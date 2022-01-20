Effingham-based Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization, announced the company experienced unprecedented growth in 2021 by adding 424 new practices to its footprint across its 38 states. Through the addition of 54 DeNovos, 92 Affiliations and 278 office locations through its acquisition of American Dental Partners, Heartland Dental now supports more than 2,300 doctors in more than 1,550 offices representing an increase of well over 150% in supported locations over 2020.
Heartland Dental President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Bauer noted, "Heartland Dental's support model and service offerings are widely respected within the industry, and our significant growth is a combination of the trust that doctors place in our resources and the dedication of our network of business and support professionals. Our proven systems and processes help supported doctors deliver exceptional oral care to their patients, and maximize their own clinical and economic growth now, and into the future. Doctors know they can trust that the care they provide in their communities will continue to thrive with the support of Heartland Dental. And as we head into 2022 and beyond, Heartland Dental is committed to continuing to provide solutions to meet the unique needs of doctors, their practices and their patients."
The following 2021 milestone affiliations go beyond general dentistry and offer orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics and other oral care specialties:
American Dental Partners Incorporated (ADPI), based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, was the largest affiliation in DSO history, bringing 23 dental group practices spanning 278 locations to the Heartland Dental network, including:
Metro Dentalcare in Minnesota, which added 40 practices and nine specialty locations
Wisconsin Dental Group – including Forward Dental with 30 locations, Advanced Dental Specialists with nine offices and Deerwood Orthodontics with 10 locations
Carus Dental in Texas, added 26 locations
Additional 2021 affiliations include:
LWSS Family Dentistry – a multi-decade hallmark of care and community service in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Virginia added seven supported offices
Afinia Dental – longstanding in the Cincinnati Market, added five locations
A large practice based in Naperville, Illinois, which encompassed 14 supported doctors in three offices, and a multi-office practice in Dallas, Texas
More than 85 individual dental practices across the country
Throughout 2021, Heartland Dental's DeNovo program also continued to grow with 54 additions in high-growth markets such as Burlington, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Summerville, South Carolina; Palmetto, Florida; Millwood, Washington; and more. Heartland Dental has also signed leases to open DeNovos in Boise, Idaho in 2022, expanding the company's footprint in its 38th state.
In 2022, Heartland Dental will continue to focus on affiliations with plans to invest at even higher levels in 2022 to bring its support to more doctors and communities. Heartland Dental will focus on advancing single-office affiliation growth at higher levels, while also adding group practices and regional dental support organizations (DSOs), which may offer oral care specialties. Heartland Dental also anticipates 100% growth in DeNovos with plans to open 107 DeNovo offices in 2022 across Florida, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and more.
Supported doctors have noted Heartland Dental's stability, its resiliency, and its unwavering mission of service to doctors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, with the industry grappling with the supply chain impacts from the pandemic, Heartland Dental has successfully leveraged its combined purchasing power and access to help supported doctors obtain and cost-effectively manage their supplies and labs.
"In today's complex health care environment – especially as the nation comes together to manage through the pandemic, inflation, payor fee decreases and a tough labor market – doctors are increasingly looking for support. Heartland, due to its over two decades of leadership, size and "Doctor-Led" culture is here to help them," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Heartland Dental.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.