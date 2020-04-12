Fayette County Health Department confirmed Sunday its first COVID-19 death.
The patient was a female in her 90s who lived in a congregate facility, the department said in a news release. The department said there are six confirmed positive cases related to this same congregate facility. Seventy people have been tested for the virus in Fayette County, with 11 confirmed positive.
“It is important, we as Fayette County residents all do our part to slow the spread of this disease. We cannot control the virus but we can control how it spreads,” said Administrator Melissa Storck.
No more information was available Sunday.
