When the new calendar year of 2013 began, there was a great sense of anticipation regarding the direction that the museum would take in the coming months. The birthing process for the museum was past, now it was time to work out the details of strengthening all the parts necessary for the museum to grow and be healthy.
On Jan. 8, 2013, at the museum’s Board of Directors monthly meeting, the group reviewed the vision statement “that the 1872 Effingham County Courthouse remains as an architectural gem that instills a sense of community pride and provides a venue to educate and showcase the history, art and transportation of Effingham County.” Next, the group reviewed the goals for 2012, discussing the degree of success in each, followed by descriptions of offers of items that have become permanently displayed: a roll top desk that once belonged to local farm adviser Harry Claar and a diorama depicting the Springfield depot during Lincoln’s era. Following that, there were reports from each of the committees: Renovation, Finance, Activities, and Membership. The early developmental tasks were being strengthened day by day.
April 23, 2013, brought a major addition to the museum’s role in the county when the Effingham Daily News began providing space for a museum article twice a month with a banner consisting of a picture of the courthouse in the early 20th century on the left, a picture of the courthouse in the late 20th century on the right, and a picture of a bald eagle with an American flag background in between the two courthouse images. The title of “Effingham County Courthouse Museum was immediately to the right of the eagle. That banner had been developed by local businessman Kaare Pedersen in 2011 for the museum’s website.
President Delaine Donaldson wrote the inaugural article to explain that the column would celebrate “the wonderful heritage of all of Effingham County.” He stated: “Today is the inauguration date of a new addition to the newspaper: News, notes and stories based on the artifacts, values and mission of the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc. Twice a month during forthcoming weeks, you will be provided information, which will help you celebrate the wonderful heritage of all of Effingham County.” That first article also presented a brief history about how the 1872 building had been converted to a museum.
Directly below his article was a picture of a group from Italy, early visitors to the museum. Also featured was news of WEIU’s “Heartland Highways” television production about the new phase of existence for the 1872 center of government building.
The writers the first year were Phil Lewis, Jane Ries, Delaine Donaldson and Dan Wormhoudt. Their articles covered a wide variety of subjects: “The Importance of Oral History and the ‘Greatest Generation,’” “If walls could talk at the Frank Green house,” “Preserving the Past (Baby Boomer honors the ‘Greatest Generation Ever’),” “Museum focus – real life experiences,” “Caspar Nolte (German immigrant, architect, contractor and church builder),” “What is special about the Courthouse Museum,” “(The exhibit about Jerry Eident’s poem about the Courthouse),” “W.L.D. Ewing, namesake for Effingham’s first county seat, and his Lincoln connection,” “Second Empire Architecture — A popular 19th century building style,” “Old Settlers’ Day,” “Making a difference (A tribute to Kate Bourland)” “Effingham County Courthouse Renovation,” “John F. Waschefort,” “Students’ ornaments feature area veterans,” “Uncovering lost beauty (second floor restoration work), “Effingham County and Yeshua,” and “Antique Collecting: The passion, the hunt and museum exhibitions.”
By the end of April, the museum had attracted the attention of other area media, so much so that Eastern Illinois University’s television station’s “Heartland Highways” featured the Effingham County Museum in one of its programs. The ad for the show was worded this way: “Keeping the link between the past and the future is what moved a group of citizens in Effingham to save the local courthouse and convert it into a museum.
“That dedication, as well as the rich local history of Effingham, will be featured on the May 3 episode of WEIU TV’s ‘Heartland Highways’.
“Join hosts Lori Casey and Kate Pleasant as they introduce you to the collections and stories of the Effingham County Courthouse and the pride the people have for it.
“The adventure kicks off Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.
“Museum association member Delaine Donaldson walks viewers through what’s new and what’s yet to come in the building that’s currently under restoration. ‘Area residents are encouraged to view the telecast and to welcome visitors to our county who journey to the museum as a result of the program.’”
Additional ways for developing public awareness of the museum’s holdings came by way of improving the ECCCMA website. Initially created by Kaare Pedersen, internet marketing service provider and website designer through Joe Congo Internet Services, the hosting of the site had also been paid for by local businessmen. When he decided to end his marketing business in Effingham in May, he explained to the museum leadership how to continue the hosting process; hence, the museum was entering a new phase in its existence.
The foundation for the institution had been created in the previous three years. By 2013, it was time to expand the basic skills necessary for operating an effective museum by completing training in talents related to all aspects of museum operations. On May 14, 2013, three members of the museum board — Donaldson, LoElla Baker and Jerry Katz — traveled to Mt. Vernon to participate in a workshop sponsored by the Illinois Association of Museums at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts. The focus was the best ways to set up exhibits.
The workshop’s training was invaluable for proper display of the numerous artifacts the museum received throughout the year — things like a pin barn drill, an egg crate maker, a county sheriff’s jacket from an earlier generation, a stereopticon, a Boy Scout vest from the early 1950s, a cross that once was atop a steeple of a demolished church building, a 1950s Effingham American Legion baseball team shirt, a doctor’s bag from an earlier era and buffalo fur mittens from the 19th or early 20th century.
The donations continued to pour into the association’s collection during 2013. Staff members learned that much of what was being given came from people who had a deep emotional attachment to their artifacts. The old courthouse could be called “A Museum Packed With Emotion.”
