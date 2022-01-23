World’s fairs have been around since 1791 starting in Prague, Bohemia, for the coronation of Leopold II as King of Bohemia. In 1798, there was one in Paris, France, for the showcasing of French-made products. Paris has held the most world’s fairs sanctioned by the Bureau of International Expositions. The city hosted other fairs in 1855, 1867, 1878, 1889, 1900, 1931 and 1937.
One of the most memorable European expositions was held at the Crystal Palace in London, England, in 1851. The Great Exposition of the Works of Industry of All Nations was called “the first world’s fair.” The fair was also referred to as The Great Exhibition and the Crystal Palace Exhibition for the temporary structure where it was held. It was an international exhibition held in Hyde Park in London May 1-Oct. 15, 1851. The fair was the first in a series of world’s fairs as exhibitions of culture and industry became popular in the 19th century. For a nominal admission price, visitors could learn about places they could never visit in person. They could experience the culture of far-away places. The Great Exhibition was organized by Henry Cole and Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s consort.
Many famous people of the time visited the London fair like Charles Darwin, Karl Marx, Michael Faraday, Samuel Colt, Charlotte Bronte, Charles Dickens, Lewis Carroll, George Eliot, Alfred Tennyson and William Makepeace Thackery, an English novelist, author and illustrator. The fair was opened by Queen Victoria I.
The Crystal Palace or Great Shalimar structure was designed by Joseph Paxton with support from structural engineer Charles Fox. Paxton had designed greenhouses for the sixth Duke of Devonshire. The building took the form of a glass house 1,848 feet long and 454 feet wide. It was constructed of a cast iron frame and plate glass made exclusively in Birmingham and Smethwick. The size of the building allowed for full-sized trees and statues in the interior. It also demonstrated man’s triumph over nature. The design was considered an architectural marvel that showed the importance of the exhibition. It was later removed from Hyde Park and relocated to Sydenham Hill in south London, which was named the Crystal Palace area. The structure was destroyed by fire on Nov. 30, 1936.
Six million people — the equivalent to a third of the entire population of Great Britain at the time — visited the Great Exhibition. The average daily attendance was 42,831 with a peak attendance of 109,915 on Oct. 7, 1851. The event created a surplus of £186,000 — the equivalent of $286 million in 2015 — which was used to found the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Science Museum, and the Natural History Museum. They were all built in the area to the south of the exhibition nicknamed Albertopolis. The Imperial Institute was used to set up an educational trust to provide grants and scholarships for industrial research that continues today. The exhibition caused controversy as its opening approached. Some apprehensive citizens feared the mass of visitors might become a revolutionary mob and cause much damage. That scenario never happened. The crowds were large but very enthusiastic and enthralled by what they saw.
After that first world’s fair, there was a new Crystal Palace Exhibition in New York City in 1853. It was a part of the “Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations.” The building stood in Reservoir Square. The New York Crystal Palace structure was in the shape of a Greek cross and was crowned with a dome 100 feet in diameter. It was also made of cast iron and plate glass. President Franklin Pierce spoke at the opening ceremony. After a year, Phineas T. Barnum became president of the Crystal Palace Association in May 1854. His first public program featured Henry Ward Beecher, a prominent preacher of the day and abolitionist, and Elihu Burritt, an American diplomat, philanthropist, social activist, lecturer, journalist and writer. Both were great orators of the time. It temporarily revived interest in the structure. Elisha Otis demonstrated his safety elevator there. The building was destroyed by fire on Oct. 5, 1858, during the American Institute Fair. Within 30 minutes the entire structure lay on the ground. No lives were lost, but the property damage was $350,000, including the building valued at $150,000, the exhibits inside and magnificent statuary from the fair.
Other prominent world’s fairs included the 1876-1877 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, the first American government-sanctioned fair; two more exhibitions in Paris in 1867 and 1889; the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago; the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, where President McKinley was assassinated; the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis; and the 1933-34 Century of Progress in Chicago. This is where the focus of this article makes a local turn.
