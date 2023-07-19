SPRINGFIELD — Agriculture officials are rating more than a fifth of Illinois' corn crop as poor or very poor.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report released Monday, the condition of Illinois' corn crop was rated as 7 percent very poor and 15 percent poor. The report lists 37 percent as fair, 35 percent as good and just 6 percent as excellent.
Corn silking reached 70 percent as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 59 percent. Corn dough reached 7 percent, compared to the five-year average of 6 percent.
The soybean crop's condition was rated 5 percent very poor and 17 percent poor, with 38 percent deemed fair, 35 percent as good and just 5 percent excellent.
Soybeans blooming reached 61 percent as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 49 percent. Soybeans setting pods reached 19 percent, compared to the five-year average of 18 percent.
Additionally, the report stated winter wheat harvested for grain in Illinois was at 95 percent, slightly ahead of the five-year average.