A classic example occurred on Aug. 13 of that year when Kenneth Fisher presented a flag to the group. That flag, contained in a triangle-shaped wooden case, had adorned the casket of his brother, who had died in World War II. Fisher wanted people to know that his brother had died in service to his country.
2013 was also a year during which the Effingham County Museum realized that the large network of similar groups throughout the State of Illinois offered encouragement to fellow institutions. At the end of April when the northern Illinois Northbrook Historical Society received a donation of large buffalo fur mittens, items that once belonged to Dr. George Haumesser, who lived in Shumway, a representative from the society contacted Effingham County Museum’s president, offering to meet him in Springfield with the artifacts, returning them to the doctor’s home county.
In early May, a reporter from the Mattoon Journal Gazette wrote a story describing the museum. The process and the finished results regarding what had happened as the first floor of the old courthouse was converted into exhibit rooms told a story of hard work and determination, a story of turning dreams into reality. A picture of Donaldson on the second floor provided evidence that great effort was still needed to make that area match what had happened on the floor below. Missing tin ceiling tiles had to be replaced. Holes in the ceiling where wires for the recently removed drop ceiling had been needed to be repaired. Dark paneling from the late 1960s had to be removed. The flooring needed to be refinished. Replicas of the posts and railings near the judge’s bench had to be purchased. Many, many hours of hard labor would be spent in the near future. That renovation of the second floor was a major focus in 2013.
The summer of 2013 was exciting for the museum board and members in various ways. One of them was a $25,000 donation from the Effingham City Council, coming from the city’s Hotel and Motel Tax Fund. Another was a Challenge Grant issued by a former Effingham resident and Effingham High School graduate. The former resident placed a $20,000 matching grant into an escrow account with a local bank. Those funds were to be released to ECCCMA “on, or before Dec. 31, 2013, providing that ECCCMA, through its own fundraising, raises a sum of money equal to the amount in the escrow account. If ECCCMA does not raise the required challenge grant sum, (the donor’s) grant funds” were to revert to the donor. ECCCMA’s fundraising campaign was a success. The bank account increased significantly.
Also during that summer, the museum was invited to be a part of the Effingham Garden Club’s Christmas Walk on Dec. 8. The museum members, of course, accepted the gracious invitation, then began making plans for a way to showcase the museum for Christmas.
The plans included ECCCMA member and South Side School second grade teacher Jane Ries’ decision to take pictures from her collection of World War II veterans, put them on heart shapes and make them into Christmas ornaments. All seven classrooms of second grade students at her school were given the chance to adopt a veteran, thereby learning about Veterans Day. Those ornaments also began a tradition for Christmas at the museum. After receiving all necessary permissions from the building principal and from parents, the ornaments project began its grand adventure, culminating in the students bringing their family members to the museum to see the large tree containing all the veterans’ picture ornaments. It was an especially proud time for the teacher as she saw the excitement on her students’ faces.
Reflecting on the 2013 Christmas season at the museum, an article for the Museum page indicated: The Christmas season at the museum was particularly gratifying this year as large numbers of people visited during the Garden Club’s Christmas Walk and during the two nights which the museum group designated as “Open House.” Many individuals who had not visited the building since the placement of historical exhibits has changed the courthouse décor completely seemed astonished at the huge collection of materials telling the history of Effingham County. They also seemed dazzled by the large number of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and other stunning displays. Many second grade youngsters hurried their parents into the small room containing the tree dedicated to World War II veterans.
Courthouse volunteers were also grateful for the comments the visitors made regarding the museum. “Thank you so much for saving this building and for all the hard work you have done,” was heard time and time again. “This is such a nice thing for the people of the county,” often followed the first comment. But the most pleasing to me personally were those who said things like “I must tell you that I was opposed to this whole idea of keeping this old building. I wanted it torn down; but now I see I was wrong. You people have done a wonderful job. Thank you, thank you, thank you.” One person said, “I really thought you people were crazy to want to keep the courthouse. To me, it was foolish to save it. Now I am happy you did not give up on your ideas. I was wrong; you were right.”
Those statements caused me to reflect on what has happened over the past five years and why the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc. did not give up. In mid-March of 2009, when the Effingham County Board called for a public meeting to allow citizens to express their ideas about the historic courthouse’s future those who gathered spoke loudly in favor of preserving the building. But there was strong sentiment against the effort. It seemed there were two trains of thought.
Just like in the old quotation renewed by Robert Kennedy in his 1968 campaign for the presidential nomination, “Some men see things as they are and say, why; I dream things that never were and say, why not.” The museum association came into existence dreaming dreams and asking “Why not?” when looking at the possibilities for having a place to present the heritage and culture of the county. The dream drove the activities of the group.
After the first floor had been open to the public for over a year, area military veterans had been honored with a variety of exhibits recalling the sacrifices made for cause of liberty. People who had never heard about the USS Effingham (named after the county) marveled at the collections of artifacts and graphics related to the ship. Visitors became acquainted with county residents who gained national recognition. Likewise, the displays had made individuals aware of portions of county heritage that show the strength of character of the area. ECCCMA had shown it could attain its goals. The museum was strong and healthy.
