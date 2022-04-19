Caffeine is in more products now than ever — soda, smoothies, candy, energy drinks, granola bars, water, etc. HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham want to share how the stimulant affects the brain and body.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates 80% of U.S. adults consume caffeine daily. Although it can help with alertness, health experts say overdoing it can cause dangerous side effects including:
• Increased risk of heart attack
• Increased blood pressure
• Insomnia
• Skin aging and wrinkling
• Headaches
• Increased anxiety
One known effect of caffeine is how it negatively stimulates the adrenal glands. The adrenal glands sit on the kidneys and have a role in releasing hormones when we are confronted with stress. When caffeine is consumed, these glands are stimulated to release adrenaline into the body. This can affect sleep patterns and make us less alert in the morning and throughout the day.
“Caffeine is a stimulant that takes effect within 30 minutes, so it seems like a quick solution to avoid feeling tired. However, be careful not to overdo it. Keep in mind that it stays in your system for eight to 10 hours,” says Amanda Stroud, APRN, a family nurse practitioner with HSHS Medical Group in Effingham.
The FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine daily for adults. However, some people are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine and how fast it breaks down in the body, so less is recommended. Keep in mind, the amount of caffeine contained in foods and beverages varies widely.
• One 8-ounce cup of black coffee: 95 mg
• One 8-ounce cup of green tea: 35-70 mg
• One 8-ounce energy drink: 50-250 mg
• One 12-ounce can of cola: 40-50 mg
• One 8-ounce can energy coffee: 145 mg
Caffeine is not recommended for children, women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant and those who are breastfeeding. It also should not be mixed with certain medications. So talking with your health care provider about medication management is important.
If you decide to lower your caffeine intake, drink more water to avoid dehydration and cut back gradually to avoid withdrawal symptoms such as headache and anxiety.