The Century of Progress International Exposition, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair, was held in the city of Chicago from 1933 to 1934. The fair, registered under Bureau of International Expositions (BIE), celebrated Chicago’s centennial founding. The theme of the fair was technological innovation, and its motto was “Science Finds, Industry Applies, Man Adapts,” providing a message that science and American life were inseparable. The fair’s architectural symbol was the Sky Ride, a transporter bridge perpendicular to the shore on which one could ride from one side of the fair to the other.
One description of the fair noted that the world “then still mired in the malaise of the Great Depression could glimpse a happier not-too-distant future, all driven by innovation in science and technology.” Fair visitors saw the latest wonders in rail travel, automobiles, architecture and cigarette-smoking robots. The exposition “emphasized technology and progress, a utopia, or perfect world, founded on democracy and manufacturing.” The city’s alternate motto was “I Will.” I have several Chicago postcards with that motto on them. Some 300 artists submitted entries to symbolize the main motto, and Holloway’s entry of a goddess figure suited up for battle won the top prize. Reflecting her defiant attitude, she wore a breastplate that read “I Will.” With her crown depicting a phoenix rising from the flames, she also seems to symbolize the resolve of Chicago to rise from the ashes of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which destroyed much of the city just 62 years before the Inter Ocean contest. For his inspired creation, Holloway was awarded $200 ($5,777 today’s equivalent).
Phyllis Wyckoff was a local child resident at the time of the Chicago World’s Fair. She was born May 12, 1924, to Clarence Charles Wyckoff and Elsie E. Rees Wyckoff of Effingham. Her father owned and operated the Effingham Finance Company. Phyllis eventually became the president of that lending institution. The firm had offices in Effingham, Shelbyville, Vandalia and Greenup. When Phyllis was 5 or 6 years old, she modeled for Illinois College of Photography students in the Kepley Building on South Banker Street. The top floor had a skylight which allowed natural light into the photography studio.
When Phyllis was 9 years old, she and her father traveled by train to Chicago to see the Chicago Century of Progress International Exposition. It had been 40 years since the World’s Columbian Exposition occurred in Chicago. Phyllis was enthralled with the sights and sounds of the fair. She and her father had enough money to dine at restaurants on the grounds. She told a story about her experiences at a local meeting of the Effingham County Regional Historical Society. One experience was when she went to the bathroom and she discovered that it cost one dime to use the facility. She did not have a dime, so she crawled under the door into the stall. We both laughed about that. I am sure Phyllis had some souvenirs from the fair that she treasured for the rest of her life.
Phyllis married Levitt Arnold in 1967, and he died in 1970. Phyllis then married widower Dale Stanley on Aug. 18, 2001. They had been classmates many years earlier. She referred to him as the “love of her life.” One day I was working on our Carpenter Gothic home on West Fayette Avenue in 2006. They drove by the house and turned around to visit me to see what I was doing. I showed them some of the things I had done to improve the property. We had a nice visit.
Dale was a 50-year Masonic fraternity brother of mine and past master of Effingham Lodge No. 149. Dale and Phyllis had married in 2001 after the death of his first wife, Eileen Taylor Stanley, in 1998. Dale was a World War II veteran and co-owner of the Fair Feed Company in Effingham and Watson. Phyllis passed away on May 20, 2012, at the Effingham Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Donations were made on her behalf to the Alzheimer’s Association. Dale passed away at home among loved ones in 2014. Both are buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
Coincidentally, one of my relatives attended the Century of Progress Exposition during its two-year run. I have a coin silver bracelet they purchased at that fair. I have also collected several items from that fair along with many items from the 1853, 1876, 1893, 1901 Buffalo Pan-American Exposition where President McKinley was assassinated, 1904, 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco, and the 1939 New York World’s Fair. They are glimpses of life and technology from around the world in those historic times. I use some of the books for reference in writing articles such as this or use the images of items in my many PowerPoint presentations.
