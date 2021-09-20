Agriculture is known as one of the most dangerous industries in America and abroad. According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), approximately two million full-time workers were employed in production agriculture in the US in 2018. About 100 agricultural workers suffer a lost-work-time injury every day. National Farm Safety and Health Week has been recognized during the third week of September for 77 years to help bring attention to the risks of working agriculture.
This year, AgriSafe has daily webinars for agricultural health and safety professionals, health care providers, producers and farm workers. The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) coined this year’s theme “Farm Safety Yields Real Results,” reminding all of us that safety is a vital part of agriculture. Daily Themes are: Monday – Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety; Tuesday – Overall Farmer Health; Wednesday – Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture; Thursday – Agricultural Fertilizer & Chemical Safety; and Friday – Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture.
During Sept. 20-25, AgriSafe’s free webinars will share information on tractor and roadway safety, safeguarding our youth, anhydrous ammonia safety, respiratory protection, mental health and women’s health issues. Continuing Education credits for health care and allied health professionals will be available with two sessions addressing mental health topics. For more information on National Farm Safety and Health week, visit agrisafe.org/event/national-farm-safety-and-health-week.
