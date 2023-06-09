In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri surfaces Friday, June 9, 2023, after living for 100 days in the Jules’ Undersea Lodge marine habitat at the bottom of a lagoon in Key Largo, Fla. Dituri broke the previous 73-day record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure, undertook medical and marine science research and interacted online with more than 5,500 students during his Project Neptune 100 mission organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation.