-floor galleries, as well as in the first-floor entry and corridor.
2016 was a year that provided evidence that the attitudes necessary for a fully operational and successful museum were firmly in place. Those attitudes were found in the museum’s list of values, a set of thoughts composed in March 2011, concretely set in place during the museum’s fourth year of existence. The museum has always valued the following: History, because from it we realize the nature of the heart and soul of the area. We citizens derive a sense of rootedness, along with a sense of direction; Community identity, which grows from those historic structures that provide a “signature” for the county and a sense of rootedness; The attitude that believes it is important to take care of historic and architectural treasures rather than dispose of them; A sense of public ownership of historic icons, such as the old courthouse; and Partnerships between local governmental entities and not-for-profit organizations.
Effingham County’s acceptance of those values in 2016 were reflected in the generous support that local groups and residents demonstrated through varying types of generosity. Sometimes the generosity came in the form of cash contributions, sometimes in the form of artifacts, sometimes in the form of individuals voluntarily using their talents and abilities to advance the museum’s objectives.
Although the list of such was a long one, two particular ones demonstrated the county’s support of the museum’s role. Corporate monetary donations were on a grand scale. With local bankers leading the way. Three banks collectively contributed $43,000. Many other businesses and service organizations added to the museum’s funds. Generous donations of artifacts poured into the museum also, typically from private individuals or families, but also from the City of Effingham and from Effingham High School dramatics club. Literally thousands of pieces of local history were accessioned and placed in the museum’s rooms designated for storage.
2016 was a very good year!
