SPRINGFIELD — Nearly a fifth of Illinois’ corn crop is now in the ground, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.
As of Sunday, corn planted reached 18%, compared to the five-year average of 11%.
Corn growers in Illinois intend to plant 11 million acres in 2023, up 2% from 2022, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, Heartland Regional Field Office.
Soybeans planted in Illinois reached 15% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 6%.
The projected soybean acreage in Illinois is expected to total 10.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous year.
The report also stated winter wheat headed in Illinois reached 7% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 6%. The winter wheat crop condition in Illinois was rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 18% fair, 65% good and 13% excellent.
