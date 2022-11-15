Farm to Food Bank program looking for right mixture

If a convenient process existed that offered a minimal amount of money to farmers for surplus specialty crops, Cook County farmer Ruth Zeldenrust would be on board.
“From a farmer’s standpoint, I can tell you that so much is just being left out in the field because I won’t sell it,” said Zeldenrust, who owns Zeldenrust Farm Market and Greenhouses in Cook County.
“But if I knew someone would take 10 bushels of loose kale that I didn’t have to bunch ... and have somebody come and pick it up, and I would get a minimal amount that would cover enough to pick it rather than leave it out there, ... I would think you would get almost every farmer on board.”
That’s the hope with Illinois’ Farm to Food Bank initiative, said Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, during a presentation at the National Agricultural Marketing Summit in Pensacola, Florida.
The pilot program provides new market opportunities for farmers to move surplus food commodities or products considered “seconds” to food banks, and expands the supply of fresh food to food banks.
“We see this as having an environmental impact on reducing food waste, economic impact for rural and urban communities and creating new market opportunities and sustainability for farmers, said Raghela Scavuzzo, Illinois Farm Bureau associate director of food systems development.
Initiative partners include Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Specialty Growers Association, Illinois Farmers Market Association, University of Illinois Extension and the Prairie Research Institute’s Illinois Sustainable Technology Center.
During the pilot program’s first two years, nearly 2.5 million pounds of food was moved for $1.1 million.
“We didn’t run out of product. We didn’t run out of demand. We ran out of money,” Scavuzzo said.
