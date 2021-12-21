An Aurora man has been arrested on federal charges alleging he used a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 riots.
James Robert Elliott, 24, who also goes by “Jim Bob,” was charged in and indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with six counts, including civil disorder, assault of a federal officer, entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and carrying out an act of violence on Capitol grounds.
Five of the six counts in the indictment are felonies. The bare-bones, four-page indictment does not provide further details on the alleged assault of the officers.
Elliott was arrested in the Chicago area Tuesday morning and is expected to appear by telephone before a magistrate judge at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.
An attorney for Elliott could not immediately be reached.
He is at least the 20th person from Illinois to be charged in the Capitol breach, which has led to what prosecutors have described as among the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history.
More than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the assault, including more then 220 individuals who, like Elliott, are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Most of those arrested in Illinois have faced only misdemeanor charges alleging they illegally entered the Capitol, but were not violent or destructive.
Last week, two downstate Illinois men were each sentenced to probation for entering the building through a door that had been breached an hour earlier. They stayed for about 20 minutes, snapping photos and even asking a police officer for directions to the nearest bathroom, court records show.
Last month, former Inverness tech executive Bradley Rukstales was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the attack — the only person from Illinois to face time behind bars so far.
Elliott, meanwhile, is not the first person to be charges with using a flagpole as a weapon that day. Television and surveillance footage captured a surging crowd outside the Capitol pummeling outnumbered officers with poles, bottles, fire extinguishers, bear spray and other weapons as they made their way past barricades.
Earlier this year, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, an Iraq War veteran testified before Congress that he was called a traitor by the pro-Trump mob who beat him with a pole flying an American flag.
“It was very scary, because I thought I was going to lose my life,” Gonell said.
